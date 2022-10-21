Adapting any book will lead to significant changes to the text, but House of the Dragon had some unusual challenges when transferring George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood to the screen. Co-showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik had to tease out the reality between conflicting "historical" accounts to create dialogue and scenes only hinted at in the book, which tells the history of the Targaryen dynasty and the tale of the civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. The best changes from the text explain what really happened between the characters, giving new context to both their actions and motivations, while other differences left us scratching our heads. Read ahead to see which we changes we loved — and didn't — in the first season.

