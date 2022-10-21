TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two suspects in a shooting outside a Florida bar that left one person dead and six wounded earlier this month have been arrested in Texas. Tampa police say the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Josue Clavel and Damaso Bravo on Monday in Brownsville, Texas. In the early hours of Oct. 9, police say, Clavel and Bravo got into a fight with several people at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge in downtown Tampa. The fight moved outside, and officials say Clavel and Bravo fired multiple shots, striking seven people and killing one.

TAMPA, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO