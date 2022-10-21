Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Reno, Nevada
“Though she may be but little, she is fierce.” Shakespeare may not have known it then, but he was penning a perfect description of Reno. This sparkling city in Northern Nevada is home to more than its fair share of fun, leaving all sorts of things to do in Reno, NV.
nevadabusiness.com
Founder and Mentor Chase Harmer
Chase Harmer, having built a few startups from zero to hundreds of millions in valuation started a non profit to help new founders build process and scale by offering free guidance, education and support along with a cast of other successful founders from the e-commerce and technology industries. Building companies from ground zero and making them successful is not easy work. Its a stressful, under appreciated job that requires risk, luck and significant sacrifice with most founders having to go through this process alone, without any support or guidance.
nnbw.com
Large building at 550 Mallory in Carson City sold
SVN|Gold Dust Commercial Associates said Thursday that it had completed the sale of the building at 550 Mallory Way in Carson City. Jack Brower (CCIM) and Wes Brogan represented the seller for the approximately 119,500-square foot industrial building located near the corner of Mallory and Roop Street in Carson City. The building offers a range of clear height, from 12 feet to 20 feet, as well as several dock-high and at-grade doors.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces return of Baggin’ for Apples
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced the return of the popular all ages volunteer event, Baggin’ for Apples, sponsored by Renown Health. The event will be held at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada on Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. and registration is now open at fbnn.org.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Public Health Lab opens new location in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The ribbon was cut at the new Nevada Public Health Lab Monday in Fallon. Now, it’s time to open the doors to the public. “This is just an exciting day and its taken two years to get here,” said Shannon Ernst, Churchill County Social Services Director.
KOLO TV Reno
Katey’s Craft Corner: Award-winning knitter shares the variety of projects one can do with some yarn and two needles
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sherril Steele-Carlin is a local knitter who recently won the knitting category in the 2022 Herrschner’s National Afghan Contest, and received an honorable mention in this year’s Mary Maxim Contest. She stopped by Morning Break to share how diverse knitting projects can be and...
Christmas tree permits for Lake Tahoe Basin only available in person for 2022
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — People planning to get a Christmas tree this year from the Lake Tahoe Basin area will have to get a permit in person this year. The forest service office is making the permits available at their offices in South Lake Tahoe on Nov. 14. Last year, permits were offered online and sold out in less than an hour.
KOLO TV Reno
Poker tournament series provides fall tourism boost in Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the rest of this week the Peppermill will home to several dozen poker tournaments. The inaugural Peppermill Poker Palooza is being held upstairs in the Capri ballroom and it features more than 30 tournaments. “It’s inexpensive to play,” said Peppermill Poker Director Mike Nelson. “We...
Snow falls over the Sierra Nevada mountains
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. (KRON) — It may be fall, but researchers at the University of California Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (CSSL) got to experience a snowy wonderland on Sunday, according to a tweet from the lab. According to CSSL, snowflakes started to fall just after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon; the lab posted a video […]
KOLO TV Reno
6th Annual Carson City BOOnanza this Thursday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Parks, Recreation & Open Space department invites the community to its 6th annual Carson City BOOnanza. It’s a chance for kids to dress up and safely go trick-or-treating ahead of the big day. This year, there will be more than 70 local businesses and organizations on hand with decorated booths to pass out candy.
2news.com
Public Safety Outage Watch Ends For Lake Tahoe Areas
The Public Safety Outage Management event (PSOM) at Lake Tahoe and ridgeline sections of Carson City which began at 2:13 a.m. this morning ended today at 1:30 p.m. with all affected customers being restored safely. Original Story From October 21, 2022:. Based on current fire weather conditions forecast for areas...
nnbw.com
Lyon County OKs temporary battery storage facility
The Lyon County Commission has approved McCarran-based company LiNiCo Corp.’s request for a conditional use permit to build a battery pre-recycling waste and salvage facility at the end of Industrial Parkway in Mound House. LiNiCo, which produces lithium carbonate and graphite from lithium-ion batteries, will conduct operations at its...
nomadlawyer.org
Sparks: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Sparks, Nevada. If you are looking for a place to grab a delicious drink, Sparks is the place to go. Sparks is home to several breweries and pubs. Some serve only drinks, but others offer food and microbrews. If you are interested in the...
KOLO TV Reno
Local actor back in Reno to support Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-born actor Kristoffer Polaha is back in town this weekend to host a series of events supporting the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada. On Friday, October 21st there is a screening of his film “Where Hope Grows” at the Joe Crowley Student Union on the Nevada campus. It runs from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., and includes a Q&A session with Polaha and his co-star David Desanctis.
1 dead in Highway 28 crash between Tahoe City and Carnelian Bay
PLACER COUNTY — A deadly crash had Highway 28 in the Lake Tahoe area closed through most of Tuesday morning. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. at Old County Road, near Dollar Point.Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but it appears that a van and a semi-truck were involved. One person has died in the crash, authorities said. Highway 28 was closed for the rest of the morning. It reopened just after 1 p.m.
2news.com
Winterizing Homes for the Colder Months
People are encouraged to winterize their homes either this week or next at the very latest. As the weather is getting colder, you won’t want to wait. If you winterize your home too late and something happens, it can cost you hundreds of dollars to fix the damage, so it's better to get it done before the full effects of winter hit.
Record-Courier
Early morning break-ins result in arrest
A rash of early Saturday morning commercial burglaries resulted in a Sacramento man being detained after a vehicle matching the description of that involved was found behind the former Carson Valley Chevrolet building. Andrey Yakimov, 34, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on a Nevada State Police contempt warrant...
KOLO TV Reno
Traffic collision near Truckee kills 1
TRUCKEE, California (KOLO) - A traffic collision near Truckee killed one person Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol says. CHP says around 9:00 a.m., they received a call of a two vehicle traffic collision on SR28, east of Old County Road. A preliminary investigation found 54-year-old Ian Tippins of Tahoe Vista...
KOLO TV Reno
One killed after crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead after a crash in Fallon. It happened Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. on U.S. 50 near South Downs Lane. Nevada State Police say a heavy duty truck had a tire blow out and ended up hitting a sedan head-on. The driver...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in east Reno crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eastbound Mira Loma Drive was closed at McCarran Boulevard after a crash Monday night, according to Reno Police. A vehicle traveling north on McCarran Boulevard hit a pedestrian as it turned right onto eastbound Mira Loma Drive. REMSA transported the male victim to the hospital with...
