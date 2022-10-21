ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Who’s on the ballot for U.S. Senate and House races in Central Florida?

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DQ2jQ_0ihxhcIi00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Election Day is weeks away, so it’s time to familiarize yourself with who is on the ballot.

Here’s a list of the candidates running for U.S. Senate and House seats representing Central Florida on the Nov. 8 ballot:

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

U.S. Senate

Marco Rubio (Incumbent) (R)

Val Demings (D)

Dennis Misigoy (Libertarian Party)

Steven B. Grant (No Party Affiliation)

Tuan Nguyen (NPA)

Uloma Ekpete (NPA) (Write-in)

Edward A. Gray (NPA) (Write-in)

Howard Knepper (NPA) (Write-in)

Moses Quiles (NPA) (Write-in)

U.S. House of Representatives

District 6

Michael Waltz (Incumbent) (R)

Joe Hannoush (Libertarian Party)

District 7

Karen Green (D)

Cory Mills (R)

Cardon Pompey (NPA) (Write-in)

District 8

Bill Posey (Incumbent) (R)

Joanne Terry (D)

District 9

Darren Soto (Incumbent) (D)

Scotty Moore (R)

Read: 2022 Election Day: Are banks open? Will mail be delivered? What’s open, closed?

District 10

Maxwell Alejandro Frost (D)

Calvin Wimbish (R)

Jason Holic (NPA)

Usha Jain (NPA)

District 11

Daniel Webster (Incumbent) (R)

Shante Munns (D)

Kevin Porter (NPA)

Video: Groups research impact of misinformation on social media ahead of Election Day Ahead of Election Day, there are new concerns about misinformation on social media. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Florida election officials grapple with misinformation ahead of elections

TALLAHASSEE - First came a contagion of disbelief in election results. Then, a surge of public-records requests seeking details such as voting-system security processes. Now, fears of being arrested for voting. Elections supervisors in Florida have grappled with these and other issues as they oversaw the state's August primary elections and prepared for the Nov. 8 general election. The challenges have come amid supervisors' years-long battle to convince voters that election processes aren't rigged, an issue that took root and spread after former President Donald Trump and his supporters insisted --- and continue to maintain --- that Democrat Joe Biden's...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the candidates for Florida attorney general

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s attorney general is not just the state’s top prosecutor. The holder of the job also pledges to protect the interests of Floridians, whether that’s going after consumer fraud, price gouging or taking part in national lawsuits against groups that take advantage of residents.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ legal team has officially filed a motion to block the Republican governor from being deposed in a federal case challenging the suspension of elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Court filings show that lawyers for DeSantis have filed a “protective order” to exempt DeSantis and his Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, […] The post DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Ron DeSantis & Charlie Crist Duke It Out In First & Only Debate

Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist duke it out in their first and only debate ahead of the November 8th election. Barry University's Dr. Sean Foreman says DeSantis is more than ten-percentage points ahead of Crist in most polls so his goal is not to make a mistake. Crist is expected to attack DeSantis on abortion, critical race theory, immigration and "Don't Say Gay" but DeSantis will counter by calling Crist a flip-flopper. The debate, postponed because of Hurricane Ian, begins at 7 tonight at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Ron DeSantis endorses Anna Paulina Luna in CD 13

‘Anna Paulina Luna is a principled fighter that Pinellas County can count on to fight the Pelosi/Biden spending spree that's driving 40-year high inflation.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis is choosing Republican Anna Paulina Luna as his preferred future Pinellas County Congressperson. In a statement released Saturday by the Republican Party of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Washington Examiner

Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year

Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
OREGON STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
117K+
Followers
133K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy