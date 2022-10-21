Read full article on original website
spmetrowire.com
Gaylord L. Lepper, 88
Gaylord L. Lepper, age 88, of Mosinee, passed away peacefully, on Saturday morning, October 22, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital-Plover with his family at his side. He was born on April 7, 1934, in Stevens Point, a son of the late Walter and Ruby (Philbrick) Lepper. Gaylord attended P.J. Jacobs High...
spmetrowire.com
Plover K9 competes for grant dollars
The Plover Police Department is one of several agencies competing for $15,000 in grant money. Plover has one police dog, K9 Karma, who is partnered with Officer Jeremy Anderson. The two-and-a-half-year-old Belgian Malinois has been with PPD since late 2021. Karma, like all K9 dogs in Portage Co., is a dual-purpose dog, trained in tracking people and drugs.
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: Body found in Belmont ID’d
Sheriff Mike Lukas announced on Monday that the body of a person found in a Belmont cornfield last month has been identified. Portage County Medical Examiner Heather Schultz has confirmed the person was Bruce Vossekuil, 41, of Wisconsin Rapids. Schultz confirmed his identity via dental records and the assistance of a forensic dentist, Lukas said.
spmetrowire.com
Wisconsin Rapids man busted during drug sting in Stevens Point
A Wisconsin Rapids man was issued a signature bond after being arrested during a downtown drug sting. Eric Eaves, 43, made his b...
spmetrowire.com
Letter: Can city council be trusted?
Is it a good idea to elect common council representatives who refuse to pass legislation on separation of power, term limits, and officers simultaneously holding city and county board positions?. Is it a good idea to elect those who strengthen the Wiza/UWSP dynasty and use their offices to promote hate...
