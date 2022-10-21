Brave Health Secures $40M in Series C Funding to Expand Access to Mental Health Services for Medicaid Populations

Welcome to the weekly edition of Healthcare IT Today Bonus Features. This article will be a weekly roundup of interesting stories, product announcements, new hires, partnerships, research studies, awards, sales, and more. Because there’s so much happening out there in healthcare IT we aren’t able to cover in our full articles, we still want to make sure you’re informed of all the latest news, announcements, and stories happening to help you better do your job.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO