You are all amazing!” Heather Corndorf roars over “The Sign,” Lizzo’s anthem for a post-Peloton movement. “I’ve been home since 2020. Corndorf skips from one side of a dimly lit Edina exercise studio to the other, waving her hands in the air—Slide! Step together! Turn!—as a dozen middle-aged moms in Athleta gear follow her every move, dancing with synchronized fervor. Over the course of a 50-minute cardio class, Corndorf has taught these women a complete dance routine. The students continue bouncing and twirling even after the music stops. They high-five each other, towel off, and head out to the parking lot. It’s 10:25 on a Friday morning.

EDINA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO