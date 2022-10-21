The two first met in 2012 and have been collaborating with each other ever since Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are a dynamic musical duo. While the two are well-known for their musical collaborations with each other, including Swift's Grammy-winning albums such as 1989 and Folklore, their bond extends far beyond the recording studio. Since meeting in 2012, the musicians have become close friends, often speaking highly of each other in interviews and showing support for one another on social media. "I've seen her change the music industry first-hand," Antonoff...

