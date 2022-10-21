Read full article on original website
Israel Keyes, a Cunningly Serial KillerSam H ArnoldAnchorage, AK
New Show, ‘Alaska Daily’, Shines Spotlight on Missing Native Alaskans. Is it Enough?Alaska Media News NetworkAlaska State
Maintaining Calm Amid Chaos: Families Pack ‘Go Bags’ to be Ready for Natural DisastersGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative GuideThe Daily ScoopAnchorage, AK
travelness.com
Top 10 Best Hikes in Alaska
Accounting for two-thirds of America’s national parklands, Alaska offers nature’s beauty in her truest form. Since I spent a good portion of my childhood living in The Last Frontier, I can attest to the impressiveness of the views, wildlife, and the hiking trails!. The Alaskan forests call to...
airwaysmag.com
Northern Pacific Upgrades Terminal at Anchorage
DALLAS – Looking toward its 2023 launch, the new long-haul Anchorage-based airline, Northern Pacific Airways (7H), is nearing the end of the US$6m upgrade of its leased areas of the North Terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC). Terminal upgrades sure to delight travelers include a 50-seat mini...
alaskasnewssource.com
Oct. 24, 2022 FastCast
During the pre-dawn hours on Saturday, the northern lights were shimmering and swaying across the Alaska sky. Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia....
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow expected for Southcentral Alaska by Tuesday evening
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures across Southcentral Alaska are hovering anywhere from the teens to the upper 30s near the gulf coast. It’s one of the coldest mornings that we’ve seen all season long, with even colder temperatures expected through the rest of the week. Although we are...
alaskapublic.org
AFN delegates push for measures to decrease salmon bycatch
Two resolutions brought before the Alaska Federation of Natives during this year’s annual convention called for efforts to reduce salmon bycatch for fish that return to the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers. Debate over both resolutions was contentious, and revealed a regional rift among tribes. One resolution calls on Alaska’s...
alaskasnewssource.com
Accumulating snow for Southcentral with biting cold to close out October
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - All is quiet this morning, with temperatures once again falling into the teens and 20′s. The chill in the air is just a taste of what’s to come, following a round of snow that will move through Southcentral Alaska later today. While the morning...
alaskasnewssource.com
Light snow on the way
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It might be hard to believe with Monday’s deep blue sunny sky and the brilliant, glowing sunset that there’s a snowstorm coming. A mainly clear sky will continue through the overnight yielding a mostly sunny start to Tuesday. Clouds, however, will quickly increase from the southwest during the day.
kinyradio.com
Virtual Alaska Fisherman EXPO to be held in November
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association and the Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust are hosting a Fall Fishermen’s EXPO, aimed at providing educational workshops and training to new and experienced local fishermen as well as others with interest in the fishing sector. At the November 9th...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, October 24, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. A former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee accuses former mayor and current...
alaskasnewssource.com
Iditarod removes vaccine requirement for 2023 race
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After three years of rigorous COVID-19 precautions, the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race will no longer require mushers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. A post on the organization’s website announced the change early Monday morning. “While the Iditarod continues to recommend Covid vaccinations for our...
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – October 23, 2022
The general election is just over two weeks away. People are already absentee voting and early in-person voting starts tomorrow. The Alaska Federation of Natives held their annual conference in Anchorage this week, and some big political moments came out of it. And a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed against Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce by a former Kenai Peninsula Borough employee – something the Landmine first reported on in August.
alaskasnewssource.com
AFN 2022 Convention ends with flair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People from across Alaska came together late last week to celebrate unity with traditional Alaska Native dances, art, and even the first-ever fashion show. Running Thursday through Saturday, the Alaska Federation of Natives held its annual conference to address “critical issues of public policy and government”...
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead, another seriously injured in Kenai Peninsula collision
STERLING, Alaska (KTUU) - One driver is dead and another suffered serious injuries Monday after a head-on crash on the Sterling Highway. Alaska State Troopers say officers responded to the scene at mile 72.5 around 1:40 p.m. Monday on a report of a collision involving two vehicles. Troopers say a...
Sleep inside a Hawaii volcano in 2023
And out of the 100 recipients from 20 countries, there was only one idea chosen for Hawaii.
alaskasportsreport.com
Anchorage’s Scott Patterson, Rosie Brennan headline 9 Alaskans named to U.S. Ski Team
At age 30, Scott Patterson has finally been named to the A Team of the U.S. Cross Country Ski Team for 2022-2023. However, that promotion doesn’t change much for the workhorse two-time Olympian and South Anchorage High School graduate. “I was honestly expecting it to feel a little more...
kinyradio.com
Alaska small business financing program announced
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State of Alaska, the University of Alaska, and the Alaska Small Business Development Center announced on Monday the launch of the Alaska State Small Business Credit Initiative. The program is statewide and will use $59.9 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to finance incentives...
Services for Ben Stevens
The family of the late Ben Stevens has announced services for the late former senator, who died Oct. 13, while hiking in Seward with his wife Elizabeth. On Oct. 27, there will be a visitation at Evergreen Memorial Chapel from 5-7 pm. On Oct. 28, a funeral Mass will be...
akbizmag.com
Women’s Business Center Opens in Anchorage
The US Small Business Administration (SBA) cut the ribbon on the Alaska Women’s Business Center (AWBC) in Anchorage, extending the network to all fifty states and Puerto Rico. Womentrepreneurs. The center is an office hosted by Seattle-based financial development nonprofit Business Impact NW in a downtown co-work space. “We...
kinyradio.com
Tlingit, Haida potatoes added to menu at medical center
Executive Chef Amy Foote, left, picks Tlingit and Haida potatoes in early October with farm director Jodie Anderson. (Photo courtesy of Matanuska Experiment Farm.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A partnership between the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and the Matanuska Experiment Farm and Extension Center in Palmer will result in hundreds of meals featuring traditional Native foods for patients at the Alaska Native Medical Center this year.
alaskapublic.org
Bill Hill is named Alaska’s Superintendent of the Year for his work in the district he graduated from 35 years ago
The Alaska Superintendents Association has named Bill Hill of the Bristol Bay Borough School District the state’s superintendent of the year. Hill grew up in Kokhanok, a village on Iliamna Lake. His family moved to Naknek in the Bristol Bay Borough when he was in high school, and he graduated in 1987. He went to college at the University of Alaska Anchorage and taught in Juneau for six years, but the Bristol Bay area has always been his home.
