Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
rsvplive.ie
Meat Free Mondays: Pumpkin Fondue is the perfect Halloween treat and so easy to make
With just one week to go until Halloween, this week's Meat Free Monday recipe is perfect for spooky season. Pumpkins are in season at the moment, and while we mostly associate them with carving and being used as home decorations, we sometimes forget that they are actually a very versatile and delicious ingredient.
Black Magic Cake: A magical dessert for Halloween gatherings
Sweet treats are on display come Halloween. People hosting Halloween parties or bringing items over to others’ homes for the holiday may need to scare up some new ideas for dessert. Chocolate never goes out of style and is right at home on Halloween. This recipe for “Black Magic...
Halloween Caramel Apples: an easy, fun treat amid the candy
There is a slightly weird irony to the fact that around Halloween, we tend to look for recipes for seasonal sweets, even as we prepare for an onslaught of candy. My kids are way beyond trick-or-treating age, but that doesn’t mean we don’t lay in a supply of mini candy bars for the kids who will come a-knocking at out door.
This Pecan Pie Recipe Will Shut Down the Best Thanksgiving Dessert Debate After One Bite
Pecan pie is a classic Thanksgiving dessert. Sure, there's pumpkin pie and apple pie to contend with, but there's something about the sweet, nutty, crunchy flavors of pecan pie that just can't be beat, and PARADE Chef Jon Ashton's recipe has a zesty twist that will leave your family craving more!
After volunteering at a food bank, I'll never give out candy on Halloween again. Instead, I'm giving trick-or-treaters something better.
Many donate their unwanted trick-or-treat candy to food banks after Halloween, but most of it goes to waste and it's not what its clients really need.
msn.com
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free
Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.
Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake
I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
macaronikid.com
RECIPE: Welcome Fall with Delicious Pumpkin Bread!
Fall is here and with it, pumpkins everywhere and pumpkin recipes too. What better way to start or end a fall day than with a slice of fresh pumpkin bread?. This not-too-sweet, but flavorful bread is simple enough to make that the kids can join you in preparing it. We...
12tomatoes.com
Angel Pecan Pie
When you think of pecan pie, you probably think of the sweet and sticky pecan halves lined up in a flaky crust but Angel Pecan Pie is very different type of pecan pie. See, there’s no traditional pastry crust and the filling doesn’t contain any pecans at all… because they’re right there in the crust! (There’s also cracker crumbs and whipped egg whites and a few other fun tricks. You’ll see.)
Spanish-Style Sofrito Recipe
Are you looking to add a bounty of flavor to your meals, but still searching for both a customizable and versatile recipe? That's where this sofrito recipe comes into play. Sofrito is a seasoned vegetable- and tomato-based sauce that can be the foundation for many dishes. Recipe developer and registered...
macaronikid.com
Chewy Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookies
It's National Dessert Day, and we tried an amazing new recipe courtesy of Cambrea Bakes. These pumpkin cookies are perfectly spiced and filled with all the best fall flavors, making them the perfect dessert for the season. Guaranteed to be your family's newest fall favorite!. INGREDIENTS. 1 cup unsalted butter...
Easy Rhubarb Cake Recipe
Rhubarb's tart and tangy flavor lends itself to being paired with copious amounts of sugar in dessert recipes — offering a balance of tart and sweet, not unlike lemon and lime. But while rhubarb pies, bars, and crumbles are fairly common summertime desserts, rhubarb cake is a little more novel. But that's exactly why you should add it to your list of recipes worth trying. "This is such a wonderful recipe for rhubarb season," says recipe developer and registered dietitian Jaime Shelbert. "The sweetness of the cake contrasts so nicely with the tartness of the rhubarb. The lemon glaze adds a little something extra special, and its subtleness complements rather than overpowers the rhubarb."
Sweet And Creamy Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Sweet and Creamy Tomato Salad recipe makes for a delicious refreshing side that’s perfect to balance out savory mains. Be it at a party or a family meal, this salad will brighten up a plate. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before...
princesspinkygirl.com
Pecan Pie Brownies
Pecan Pie Brownies take only 10 minutes to prepare using a boxed brownie mix to make the bottom layer plus a handful of simple ingredients for the pecan filling that sits on top. This crunchy, chewy, sweet, and salty treat turns a classic Thanksgiving dessert into the perfect pecan pie...
Home-Made Caramel Apples Recipe
Want a fun and delicious Fall treat? Then look no further than caramel apples! Caramel apples are not only nutritious and delicious, but they're also really fun to make. You can make caramel apples at home with just a few simple ingredients and a little time.
thespruceeats.com
Pumpkin Pie Spice
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Thanks to its eagerly awaited addition to lattes at coffee bars, we know how beloved pumpkin spice is; it has its own hashtag (#PSL) to prove it. But people have been using pumpkin spice (aka pumpkin pie spice) long before it became a fall staple at your local cafe. And so whether you’re making your own pumpkin spice latte at home or want your pumpkin pie to live up to its full (and delicious) holiday potential, this homemade blend comes together fast. Chances are, you have the ingredients on your spice rack already.
A new adventure for 'The Mysterious Benedict Society' comes to Disney+
For Season 2, the young stars in "The Mysterious Benedict Society" are a year older and dipping their toes in adulthood.
onlyinark.com
Caramel Apple Nachos
It’s an apple-picking, no-stick-sticking, finger-licking kind of recipe. These Caramel Apple Nachos will have you devouring every bite. How many times have you eaten a caramel apple on a stick but stopped after all the toppings are gone? That won’t happen with these apple nachos. Each slice of apple is covered with toppings galore and will have you eating to the core that is no more.
