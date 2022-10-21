ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

“Liberty,” Jamestown’s Ionic Bald Eagle, Passes Away

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An ionic Bald Eagle, housed at the Audubon Community Nature Center in Jamestown, has passed away. The center’s Executive Director Leigh Rovegno tells WNY News Now “Liberty” passed away following a “series of recent health setbacks” on Tuesday.
“Meat Your Farmer” – Two Free Events for the Public

Join Local Livestock Farmers and Cornell Cooperative Extension to Learn How to Purchase Bulk Meats, Taste and Purchase Locally Produced Meats, and Meet the Farmers Who Produced Them. Article Contributed by. Cornell Cooperative Extension. Have you ever wondered where your meat comes from? Are you looking to reduce the steps...
Jamestown BPU Named Among The “Healthiest Workplaces In America”

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown’s Board of Public Utilities ranks among the “healthiest workplaces” in America. That’s according to a survey, administered by Springbuk, giving the designation to our local public utility for the fourth consecutive year. The BPU moved up the list...
Jamestown City Council Approves New SWAT Vehicle Purchase

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown City Council unanimously voted to move forward with the purchase of a BearCat armored SWAT vehicle. The quarter of a million dollar purchase will provide the team with an essential upgrade to the current pedestrian vehicle they use. Council President Tony Dolce...
Parents Protesting Bullying Within Jamestown Public Schools

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Parents of students at Jamestown Public Schools are protesting continued bullying within the district and are slated to express concerns directly to educators on Tuesday. Earlier this month, a local mother spoke out to WNY News Now about a public humiliation stunt in...
Prep For This Year’s Holiday Parade In Jamestown Is Underway

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – As the end of the year gets closer, preparations to celebrate the holidays are already underway in Jamestown. Patrick Smeraldo, owner of Collaborative Children’s Solution’s, was a part of the team that brought the parade back last year following the pandemic. He’s leading the charge to host this year’s festivities once again.
Jamestown Receives A Major Investment In Local Child Care Access

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – A major investment in local child care access is coming to Jamestown. SUNY JCC announced on Tuesday they are slated to receive $1.2 million dollars as part of a state investment that addresses child care deserts. The one-time funding allotment, signed by Governor...
TikTok challenge possibly linked to teens' deadly car crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A police commissioner says a car crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo, New York, may have been linked to a Tiktok car-theft challenge. Authorities say the teens died when the Kia they were riding in crashed early Monday. The car had been reported stolen on Sunday. Four of the five passengers were killed and the fifth was hospitalized in intensive care. The driver was ticketed for possession of stolen property. Additional charges are expected. It's not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says the teens may have been participating in a TikTok challenge that shows how easy it is to steal a Kia.
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
Buffalo Police: 4 teens killed in crash on 198 ramp

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say four teenagers are dead and two other people were in the hospital after an early-morning crash at the inbound Kensington Expressway (33) and the Scajaquada Expressway (198). Buffalo Police say six people were in the car that crashed just before 7 a.m. Monday....
