ValleyCentral

HCSO: Witness hears gunshots, sees man collapse and die in driveway

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Following the sound of gunshots, a man walked outside and collapsed on the driveway of a home in rural Edinburg, Hidalgo County investigators say. The man was identified as 24-year-old Ricardo Guzman from Edinburg, investigators said. When deputies arrived, they saw Guzman with gunshot wounds, lying on the driveway. He was […]
EDINBURG, TX
KLST/KSAN

Brawler shoots 3 bystanders in downtown McAllen fight, police allege

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police arrested a man after three bystanders were caught in the crossfire of a fight, according to details from a police report. Eduardo Javier Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, Hidalgo County […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Driver Charged With Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Passenger

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man moments after their vehicle crashed near Alton. 30-year-old Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez was arraigned Saturday on murder, weapons, and drug charges, and ordered jailed on bonds totaling more than a-million dollars. Hidalgo County sheriff’s...
ALTON, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD investigate shooting after 5 injured at 6 a.m. ‘cookout’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that left five people shot early Sunday morning. At 6:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Saint Francis in reference to a shooting. When they arrived police say they discovered five people had been shot. According […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Two freshmen arrested in Harlingen after threat, police say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen police are investigating a terroristic threat they allege was made against Harlingen High School. Two freshmen were arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, according to police. According to a post from the Harlingen Police Department, a threat was made toward Harlingen High School Monday. The two […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Driver charged in connection with crash turned fatal shooting near Alton

A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal shooting near Alton. Witnesses at the scene told deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s the shooting occurred after they heard a crash and two men arguing, according to a news release. Yair De Jesus Perez Hernandez was...
ALTON, TX
kurv.com

Police: 2 Men Suspected In Florida Shooting Caught In Texas

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two suspects in a shooting outside a Florida bar that left one person dead and six wounded earlier this month have been arrested in Texas. Tampa police say the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Josue Clavel and Damaso Bravo on Monday in Brownsville, Texas. In the early hours of Oct. 9, police say, Clavel and Bravo got into a fight with several people at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge in downtown Tampa. The fight moved outside, and officials say Clavel and Bravo fired multiple shots, striking seven people and killing one.
TAMPA, FL
ValleyCentral

Police look for man who stole car in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car. On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say. Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo PD search for man stealing Halloween yard decor

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Alamo Police Department are asking the public to identify a man stealing Halloween decorations from a yard earlier this week. Video surveillance from a residence in Alamo captured a man running toward the lawn, stealing Halloween decorations and escaping by jumping a fence. Anyone with information on the suspect is […]
ALAMO, TX
kurv.com

2-Vehicle Wreck Kills One On Highway 107

One man was killed and another man was critically injured in a 2-vehicle crash east of Edinburg late Monday afternoon. The Texas DPS says the driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading east on State Highway 107 when the vehicle collided with a Chevrolet Silverado heading west at the intersection of Sunflower Road. The driver of the Jeep, 50-year-old Daniel Luna, was killed instantly.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: 436 pounds of narcotics seized in Rio Grande City

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety assisted the U.S. Border Patrol in a seizure of more than 400 pounds of narcotics. According to a Tweet from Lt. Christopher Olivarez with DPS, the agencies seized 436 pounds of drugs at about 6 p.m. Saturday near Rio Grande City. “A group […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
KSAT 12

CLEAR Alert issued for missing 56-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The Brooks County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 56-year-old man. Noel Garza was last seen just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 100 block of East Rice Street in Falfurrias, Texas. Law...
FALFURRIAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

More Illegal Immigrants Found in a Trailer in South Texas

EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehend 37 migrants from two failed smuggling attempts and a stash house.       On October 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents received a call for assistance from the Pharr Police Department (PPD) regarding migrants encountered during a smuggling event. PPD advised they had received a call regarding a trailer suspected of being used to smuggle migrants. When authorities arrived at the location, the vehicle was abandoned, and a search of the utility trailer revealed a total of 22 migrants all determined to be illegally present in the U.S…
FALCON HEIGHTS, TX

