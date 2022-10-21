Look: NFL Fans React To Christian McCaffrey's Goodbye Message

Christian McCaffrey

It's rare for a superstar player to leave a pro sports team and not draw some ire from fans of that team.

But that seems to be the case for former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Panthers dealt McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in a blockbuster trade Thursday night. McCaffrey, in his sixth year as a Panther, then posted a heartfelt goodbye to Carolina on social media Friday morning.

He seems to be getting nothing but love from Panthers fans.

The well wishes illustrate that Panthers fans recognize the current dysfunction of their team. Carolina is 1-5 this season and has already fired head coach Matt Rhule.

Fans want to see McCaffrey play for a contender during his prime years, even if it's not in Carolina.

Plus, as painful as it might be to lose a former All-Pro like McCaffrey, the deal will help the Panthers as they try to rebuild. The 49ers sent the Panthers , who appear destined to have the No. 1 overall pick this spring, picks in the second, third and fourth rounds this spring as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024.