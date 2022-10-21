ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athlon Sports

Look: NFL Fans React To Christian McCaffrey's Goodbye Message

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9KF4_0ihxhHxZ00

Christian McCaffrey

It's rare for a superstar player to leave a pro sports team and not draw some ire from fans of that team.

But that seems to be the case for former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Panthers dealt McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster trade Thursday night. McCaffrey, in his sixth year as a Panther, then posted a heartfelt goodbye to Carolina on social media Friday morning.

He seems to be getting nothing but love from Panthers fans.

The well wishes illustrate that Panthers fans recognize the current dysfunction of their team. Carolina is 1-5 this season and has already fired head coach Matt Rhule.

Fans want to see McCaffrey play for a contender during his prime years, even if it's not in Carolina.

Plus, as painful as it might be to lose a former All-Pro like McCaffrey, the deal will help the Panthers as they try to rebuild. The 49ers sent the Panthers , who appear destined to have the No. 1 overall pick this spring, picks in the second, third and fourth rounds this spring as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 3-Word Message For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 on the season following Sunday's surprising loss to the Washington Commanders. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers offense have looked pretty mediocre - at best - all season long. But we've seen Rodgers and the Packers go on big runs before. Can it happen...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes Family Unhappy News

Life in the public eye is not easy. While everything can appear great for Patrick Mahomes and Co., there are often negative side effects of fame and notoriety, which the Chiefs quarterback and his family have plenty of. This week, Patrick's mom, Randi, took to social media with an unhappy...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’

One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again?  Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News

Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Fired On Sunday Morning

Sunday morning has reportedly brought us a college football head coach firing. According to reports out of Charlotte, the 49ers have fired head coach Will Healy following a 1-7 start to the season. Will Kunkel of FOX first reported the news. "Will Healy will be fired as Charlotte head football...
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos

Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
E! News

See Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Crash Husband Patrick's "Business Trip" in Sideline Photos

Watch: NFL Star Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2. Brittany Mahomes is keeping things strictly business. The fitness trainer shared a photo of herself on the field after traveling to support husband Patrick on his match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game, which took place in the Buccaneers' home stadium in Tampa, proved to be a victorious one for Patrick and the Kansas City Chiefs—beyond just having Brittany as his IRL cheerleader—with the team winning 41-31.
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Pete Carroll Tonight

Is Pete Carroll the early Coach of the Year in the National Football League?. The Seahawks head coach might be. Seattle, which traded Russell Wilson to Denver this offseason and appeared to be in tank mode heading into the regular season, will improve to 4-3 on the season following Sunday's win over the Chargers.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Nickname For Tom Brady

Antonio Brown continues to fire shots at Tom Brady. Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' shocking loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Brown fired off a viral tweet in poor taste. The former Bucs wide receiver revealed his two-word nickname for Tom Brady. "Tom Booty," he tweeted. Brown tweeted out...
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Stunned By Aaron Rodgers' Performance Sunday

What's going on with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers this year?. Green Bay is leading Washington at halftime, but Rodgers and the Packers' offense have failed to get much going. Rodgers has just 38 yards of total passing. "Aaron Rodgers currently only has 38 yards against the Commanders,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott's Private Girlfriend

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are set to get Dak Prescott back on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys, who went 4-1 with backup Cooper Rush playing quarterback, are set to take on the Lions on Sunday afternoon. While Rush and the defense both played great in Prescott's absence, so did Elliott.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Career Decision News

Tom Brady isn't going anywhere. Amid speculation that the legendary NFL quarterback could step away during the season, Brady re-committed to the Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, 45, announced that he will not be stepping away during the season. In fact, Brady hinted that he might not be retiring anytime soon.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
781
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy