ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD officers “walk a mile in her shoes” for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Michaela Romero
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NEOkq_0ihxfHSV00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — How would it feel to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes?

That was the question answered by officers with the New Orleans Police Department on Friday (Oct. 21), as the department hosted the ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event at Joe Brown Park. The walk was made to honor the victims of domestic violence.

The officers wore women’s shoes and walked a short distance to raise awareness about the serious causes and effects of domestic violence. A spokesperson from the NOPD says that they get a high volume of domestic violence calls in the community. They want residents to know that the NOPD cares and wants to support them.

Police around the world take part in events similar to this one to show support.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKnyM_0ihxfHSV00
    N.O.P.D. WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KN4oO_0ihxfHSV00
    N.O.P.D. WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OE200_0ihxfHSV00
    N.O.P.D. WALK A MILE IN HER SHOES

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

Related
WWL-TV

NOPD: Truck hits, kills woman on Claiborne Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that left one woman dead. Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m. A 56-year-old-year-old man was driving eastbound on Claiborne Avenue when he hit a female...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Slidell police respond to 'all out brawl' over sandwich

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department responded to an assault with a sandwich over the weekend. According to police, an "all out brawl" ensued between a customer and an employee at an area sandwich shop. Police did not identify the sandwich shop or any of the suspects involved.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say

A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

JPSO: Boy shot by suspect who was trying to break into cars

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a boy was shot in Marrero. The shooting happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Avenue L. JPSO said the boy was an innocent bystander when he was shot by a suspect breaking into cars. Annette Durousseau,...
MARRERO, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy