Who’s on the ballot for U.S. Senate and House races in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Election Day is weeks away, so it’s time to familiarize yourself with who is on the ballot.

Here’s a list of the candidates running for U.S. Senate and House seats representing Central Florida on the Nov. 8 ballot:

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

U.S. Senate

Marco Rubio (Incumbent) (R)

Val Demings (D)

Dennis Misigoy (Libertarian Party)

Steven B. Grant (No Party Affiliation)

Tuan Nguyen (NPA)

Uloma Ekpete (NPA) (Write-in)

Edward A. Gray (NPA) (Write-in)

Howard Knepper (NPA) (Write-in)

Moses Quiles (NPA) (Write-in)

U.S. House of Representatives

District 6

Michael Waltz (Incumbent) (R)

Joe Hannoush (Libertarian Party)

District 7

Karen Green (D)

Cory Mills (R)

Cardon Pompey (NPA) (Write-in)

District 8

Bill Posey (Incumbent) (R)

Joanne Terry (D)

District 9

Darren Soto (Incumbent) (D)

Scotty Moore (R)

Read: 2022 Election Day: Are banks open? Will mail be delivered? What’s open, closed?

District 10

Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D)

Calvin Wimbish (R)

Jason Holic (NPA)

Usha Jain (NPA)

District 11

Daniel Webster (Incumbent) (R)

Shante Munns (D)

Kevin Porter (NPA)

Video: Groups research impact of misinformation on social media ahead of Election Day Ahead of Election Day, there are new concerns about misinformation on social media. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group