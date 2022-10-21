Read full article on original website
HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said. When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was […]
Deputies struggle to arrest driver as traffic stop uncovers drugs in Alamo
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver put up a “short physical struggle” with deputies after a traffic stop that lead to the discovery of a stash of drugs, authorities said. Deputies arrested a driver Tuesday in Alamo with a felony amount of narcotics in their vehicle, authorities said. At 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s […]
KRGV
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation near Edinburg
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds on a driveway in rural Edinburg early Tuesday morning. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 2700 block of Alberta Road at around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a welfare concern, according to a news release.
Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
KRGV
Cameron County constable: Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to stabbing north of Harlingen
Law enforcement officials in Cameron County are seeking two women they say stabbed a man north of Harlingen Tuesday afternoon. Two women in their fifties allegedly stabbed a man along Godwin Road and south of Tovar Road. The man had picked them up and was giving them a ride to another location, according to Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis.
kurv.com
Driver Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Passenger
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man moments after their vehicle crashed near Alton. 30-year-old Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez was arraigned Saturday on murder, weapons, and drug charges, and ordered jailed on bonds totaling more than a-million dollars. Hidalgo County sheriff’s...
Driver dies in crash after he failed to yield to traffic in San Carlos, DPS says
SAN CARLOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was killed Monday evening after authorities say he failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Daniel Luna, 50, of Edinburg, died at the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. At about 5:48 p.m. Monday, Luna was driving a tan Jeep Grand Cherokee with two others […]
BPD investigate shooting after 5 injured at 6 a.m. ‘cookout’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that left five people shot early Sunday morning. At 6:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Saint Francis in reference to a shooting. When they arrived police say they discovered five people had been shot. According […]
Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
KRGV
Brownsville police investigating shooting that left four people hospitalized
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people hospitalized Sunday morning, according to a news release from the department. Brownsville police responded to a shots fired call at the 1200 block of West Saint Francis Street at approximately 6:24 a.m. Upon arrival, police noticed that five...
KRGV
Driver charged in connection with crash turned fatal shooting near Alton
A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal shooting near Alton. Witnesses at the scene told deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s the shooting occurred after they heard a crash and two men arguing, according to a news release. Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez was...
kurv.com
Police: 2 Men Suspected In Florida Shooting Caught In Texas
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two suspects in a shooting outside a Florida bar that left one person dead and six wounded earlier this month have been arrested in Texas. Tampa police say the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Josue Clavel and Damaso Bravo on Monday in Brownsville, Texas. In the early hours of Oct. 9, police say, Clavel and Bravo got into a fight with several people at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge in downtown Tampa. The fight moved outside, and officials say Clavel and Bravo fired multiple shots, striking seven people and killing one.
Police look for man who stole car in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car. On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say. Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the […]
Alamo PD search for man stealing Halloween yard decor
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
kurv.com
2-Vehicle Wreck Kills One On Highway 107
One man was killed and another man was critically injured in a 2-vehicle crash east of Edinburg late Monday afternoon. The Texas DPS says the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading east on State Highway 107 when the vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Silverado heading west at the intersection of Sunflower Road. The driver of the Jeep, 50-year-old Daniel Luna, was killed instantly.
DPS: 436 pounds of narcotics seized in Rio Grande City
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the U.S. Border Patrol in a seizure of more than 400 pounds of narcotics. According to a Tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agencies seized 436 pounds of drugs at about 6 p.m. Saturday near Rio Grande City. “A group […]
KRGV
Man wanted on attempted murder charge in South Carolina arrested near Pharr
A 31-year-old attempted murder suspect is awaiting extradition in Hidalgo County. Juan Carlos Gallegos Ramirez was wanted on an attempted murder charge out of South Carolina after allegedly shooting a woman, according to Juan Lara, a spokesman for the U.S. Marshals. Ramirez was arrested Friday near Pharr in front of...
KSAT 12
CLEAR Alert issued for missing 56-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 56-year-old man. Noel Garza was last seen just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 100 block of East Rice Street in Falfurrias, Texas. Law...
KRGV
Brownsville police searching for man and woman accused of stealing phone in fast-food restaurant
The Brownsville Police Department is looking for a man and a woman accused of stealing a phone off a counter in a fast-food restaurant Wednesday. The incident happened around 8 p.m. The phone was left there by a previous customer inside the fast-food restaurant. Police are asking the public's help...
More Illegal Immigrants Found in a Trailer in South Texas
EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehend 37 migrants from two failed smuggling attempts and a stash house. On October 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents received a call for assistance from the Pharr Police Department (PPD) regarding migrants encountered during a smuggling event. PPD advised they had received a call regarding a trailer suspected of being used to smuggle migrants. When authorities arrived at the location, the vehicle was abandoned, and a search of the utility trailer revealed a total of 22 migrants all determined to be illegally present in the U.S…
