Read full article on original website
Related
Donovan Lewis’s death ruled a homicide
The Franklin County Coroner’s office has ruled the police shooting death of an unarmed Black man a homicide.
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Union calls for policy change after teens livestream standoff inside youth prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twelve teens already in the custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services are facing additional charges after they livestreamed destruction of property during a standoff inside a youth prison. The incident this weekend at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon is just the...
cwcolumbus.com
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
5 shootings near 5 Columbus bars in past 2 months
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Our CrimeTracker 10 team is tracking five shootings near five different bars in Columbus in just over the past two months. Police say a 40-year-old man was shot Saturday night just before midnight. According to reports, many of these shootings are spilling out into parking lots late at night.
WSYX ABC6
Deputies searching for 19-year-old man accused of deadly 'ambush attack'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a 19-year-old man they say took part in an "ambush attack" that left a man dead. The deadly shooting took place on July 7, 2022, near the Cross-Key Apartments along Chatterton Road. The Franklin County Sheriff's...
WLWT 5
Feds: Ohio man pleads guilty to making, selling 'ghost guns'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to making and selling "ghost guns." A ghost gun is a gun that lacks a serial number by which it can be identified and that is typically assembled by the user (as from purchased or homemade components), as defined by Merriam-Webster.
cwcolumbus.com
Mom set to testify against Latitude Five25 about living conditions claims intimidation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two Columbus towers plagued with problems could be taken out of the hands of current owners. This comes as current tenants claim they're being subjected to intimidation for speaking out against what they call unsafe and unlivable conditions on the property. "I just delivered him...
614now.com
Man shot while leaving bar, won’t ID suspects
A was man shot over the weekend while leaving a Hudson Street bar. According to a press release from Columbus Police, at 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 21, the victim—a 31 year-old man—was leaving a bar located on East Hudson Street when a car pulled up. Two men jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting at the victim’s vehicle as he was driving away.
Inmates in custody after barricade incident at juvenile correctional facility
Ohio State Highway Patrol says negotiations are continuing after they responded to an issue at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Saturday afternoon.
Mother pleads for closure six years after son’s shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is again asking for community assistance in a homicide that took place six years ago this week. On October 27, 2016, Columbus police responded to a shooting on the city’s west side. At 8:45 p.m., officers located David Lee Hodge, who had been shot several times […]
Police: 17-year-old student had loaded gun at South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old student at South High School is charged with bringing a gun to school on Monday. The Columbus Division of Police said the student had left the school that day and later returned. The student was stopped by staff around 1:55 p.m. and searched him....
26-year-old arrested in fatal northeast Columbus stabbing
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after a fatal stabbing Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, per police.
60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community
COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
WSYX ABC6
Student taken into custody after gun found at Groveport Madison High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Groveport Madison Schools said a student was taken into custody Monday morning at Groveport Madison High School after a gun was found in their backpack. The district said while conducting a search of a student suspected of having a weapon, a handgun was found in...
cwcolumbus.com
Man killed after leaving east Columbus bar following argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patrons at an east Columbus bar heard gunshots shortly after a group of men took their argument outside, police said. Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Country Club Road around 11:49 p.m. following the gunfire. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler fatally shot. This...
WSYX ABC6
Man charged after fatal stabbing in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 60-year-old man was fatally stabbed Saturday evening in northeast Columbus, police said. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive and found William Dammond, 60, with a stab wound from a knife. Medics took Dammond to...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz to retire after 8 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After eight years, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz is retiring, she said in a statement Monday. Dr. Ortiz plans to retire effective Nov. 11, 2022. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Franklin County residents as their coroner for the...
Missing child alert issued for teen last seen at Canal Winchester High School
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio (WCMH) – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing persons alert for a teenage girl who was last seen at Canal Winchester High School. Honestly Jones, 15, was seen on a school surveillance camera at 8:10 a.m. walking away from Canal Winchester High School. She was wearing blue jeans with […]
One dead after motorcycle, SUV collision in Fairfield County
BLOOM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while driving a motorcycle Sunday evening. Just before 7 p.m. Sunday night, Lawson Miller, 19, on a GSX-R1000 Suzuki drove over the center line and was hit by a 2019 Ford Ecosport SUV on Lithopolis Road near Pickerington Road. […]
Comments / 0