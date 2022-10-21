Political critics of a Wood-Ridge school board candidate have charged that due to his past, he should not be able to serve. Christian Kleban was convicted at the age of 19 for a drunk driving incident that resulted in the death of another young man in his car. He had a fake ID at the time which said he was 22. Before a judge, Kleban did not dispute the findings of the prosecution and served time in a youth correctional center. When he reentered society, he took a job in the construction and engineering field, having obtained a degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO