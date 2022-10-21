NOPD officers “walk a mile in her shoes” for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — How would it feel to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes?

That was the question answered by officers with the New Orleans Police Department on Friday (Oct. 21), as the department hosted the ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event at Joe Brown Park. The walk was made to honor the victims of domestic violence.

The officers wore women’s shoes and walked a short distance to raise awareness about the serious causes and effects of domestic violence. A spokesperson from the NOPD says that they get a high volume of domestic violence calls in the community. They want residents to know that the NOPD cares and wants to support them.

Police around the world take part in events similar to this one to show support.

