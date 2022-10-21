The Plover Police Department is one of several agencies competing for $15,000 in grant money. Plover has one police dog, K9 Karma, who is partnered with Officer Jeremy Anderson. The two-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois has been with PPD since late 2021. Karma, like all K9 dogs in Portage Co., is a dual-purpose dog, trained in tracking people and drugs.

PLOVER, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO