Brave Health Secures $40M in Series C Funding to Expand Access to Mental Health Services for Medicaid Populations

Read full article on original website
Related
healthcareittoday.com
Greenway Incorporating Health Equity Features into its EHR
Addressing health equity starts with meeting patients where they are. This means, for example, offering treatment and medication options that are suited to the patient’s current situation (socioeconomic status, transportation availability, location, etc.). The natural place to capture and display this type of information is in the Electronic Health Record (EHR). Greenway Health, a leading ambulatory EHR provider, has added new features to accommodate this non-medical information and make recommendations based on that data.
healthcareittoday.com
Bonus Features – October 23, 2022 – Pennsylvania providers dominate CHIME Most Wired list, 61% of patients research providers online, and more
Welcome to the weekly edition of Healthcare IT Today Bonus Features. This article will be a weekly roundup of interesting stories, product announcements, new hires, partnerships, research studies, awards, sales, and more. Because there’s so much happening out there in healthcare IT we aren’t able to cover in our full articles, we still want to make sure you’re informed of all the latest news, announcements, and stories happening to help you better do your job.
Comments / 0