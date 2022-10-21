ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, NY

Schuyler County reminds parents to test young kids for lead poisoning

By Carl Aldinger
 4 days ago

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Schuyler County is encouraging parents to test their young kids for lead poisoning, designating the last full week of October as Lead Poisoning Prevention Week.

The County Legislature voted to make Oct. 23-29 Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to raise awareness about the dangers of lead in kids. Parents and guardians are encouraged to get their kids tested for lead poisoning when they’re one to two years old.

HUD Lead remediation grant awards $1.3 million to Elmira

“Lead poisoning is especially dangerous for young kids because their growing bodies absorb four to five times more lead than adults,” warned Schuyler County Public Health Director Jill Kasprzyk. “It can cause brain damage, slow growth and development, lead to learning and behavior problems, and more.”

Kasprzyk used the phrase “At ages one and two, testing for lead is what to do!” to help encourage parents.

More information on lead poisoning and prevention is available at the CDC’s website or at the Schuyler County Public Health Department.

