Macon County, NC

Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Update: Missing 12-year-old Henderson County girl found safe

BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Henderson County authorities confirm that 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been found safe. Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Walton Street Park and Pool designated Local Historic Landmark

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Walton Street Park and Pool will be designated as a Local Historic Landmark, after a unanimous vote by Asheville City Council on Tuesday night. Tuesday night was the final public hearing for the project, a process that began in February. When the park opened in...
ASHEVILLE, NC
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Jackson County Schools receive federal grant to beef up security

JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Jackson County School District is just one of 235 districts nationwide to receive a Federal Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant and just 1 of 6 in North Carolina. Added security measures at schools -- from buzz-in doors, security cameras, and monitoring systems...
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Manufactured, mobile home ordinance changes approved by Asheville leaders

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A request to amend Asheville's ordinance on manufactured or mobile homes was unanimously approved by city council members Tuesday. The amendment would allow the replacement of mobile homes with other manufactured housing on sites where they previously existed within city limits after six months of vacancy.
ASHEVILLE, NC
In area where recovery resources are rare, one organization provides support, hope

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In an area with few recovery resources and a serious substance use problem, No Wrong Door is a beacon of hope. The organization offers a variety of services, both in the Macon County Detention Center, and at its facility on Thomas Heights Road in Franklin. It provides evidence-based classes and groups, as well as other wraparound support from folks with lived experience -- also known as peer support specialists -- to those struggling with substance use and mental health.
MACON COUNTY, NC
Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Gas prices follow national trend down despite mixed diesel prices

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 1.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Henderson County farmers to get $14 million from relief bill

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Last year was a hard one for area farmers. But a relief bill will help many get back on track financially. Back-to-back freezes in April 2021 devastated many crops. And then, five months later, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred swamped the area. Altogether,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

