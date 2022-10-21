Read full article on original website
Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
Wildfire fears build as abnormally dry season continues heading into colder winter months
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to the North Carolina State Climate Office, a moderate drought has made its way to the mountains, and Buncombe and neighboring counties have begun to see the effects of the lack of rain. Some counties have been labeled abnormally dry and others have...
Macon County motel owner believes fire that partially gutted business was arson
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are investigating a late-night fire that gutted part of a motel in Macon County. No one was seriously injured, but guests had to scramble to find other places to stay. The Macon County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire at the Relax Inn...
Part of tractor trailer hangs off of overpass following crash, section of highway closed
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A crash that resulted in part of a tractor trailer dangling off of an overpass in Western North Carolina prompted authorities to shut down one side of a major highway. Jackson County Emergency Management says crews responded to a crash involving a tractor trailer...
Authorities confirm one killed as crews respond to numerous fires over the weekend
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman was found dead after fire broke out at her home early Monday morning. The Macon County Fire Marshal's Office announced on Monday that a woman had died after a fire had burned her home at 391 Bradley Creek Road around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 24.
Firefighter sent to the hospital after blaze destroys venue owner's house
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials say they're still looking for the cause of a weekend fire at a Candler event venue. Fire crews fought off a structure fire on the property of a popular wedding venue in Candler Saturday night called The Farm. Officials said 10 different fire departments...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
Update: Missing 12-year-old Henderson County girl found safe
BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Henderson County authorities confirm that 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been found safe. Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may...
Walton Street Park and Pool designated Local Historic Landmark
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walton Street Park and Pool will be designated as a Local Historic Landmark, after a unanimous vote by Asheville City Council on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was the final public hearing for the project, a process that began in February. When the park opened in...
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
Jackson County Schools receive federal grant to beef up security
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Jackson County School District is just one of 235 districts nationwide to receive a Federal Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant and just 1 of 6 in North Carolina. Added security measures at schools -- from buzz-in doors, security cameras, and monitoring systems...
Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
In area where recovery resources are rare, one organization provides support, hope
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In an area with few recovery resources and a serious substance use problem, No Wrong Door is a beacon of hope. The organization offers a variety of services, both in the Macon County Detention Center, and at its facility on Thomas Heights Road in Franklin. It provides evidence-based classes and groups, as well as other wraparound support from folks with lived experience -- also known as peer support specialists -- to those struggling with substance use and mental health.
Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
Buncombe County celebrates 1 year of free compost drop-off program with event Nov. 5
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The beginning of October marked one year of the free residential compost drop-off program through Buncombe County and the city of Asheville -- and to celebrate, there will be a family-friendly event on Saturday, Nov. 5. Buncombe County Solid Waste and the City of Asheville...
Gas prices follow national trend down despite mixed diesel prices
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
Bullets fly in Kenilworth: 'Things have certainly escalated,' neighborhood resident says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville neighborhood is holding a community meeting with the Asheville Police Department to address recent crimes in the area. “In the last few months, things have certainly escalated in Kenilworth,” Steven Joiner, of the Kenilworth Residents Association, said. The virtual community meeting scheduled...
Community group gathers input from current, former Transylvania Regional Hospital staff
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A community group in Transylvania County is looking for feedback about Transylvania Regional Hospital. The community council for the hospital is hoping to speak with current and former staff members. The group hosted 10 listening sessions across Transylvania County. Members heard community concerns about billing,...
Digital advertisements aim to help alleviate police department staffing shortages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department (APD) on Tuesday updated city leaders on its ongoing work with Epic Recruitment. The firm is helping APD develop and implement recruitment strategies to address ongoing staffing shortages. “Epic wasn’t hired to hire people for us, they were hired to get...
Henderson County farmers to get $14 million from relief bill
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Last year was a hard one for area farmers. But a relief bill will help many get back on track financially. Back-to-back freezes in April 2021 devastated many crops. And then, five months later, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred swamped the area. Altogether,...
