WSYX ABC6
'I was treated like a piece of meat,' Columbus human trafficking survivor shares her story
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus attorney is alleging major hotel chains know or should know about sex trafficking happening on their properties, and he's filing several lawsuits in federal court against them. One of the hotels he's suing is Red Roof Inn, based in New Albany. According to...
WSYX ABC6
Death of Donovan Lewis ruled a homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An autopsy report confirmed that a gunshot wound to the abdomen killed Donovan Lewis in August. The unarmed 20-year-old was shot and killed by officer Ricky Anderson as officers served a warrant for his arrest at a west Columbus apartment. Lewis was unarmed and in...
WSYX ABC6
2 people escape house fire in Milo-Grogan neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people survived a house fire in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the house along St. Clair Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Two people escaped the house and are okay. Officials said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage. There is no...
WSYX ABC6
McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Warm start to the day, rain possible late Tuesday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Clouds are thickening this afternoon as our low-pressure creeps ever closer. Scattered showers will be with us tonight and Wednesday. And much cooler temperatures will settle into the region for the rest of the week. TUESDAY NIGHT: mostly cloudy, scattered rain showers, mild, low 54.
WSYX ABC6
Circleville's Richie's New York Corner Deli debuts new pumpkin cannolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Circleville Pumpkin Show may be over but if you still need your pumpkin fix we've got you covered. Owner and Chef Richie Verito of Richie's New York Corner Deli joins Good Day Columbus to talk about his new pumpkin cannolis. Other fall treats including...
WSYX ABC6
City of Columbus supporting first responders with wellness center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In an effort to help support first responders and those who are the first line of defense in an emergency, Columbus has opened a first-of-its-kind wellness center that focuses on the mental and physical health of first responders. Officer Don Paden has been with Columbus...
WSYX ABC6
She Serves: Columbus native using skills learned at home to keep military members well fed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been said that an army marches on its stomach. So, our forces must be well fed. For the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division, that starts at the Spartan Warrior Restaurant and a Columbus native who plays a major role in that effort.
WSYX ABC6
Powerball jackpot grows to $625M for Monday's drawing; 8th largest prize in game history
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After no winners matched all six numbers Saturday, the Powerball jackpot for Monday night's drawing stands at $625 million ($299.8 million cash value). The $625 million jackpot is the eighth-largest grand prize in Powerball's 30-year history. The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing are: 23,...
WSYX ABC6
I-270 east reopens following crash in south Columbus south
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 270 eastbound has reopened at I-71 in south Columbus following a crash Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving an SUV closed eastbound lanes for a couple of hours. ABC 6/FOX 28 will update this story as more information becomes...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
WSYX ABC6
Police looking for tips in 2016 west Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve a 2016 homicide. On Oct. 27, 2016, the suspects broke out windows to get inside a home along Columbian Avenue, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said. When the suspects went upstairs, David Lee Hodge and a witness confronted...
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old student found with loaded gun at South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said charges have been filed after a 17-year-old student took a loaded gun to South High School Monday. Police said the student left school and later returned. When they returned just before 2 p.m., school staff stopped the student and searched him. Staff...
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in deadly shooting outside east Columbus bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been charged with murder in a deadly shooting outside a bar in east Columbus. Charles B. Williams Jr., 35, is charged with murder in the death of 40-year-old Jeffrey Chandler, according to court documents. According to court documents, Williams, Chandler, and two...
WSYX ABC6
Historic Buxton Inn saved from fire, family vows to re-open as soon as possible
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Workers were trying to salvage what they could from the Buxton Inn kitchen after a fire ripped through Tuesday morning. Owners said they are donating the contents of the freezer to a local food pantry. They are putting tarps down and boarding up windows at the back of the building.
WSYX ABC6
Fairfield Co. deputies searching for teen last seen leaving Canal Winchester High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday leaving Canal Winchester High School. The sheriff's office said Honesty Jones, 15, was last seen on school surveillance video around 8:10 a.m. She was wearing blue jeans and...
WSYX ABC6
New restaurant features made from scratch recipes in Upper Arlington ahead of opening
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar getting ready to open it's first Ohio-based location Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 for dinner service. The Asheville-based restaurant will plant roots in the Upper Arlington neighborhood located at 1678 W. Lane Avenue. “We’re thrilled to bring our scratch-made Southern...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State-Northwestern kickoff time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon on November 5, the Big Ten conference announced Monday. This will be the Buckeye's ninth game of the season and their third game on the road. They will face No. 13 Penn State the week before...
WSYX ABC6
HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
WSYX ABC6
Father pleads for accused killer of 21-year-old Columbus man to surrender
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grieving father is asking an accused killer to surrender to Franklin County deputies. Detectives have an arrest warrant for Justus Robertson, 19, in connection with a July 7 homicide that took the life of a 21-year-old Columbus man. The southeast side neighborhood is still...
