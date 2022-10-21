Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Prince William County selects Christopher Shorter as new County Executive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Christopher Shorter has been selected as the new Prince William County Executive. Shorter was selected by the Board of County Supervisors. He has 18 years of experience in local government and has spent the last two years as City Administrator with Baltimore City. "After an...
fox5dc.com
Sickness concerns at Stafford County public schools
FOX 5 received tips from parents at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford County, Virginia. They said that hundreds of students were sick and out of school today. School officials said over 250 students were absent on Monday. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu follows up on the "illness outbreak" taking place in Stafford County.
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
fox5dc.com
Thrive Montgomery 2050: What to know about the plan approved in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch." Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a new zoning plan for the next...
NBC Washington
176K Virginia Voters Sent Incorrect Voting Info: Here's How to Check Your Polling Place
Just weeks before the midterm elections, 176,000 notices were sent to voters in Virginia containing incorrect information about where to vote. The Virginia Department of Elections says it mailed more than 6 million notices to all registered voters. But some information was missing on mailers sent to Clifton, Dumfries, Haymarket,...
Washington Examiner
Why slavery is on the ballot in five states this year
Nearly 157 years after the 13th Amendment was ratified to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude, five states will ask voters to decide on measures banning slavery — in the form of prison labor. Advocates who petitioned to add such questions to the ballots in Alabama , Oregon , Louisiana...
Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick
Stafford High School, located in Fredericksburg, Virginia, remains open as officials look into the main cause of the outbreak.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer among 19 charged in conspiracy that ‘flooded’ Southwest Virginia with drugs
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state officials and federal prosecutors announced several drug arrests out of Lee, Scott and Wise counties Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and representatives from the ATF and local law enforcement agencies spoke outside of the U.S. District Courthouse in Abingdon. Kavanaugh began the event […]
fox5dc.com
DC director of policy fired
WASHINGTON - The District's director of policy and legislative affairs has been fired, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Mayor Bowser's press secretary told FOX 5 the firing was due to contracting issues and the case has been referred to the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability. The mayor told FOX...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County approves unpopular cell tower zoning ordinance
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Montgomery County Council has approved an unpopular zoning ordinance that will allow cell towers to be built closer to homes. The amendment, ZTA 22-01, allows cell tower antennas on existing utility poles 30 feet from homes down from 60 feet. It also allows antennas and towers to be installed on taller, wider utility poles, doubling the number of eligible poles to 65,000.
fox5dc.com
Metro safety commission approves 7000-series return to service plan
WASHINGTON - WMATA is moving forward with its new 7000-series return to service plan. On Tuesday, Metro Baord Chair Paul C. Smedberg and Metro General Manager Randy Clarke announced that the plan has been approved by the Metrorail Safety Commission. "Metro leaders welcomed the concurrence today of the Washington Metrorail...
fox5dc.com
FBI, law enforcement officials investigating 'barricade situation' at Virginia's Fort Belvoir
NORTHERN VIRGINIA - The FBI and other law enforcement officials are investigating at "barricade situation" at Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia, according to a tweet from the U.S. Army base. The base tweeted just before 1 p.m. that Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI Washington Field...
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
WRDW-TV
‘I mean, why not’: Young Georgia voter encourages peers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting continues in Georgia, and we are seeing record-breaking turnout in Richmond County. The 2018 elections shattered records, so that trend is continuing. The board of elections voted Friday to open two additional voting locations for early voting. Starting Wednesday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5...
Clorox opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
Clorox has opened a new West Virginia cat litter plant that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces the Restoration of Rights for over 800 Formerly Incarcerated Virginians
RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that civil rights have been restored to over 800 Virginians. Rights were restored for approved individuals last week in order to ensure those who are interested in voting in the November 8th election could register to do so before Monday’s registration deadline.
Many Virginia residents receiving checks for $250
money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) The Virginia Department of Taxation has started sending out roughly 3.2 million tax rebate payments of up to $250 per person. But not everybody in Virginia is getting a check. There are eligibility requirements for these one-time rebates. The money comes as a result of revenue surpluses in state coffers. (source)
fox5dc.com
2 arrests made in DC shooting that left 4-year-old hospitalized; 3rd suspect sought by police
WASHINGTON - Authorities have made two arrests in a shooting that left a four-year-old boy hospitalized. Police say 24-year-old Ojahri Hart and 19-year-old Yahwey Chambers - both of D.C. - were arrested Monday. Both have been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. Additional charges are pending. Police believe Hart...
