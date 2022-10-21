Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The growing problem of homelessness in Jamestown
Jamestown officials are working with the County Homeless Coalition and others to make sure everyone has a safe place to go when they need shelter.
wnynewsnow.com
“Liberty,” Jamestown’s Ionic Bald Eagle, Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An ionic Bald Eagle, housed at the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown, has passed away. The center’s Executive Director Leigh Rovegno tells WNY News Now “Liberty” passed away following a “series of recent health setbacks” on Tuesday.
jamestowngazette.com
“Meat Your Farmer” – Two Free Events for the Public
Join Local Livestock Farmers and Cornell Cooperative Extension to Learn How to Purchase Bulk Meats, Taste and Purchase Locally Produced Meats, and Meet the Farmers Who Produced Them. Article Contributed by. Cornell Cooperative Extension. Have you ever wondered where your meat comes from? Are you looking to reduce the steps...
HEAP to start accepting applications beginning November 1 in Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the cost of home heating on the rise across the country and here in Western New York, there are programs available to help pay your bill. Applications for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefits will be accepted beginning November 1, 2022. Erie...
Driving Hazard in South Buffalo is Scaring Unsuspecting Drivers
There's an old saying in Western New York. "There's winter then there's construction season." Summer has come to an end, other than the 70-degree temperatures we will be experiencing today and tomorrow, which means construction season is winding down. Over recent years, I've noticed more construction taking place during the...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown BPU Named Among The “Healthiest Workplaces In America”
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Board of Public Utilities ranks among the “healthiest workplaces” in America. That’s according to a survey, administered by Springbuk, giving the designation to our local public utility for the fourth consecutive year. The BPU moved up the list...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown City Council Approves New SWAT Vehicle Purchase
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown City Council unanimously voted to move forward with the purchase of a BearCat armored SWAT vehicle. The quarter of a million dollar purchase will provide the team with an essential upgrade to the current pedestrian vehicle they use. Council President Tony Dolce...
BPD release victims' names in 33 crash that claimed lives of four teens
Buffalo police have released the names of the four teens who died in Monday’s one-car rollover crash on Route 33. The car involved in the crash was reported stolen Sunday night. Read more here:
wnynewsnow.com
Parents Protesting Bullying Within Jamestown Public Schools
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Parents of students at Jamestown Public Schools are protesting continued bullying within the district and are slated to express concerns directly to educators on Tuesday. Earlier this month, a local mother spoke out to WNY News Now about a public humiliation stunt in...
wnynewsnow.com
Prep For This Year’s Holiday Parade In Jamestown Is Underway
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As the end of the year gets closer, preparations to celebrate the holidays are already underway in Jamestown. Patrick Smeraldo, owner of Collaborative Children’s Solution’s, was a part of the team that brought the parade back last year following the pandemic. He’s leading the charge to host this year’s festivities once again.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Coroner Provides Information on Fatal Crash Along Erie's Eastside
The Erie County coroner has confirmed the name of a man who died Monday morning in a crash along Erie's Eastside. Coroner Lyell Cook said 31-year-old Dominique Williams of Erie died near the intersection of East 10th Street and Gilson Avenue, in front of Saia LTL Freight, after the vehicle he has in flipped over.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Receives A Major Investment In Local Child Care Access
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A major investment in local child care access is coming to Jamestown. SUNY JCC announced on Tuesday they are slated to receive $1.2 million dollars as part of a state investment that addresses child care deserts. The one-time funding allotment, signed by Governor...
Four teens killed in crash at 33 and 198 identified
Four teenagers have been pronounced dead and two more were injured as the result of a crash where the westbound Route 33 lanes meet Route 198, Buffalo police said.
Two men arrested for rape of a minor in Chautauqua County in the past two days
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In the past two days, two men have been arrested by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office for charges related to intercourse with a child. On Monday, Oct. 24, the sheriff’s office announced the arrest of an 18-year-old Conewango, New York, man. The office alleges that an investigation found that the man had sexual […]
Four teens killed in rollover crash in Buffalo, two injured
Officers responded to this area, where a vehicle rolled over, at approximately 6:40 a.m.
montanarightnow.com
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge. Authorities say the teens died when the Kia they were riding in crashed early Monday. The car had been reported stolen on Sunday. Four of the five passengers were killed and the fifth was hospitalized in intensive care. The driver was ticketed for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are expected. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that shows how easy it is to steal a Kia.
State Police investigating stolen tractor in Chautauqua County
ELLINGTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Police are investigating a stolen tractor that was found in Chautauqua County. The model of the tractor is a 2015 Kabota M9960HD12. The serial number ends in 174. The tractor was seen in the area of State Route 62 in the town of Ellington. Anyone with information is asked to […]
newyorkalmanack.com
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
Buffalo woman accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting two pedestrians
A Buffalo woman is accused of driving while intoxicated and hitting two pedestrians on East Amherst Street on Sunday.
Buffalo Police: 4 teens killed in crash on 198 ramp
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say four teenagers are dead and two other people were in the hospital after an early-morning crash at the inbound Kensington Expressway (33) and the Scajaquada Expressway (198). Buffalo Police say six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday....
Comments / 0