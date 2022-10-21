Read full article on original website
Related
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's Friendship Timeline
The two first met in 2012 and have been collaborating with each other ever since Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff are a dynamic musical duo. While the two are well-known for their musical collaborations with each other, including Swift's Grammy-winning albums such as 1989 and Folklore, their bond extends far beyond the recording studio. Since meeting in 2012, the musicians have become close friends, often speaking highly of each other in interviews and showing support for one another on social media. "I've seen her change the music industry first-hand," Antonoff...
Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'
Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack." According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good...
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'
There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.
'White Lives Matter' T-shirts were handed out on Los Angeles’ skid row. One woman decided to give unhoused people an alternative option.
A Los Angeles woman is handing out plain T-shirts to unhoused people to provide them with an alternative clothing option after boxes of excess T-shirts emblazoned with the phrase“White Lives Matter” were recently dropped off on skid row. “I’m not gonna allow their desperation to lead to their...
90 Day's Ed Tells Liz She's 'Obviously Not the Right Woman' for Him: 'Have a Nice Life'
Ed and Liz's engagement party ended with a blowout argument after Ed accused Liz of being a lesbian It looks like Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are walking away from each other. Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed the aftermath of their engagement party argument — and it ended with verbal confirmation they'd be better apart. After Ed, 57, questioned Liz, 29, about her sexuality, the couple shared their least favorite things about one another. For Ed, it was Liz's lifestyle and friends....
Leslie Jordan Opened Up Weeks Before Death About Being 'Embraced' amid 'Unexpected' New Career Phase
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 Just two weeks before his death at the age of 67, Leslie Jordan was looking forward to the next chapter in his career. In one of his final interviews, the entertainer opened up about becoming a country music star in his 60s after releasing his album Company's Comin' last year. "So unexpected just to happen in my 60s — I'm a country music singer now," he told CBS News. "I love Nashville and the way that Nashville embraced...
Jennifer Aniston Washes Her Feet in Sink After The Morning Show On-Set Spray Tan 'Situation'
"This is what love is," Jennifer Aniston joked as The Morning Show's makeup artist scrubbed the star's feet in a sink after a behind-the-scenes spray tan mishap Jennifer Aniston is going for a more subtle glow. The Golden Globe winner, 53, offered some valuable advice for fellow spray tanners after she documented an on-set mishap while giving her 40.7 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at season 3 of The Morning Show. "Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before spray tan," she explains. "Otherwise, you end...
Mariah Carey Twins with Daughter Monroe, 11, in Sweet Pic: 'Hair Extravaganzas'
Mariah Carey shared a few photos of her and daughter Monroe as they rocked the same hairstyle during a night out over the weekend Mariah Carey's daughter Monroe will always be her baby! On Saturday night, Carey, 52, hit the town with her "Roe Roe Diva," 11, as the mother-daughter pair wore matching black outfits and braided hair. The two showed off their curls in style, with braids in the front and curls in the back, as the "Big Energy" singer called the moment a "Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganza"...
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Son's 2nd Birthday with Minions-Themed Party: 'You're Perfect'
"Your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy," the rapper wrote Monday in an Instagram tribute to her son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty Nicki Minaj is celebrating her son's second birthday! In honor of the milestone, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper hosted a Minions-themed party for her son, nicknamed "Papa Bear," whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. She posted a carousel of videos and pictures from the event on Instagram Monday. The first clip shows the celebration venue,...
Hailey Bieber on Why She Doesn't Compete with the Kardashian-Jenner Sisters: 'I'll Never Not Cheer Them On'
“There’s space for everybody and I really do believe that,” said Hailey Bieber on being in the beauty space alongside the Kardashians stars while speaking at the WSJ Tech Live conference on Monday Hailey Baldwin Bieber is showing her support for the Kardashian-Jenner family. While speaking with The Wall Street Journal's Eric Schwartzel at the outlet's WSJ Tech Live conference in Laguna Beach, California, on Monday, the Rhode skincare founder talked all things beauty entrepreneurship, including working in the industry alongside her friends and fellow businesswomen. "There's space for...
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
The rapper's deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have been terminated following his repeated antisemitic comments, leaving him with a reported net worth of $400 million Kanye West has fallen from billionaire status after losing deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap as a result of his repeated antisemitic comments. The 43-year-old rapper, who was worth $6.6 billion as of March 2021, is now worth $400 million according to Forbes — money that comes from his several real estate properties, music catalog, cash and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand. Earlier...
Anne Hathaway Denies Nate Is the Villain of 'The Devil Wears Prada' : 'They Were Both Very Young'
Anne Hathaway is forgiving of her The Devil Wears Prada character's love interest, Nate — even if many fans are not. "Do you agree with fans that Nate was the true villain of The Devil Wears Prada?" a fan asked Hathaway during Monday night's Watch What Happens Live, much to Andy Cohen's delight.
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan, who died Monday at the age of 67. Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD. Jordan's fellow stars and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media throughout the day after news of his death was announced. RELATED: Leslie Jordan Dead at...
Watch Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern Play Struggling Parents in Emotional Trailer for The Son
The Son opens in New York City and Los Angeles on Nov. 25. Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern play parents whose son struggles to cope in the aftermath of their divorce in The Son. On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Classics released the full trailer for writer-director Florian Zeller's new film, which functions as a prequel to his 2021 release The Father. In the film, Peter's (Jackman) life with his new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) changes dramatically when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) approaches him to tell him their son Nicholas (Zen McGrath) is...
Shonda Rhimes Says Regé-Jean Page's Decision to Leave Bridgerton Didn't Change Season 2 Plans
Bridgerton co-creators Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers share secrets from the Netflix show's production in their new book Inside Bridgerton Regé-Jean Page didn't hamper Netflix's plans when he stepped away from the role of Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings. When the Bridgerton breakout star left the Netflix series after one season in April 2021, many fans were left with questions about his departure and how it would impact the show. But co-creators Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers, who released their new book Inside Bridgerton on Tuesday, tell PEOPLE why...
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey
The beloved star lived many lives before his tragic death at age 67. Take a look back at his career as an actor, country musician and social media personality Leslie Jordan made and remade his name several times throughout his career. As an actor, the Emmy winner was known for his boisterous spirit and funnyman bravado. In his philanthropy, he drew from his own lived experience, championing LGBTQ+ causes and advocating for recovering addicts. He spoke often about his experiences as an openly gay actor and about...
Shangela Jokes She's Used to 'Keeping Things from Flying Out' After Hiding Chicken in Her Dress on 'DWTS'
Shangela surprised 'Dancing with the Stars' judges with a "stellar" performance and some fried chicken Monday night's episode of Dancing with the Stars was all about legs — chicken legs, that is. After Shangela and Gleb Savchenko danced the Tango to Michael Bublé's song "Hollywood," the judges, including the singer as a guest judge, praised the pair for their performance. Judge Len Goodman commended the RuPaul's Drag Race star's dance, noting that it was "so full of content" and it was her "best dance that I've seen this season."...
John Legend Is Focused on 'Touring, The Voice and Being a Dad' After the Release of His Audiobook
Singer, songwriter and producer John Legend tells the story of becoming the man he is today in new Audible audiobook: "Your story is your superpower" John Legend has brought his talents to the audiobook world. The Grammy-award winner is the most recent star to release an audiobook through Audible's 'Words + Music' series. In Living Legend, the singer tells the story of transforming from John Stephens, a home-schooled church choir singer in Ohio to John Legend, the EGOT-winning, multiplatinum artist. The audiobook includes stories about the experiences and relationships...
Martha Stewart Says She'd Go on a Date with 'Sort of Cute' Pete Davidson
"Oh he is a good guy," Martha Stewart said of Pete Davidson on The Drew Barrymore Show Martha Stewart and Pete Davidson may be an unlikely couple but Stewart for one is on board. While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, the 81-year-old lifestyle guru played a game called Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag, where she had to hold up a color-coordinated flag based on whether she'd go on a date with someone. "[Green is] a go, it's good, I say yes. [Red] is a no, no, no. And...
People
344K+
Followers
56K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0