Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
House of the Dragon creator calls season finale death 'another major point of no return'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from the House of the Dragon season 1 finale. House of the Dragon's first season ends with a literal dance between dragons. In George R.R. Martin's book Fire and Blood, there are many moments one could argue as pushing the Targaryen conflict towards all-out war. But Ryan Condal, who co-created HBO's Game of Thrones prequel with Martin and spearheaded season 1 with co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik, feels, "The thing that really pushes it over the edge, because it now involves people outside of just House Targaryen, is this act of war that happens over Storm's End." That was where he wanted to close the season, adding, "It was fairly apparent right from the outset that was where it had to be."
EW.com
How Olivia Cooke's performance in House of the Dragon made me think differently about Alicent Hightower
When I first read George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, I couldn't stand Alicent Hightower. On the page, Viserys Targaryen's (Paddy Considine) second wife mostly comes off like the stepmother from hell, who cares more about putting her terrible son Aegon the Elder (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the Iron Throne than respecting the role her stepdaughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has as its rightful heir.
EW.com
The best and worst changes House of the Dragon made from Fire and Blood book
Adapting any book will lead to significant changes to the text, but House of the Dragon had some unusual challenges when transferring George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood to the screen. Co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik had to tease out the reality between conflicting "historical" accounts to create dialogue and scenes only hinted at in the book, which tells the history of the Targaryen dynasty and the tale of the civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. The best changes from the text explain what really happened between the characters, giving new context to both their actions and motivations, while other differences left us scratching our heads. Read ahead to see which we changes we loved — and didn't — in the first season.
EW.com
Marvel's Loki inspired Elizabeth Banks' new Pitch Perfect TV series
Elizabeth Banks is singing Marvel's praises as she reveals that an MCU villain origin story inspired her upcoming Pitch Perfect spin-off series starring Adam DeVine. The filmmaker-actress — who starred in all three Pitch Perfect films in addition to directing the second installment — returned to the franchise to executive-produce Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin for the Peacock streaming service, and revealed one of the project's unexpected inspirations on Tuesday's episode of The View.
EW.com
Doctor Who moves to Disney+ in the U.S. with new star Ncuti Gatwa: 'It can go anywhere'
Doctor Who is moving in to the House of Mouse. The beloved British sci-fi series about an era-hopping time lord will stream its upcoming new season on Disney+ in the United States, though it will remain on the BBC in the United Kingdom. This comes via new star Ncuti Gatwa, who confirmed the news on Tuesday's episode of Live With Kelly & Ryan.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
EW.com
Will & Grace stars pay tribute to the late Leslie Jordan: 'Everyone who ever met him, loved him'
Well, well, well, Leslie Jordan. What can we say but thank you for your service. The beloved actor died Monday after suffering a medical emergency and crashing his BMW into the side of a building. He was 67. Over the course of nearly 20 years (on and off) and across...
EW.com
Here's every song and dance on Dancing With the Stars' Michael Bublé night
Bublé will kick off the night with a performance of his hit song "Sway," alongside a dance from the female pros, choreographed by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. And judge Derek Hough is set to give a special performance to Bublé's "Higher" with his fiancé Hayley Erbert and the pro dancers.
EW.com
Doctor Who 60th anniversary teaser features David Tennant, Catherine Tate, Ncuti Gatwa, Neil Patrick Harris
Warning: this article contains HUGE spoilers for "The Power of the Doctor." Talk about a big day for Doctor Who fans. Sunday's feature-length episode of the show, "The Power of the Doctor," concluded with former Doctor Who star David Tennant becoming current Doctor Who star David Tennant as Jodie Whittaker's version of the time traveler unexpectedly regenerated into that of the Scottish actor. Now the BBC has released a teaser for next year's 60th anniversary episodes which features both Tennant and Catherine Tate who is reprising her role of Donna Noble, the companion of Tennant's Doctor. The clip also offered a look at Neil Patrick Harris and Ncuti Gatwa, who was announced in May as Whittaker's replacement.
EW.com
Patrick Duffy set to reprise role of Stephen Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful
Patrick Duffy is making his return to The Bold and the Beautiful. According to PEOPLE, the actor is now filming a reprisal of his role as Logan family patriarch Stephen Logan on the long-running CBS soap opera. He will be seen in two episodes set to air on Nov. 23 and 28, respectively.
EW.com
Genie Francis Young and Restless
Not all of the news coming out of the soap world these days is depressing. To wit: Genie Francis is finally on the set of The Young and the Restless!. EW obtained this exclusive first look of Francis, now playing Genevieve Atkinson — the mother of Ethan Cane Ashby — on the CBS sudser. For the uninitiated, that's the yummy Daniel Goddard in the photo, who used to play Cane until he was shot dead outside of his dad's wedding to Jill. Lately, he's been levitating in and out of Genoa City as a freaking ghost, seen only by his widow Lily. Is his mother Genevieve now seeing ghosts, too? Or is that even "Cane" in the photo?
EW.com
What to watch this week: Head to Sicily for season 2 of The White Lotus, Jessica Chastain is The Good Nurse
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
EW.com
James Gunn joins DC Studios as co-chair of film and TV
DC Studios has tapped filmmaker James Gunn to oversee creative efforts across film, TV, and animation. Both Gunn and film producer Peter Safran have been appointed as co-chairmen and chief executive officers of the studio, where they will spearhead development and execution of long-term plans for the many DC Comics properties.
EW.com
The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in their first holiday special trailer
The Guardians of the Galaxy are rockin' around the Christmas tree — or is that the Christmas Groot?. Director James Gunn has shared the first trailer for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, teasing our first look at Marvel's most festive project yet. The upcoming special will debut on Disney+ in November, and it follows everyone's favorite ragtag band of space weirdos as they cavort around the universe and try to spread a little Christmas cheer.
EW.com
Is 9-1-1's Hen really leaving the 118? Watch a tense preview clip: 'You're not a firefighter anymore'
Hen's decision to leave her job as a firefighter paramedic to continue medical school is proving to have dire consequences right off the bat. In the final moments of last week's episode of 9-1-1, viewers saw Karen (Tracie Thoms) calling in a deadly explosion at her office. Tonight's episode, "Tomorrow", sees Hen (Aisha Hinds) rushing to the scene. Her son Denny (Declan Pratt) is safe and sound, but Karen is still in the building, and Bobby (Peter Krause) won't let her suit up and join her former 118 colleagues for the rescue.
EW.com
'Vampire Diaries': Joseph Morgan talks his inspiration for Klaus, and his pick to play the father of the Originals
Now that we've officially met Klaus on The Vampire Diaries, we can also get to know Joseph Morgan, the actor who beat out hundreds for the role of who we now know to be Elijah's half-brother — a deadly vampire-werewolf hybrid who needs to break the curse keeping his furry side dormant. We caught up with Morgan this morning.
EW.com
Nathan Lane, Robert Emms join Julia Roberts, Lily Collins in 'Snow White'
Funny man Nathan Lane and budding Brit Robert Emms (the upcoming Anonymous and War Horse) join the cast of the upcoming Snow White film directed by Tarsem Singh (Immortals, The Cell). This latest adaptation of the ineffaceable Grimm Brothers' fairy tale has already nabbed Julia Roberts as the Evil Queen, and Lily Collins (The Blind Side) as the titular maiden. Lane will play Brighton, the Queen's servant, and Emms is billed as Renbock, valet to Prince Alcott (Armie Hammer, The Social Network). The movie is scheduled for a June 29, 2012 release date.
EW.com
The Surreal Life preview: That time Dennis Rodman gave Kim Coles a full-frontal wake-up call
Who among us hasn't awakened in an unfamiliar place and felt confused? Fortunately, when that happens to most of us, we're not (a) naked and (b) filming a reality TV show. In this exclusive preview from Monday's season premiere of The Surreal Life on VH1, the (in)famous housemates — singer and Celebrity Big Brother winner Tamar Braxton, basketball champion Dennis Rodman, adult film star Stormy Daniels, musician August Alsina, makeup artist and YouTuber Manny Mua, Living Single actress Kim Coles, professional wrestler C.J. Perry, and Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz — are clearly still getting used to living together. None more so than Rodman, who made quite the impression on Coles the night before.
EW.com
NCIS recap: Kasie goes undercover
If you look carefully, you can see the ghost of Abby Scuito hovering over this week's NCIS episode. Let's recap!. Kasie's (Diona Reasonover) at her martial arts class (no surprise after some of her work-based trauma over the seasons), where her instructor points out that she's still struggling to listen to her gut.
EW.com
Zoe Saldaña says Jerry Bruckheimer apologized for her set experience on Pirates of the Caribbean
Zoe Saldaña's experience on the first Pirates of the Caribbean was comparable to getting cursed by the Black Pearl. Right off the heels of roles in Crossroads and Center Stage, Saldaña joined the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise to play Anamaria, a tough smuggler and pirate wronged by Captain Jack Sparrow on more than one occasion.
Comments / 0