Baraka Steps Up Statewide Listening Tour as Unite PAC Fundraises
The 2025 race for governor continues to intensify, with PACs and PAC-related events routinely cropping up now in advance of the collision to succeed Governor Phil Murphy. Elected to his third term earlier this year, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has embarked on a statewide listening tour. He was in Camden earlier this month, and this past weekend appeared beside U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-12) in Trenton.
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 10/24/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Who wins this race could give you a good sense of whether Republicans have a good night or a bad night. It is reflective of some of the larger political trends that we’ve been watching: The shift in the suburbs, how is abortion playing out, how can Republicans keep Trump at arm’s length.” – Inside Elections’ Jack Rubashkin on the battleground CD7 race.
Watch: InsiderNJ Editor Max Pizarro on the 2022 Elections in New Jersey
Join host Heather Darling, Esq. as she sits down with her guests to get a different spin on business, politics, law, and other key issues that will have you asking….Have You Heard?
A Wood-Ridge Board of Ed Contest Sparks Questions
Political critics of a Wood-Ridge school board candidate have charged that due to his past, he should not be able to serve. Christian Kleban was convicted at the age of 19 for a drunk driving incident that resulted in the death of another young man in his car. He had a fake ID at the time which said he was 22. Before a judge, Kleban did not dispute the findings of the prosecution and served time in a youth correctional center. When he reentered society, he took a job in the construction and engineering field, having obtained a degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology.
The 2022 Snapshot of Saddle Brook
SADDLE BROOK – New Jersey has many, many towns, and as befits such a “home rule” state, many are having local elections this November. These races don’t always get much attention. One reason is lack of daily newspaper coverage. Another problem is that many are not...
Insider NJ’s General Election 2022 Publication (PDF)
Retired state Supreme Court Judge John Wallace inevitably proved a significant player in this 2022 election cycle when he concluded the redistricting process by awarding the winning congressional map to the Democrats. That map – in use now for the next ten years, until the next scheduled U.S. Census-driven redistricting...
The Philadelphia Inquirer Endorses Andy Kim for Reelection
Today, Andy Kim received the endorsement of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Kim, who grew up in Marlton, is a thoughtful family man who embodies the framers’ intent that House members be responsive to the will of the people,” wrote The Inquirer’s editorial board. “He holds monthly town hall meetings with constituents — including in precincts that voted against him — and advocates for important issues facing his district, such as veterans’ benefits, gun safety, and women’s health-care rights.”
