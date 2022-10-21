Read full article on original website
2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Port Royal Golf Course
The PGA Tour swings into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week. This event started in 2019 at the Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton Parish, Bermuda. The lack of length (6,828 yards, par 71) invites plenty of birdies, highlighted by the winning score of the previous three champions (15 under twice and 24 under). However, the wind can push many balls into traps or even wastelands on holes next to the ocean. Here's a look at the betting odds of the previous three winners:
UFC’s Jared Gordon excited to fight Paddy Pimblett, but also: ‘Together we could raise awareness for mental health’
ABU DHABI – Jared Gordon is taking a refreshing approach heading into his fight with Paddy Pimblett. Gordon (19-5 MMA, 7-4 UFC) takes on Pimblett (19-3 MMA, 3-0 UFC) at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Pimblett has emerged as one of the biggest stars on the roster, and Gordon hopes he can capitalize on that – but not by trash talking him.
