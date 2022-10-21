Read full article on original website
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Leslie Jordan, the Emmy-winning actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a comedy and drama standout on TV series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story,” has died. He was 67. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times,” a representative for Jordan said in a statement Monday. “Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.” The Tennessee native, who won an on outstanding guest actor Emmy in 2005 for “Will & Grace,” appeared recently on the Mayim Bialik comedy “Call me Kat” and co-starred on the sitcom “The Cool Kids.” Jordan’s other eclectic credits include “Fantasy Island,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”
Because no media story of the ’90s is complete without a streaming documentary about it, a docuseries examining a court case over an infamous Pepsi commercial is heading to Netflix. Four-part docuseries “Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?” will (vertically, like a Harrier fighter) touch down onto the streamer November 17. The series, which cheekily takes its name from stoner comedy “Dude, Where’s My Car?,” revolves around John Leonard, a college student who, in 1996, went on an ambitious quest to obtain 7 million “Pepsi Points,” a loyalty program that offered merchandise for customers who bought enough Pepsi cans. In a commercial for...
As the Blackhouse Foundation marked its 15th anniversary, the organization presented TriStar Pictures president Nicole Brown with a special honor during a cocktail reception on Oct. 15. Held at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, Calif., the special event commemorated Blackhouse’s work to amplify the voices of Black multiplatform content creators, particularly through its programming at the Sundance Film Festival, increasing the number of Black attendees, as well as expanding the opportunities for Black films and filmmakers to be featured at major film festivals. Brown was awarded the Entertainment Trailblazer Award, singled out for embodying the nonprofit organization’s mission to...
