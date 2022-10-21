ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

tcbmag.com

The Next Stretch for Minnesota Gyms

You are all amazing!” Heather Corndorf roars over “The Sign,” Lizzo’s anthem for a post-Peloton movement. “I’ve been home since 2020. Corndorf skips from one side of a dimly lit Edina exercise studio to the other, waving her hands in the air—Slide! Step together! Turn!—as a dozen middle-aged moms in Athleta gear follow her every move, dancing with synchronized fervor. Over the course of a 50-minute cardio class, Corndorf has taught these women a complete dance routine. The students continue bouncing and twirling even after the music stops. They high-five each other, towel off, and head out to the parking lot. It’s 10:25 on a Friday morning.
EDINA, MN
tcbmag.com

‘Stressed and Desperate:’ Behind Minnesota’s Child Care Crisis

Dawn Uribe, owner of Mis Amigos Spanish Immersion Preschool in Hopkins, has had to make some hard choices amid an ongoing worker shortage in the child care industry. “I want our teachers to have a workable, livable wage, and I’m trying to make it so that our teachers can get paid like elementary school teachers,” she said. “That means that we have to charge our parents a lot of money, and that prices some of our families out.”
MINNESOTA STATE

