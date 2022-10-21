ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

City of Columbus supporting first responders with wellness center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In an effort to help support first responders and those who are the first line of defense in an emergency, Columbus has opened a first-of-its-kind wellness center that focuses on the mental and physical health of first responders. Officer Don Paden has been with Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

I-270 east reopens following crash in south Columbus south

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 270 eastbound has reopened at I-71 in south Columbus following a crash Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving an SUV closed eastbound lanes for a couple of hours. ABC 6/FOX 28 will update this story as more information becomes...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police looking for tips in 2016 west Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve a 2016 homicide. On Oct. 27, 2016, the suspects broke out windows to get inside a home along Columbian Avenue, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said. When the suspects went upstairs, David Lee Hodge and a witness confronted...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

17-year-old student found with loaded gun at South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said charges have been filed after a 17-year-old student took a loaded gun to South High School Monday. Police said the student left school and later returned. When they returned just before 2 p.m., school staff stopped the student and searched him. Staff...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State-Northwestern kickoff time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon on November 5, the Big Ten conference announced Monday. This will be the Buckeye's ninth game of the season and their third game on the road. They will face No. 13 Penn State the week before...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
COLUMBUS, OH

