Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Related
loudounnow.com
Ashburn North Park & Ride Permanently Closed
Loudoun County Transit has permanently closed the Ashburn North Park and Ride lot, affecting Route 72 bus passengers, and made changes to bus service. Parking will no longer be provided at the lot. Carpool, vanpool and Route 72 bus riders are encouraged to use the One Loudoun Park and Ride lot at 20360 Savin Hill Drive in Ashburn. Commuters can also visit loudoun.gov/parkandridelots to find other lots.
loudounnow.com
Loudoun County Board Halts Compass Creek Talks with Leesburg
Loudoun County supervisors have formally halted long-stalled town boundary work with the Town of Leesburg at Compass Creek, after the town indicated it would seek to annex the land. The county and town had been in negotiations for town boundary line adjustments at the development, a cooperative process to bring...
ffxnow.com
Decision on new Popeyes in Fairfax deferred to November
County planners need more time to work through an application for a new Popeyes in Fair Lakes Shopping Center (13060 Fair Lakes Shopping Center). At a meeting on Oct. 19, the Fairfax County Planning Commission voted unanimously to defer a decision on the application to Nov. 16. Popeyes is seeking...
WTOP
Why is Northern Va. the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
alxnow.com
Public comment period closing on three Duke Street Transitway options
Alexandria planning staff say there’s no preferred option for the Duke Street transitway, but the three choices offer varying impacts on drivers. This month, city staff have conducted meetings in a public engagement process to talk about the project and gather input on the three options before a plan is finalized for City Council to consider. City staff will conduct a final open house to discuss the entire project on Wednesday, October 26, at 5:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry Recreation Center (4653 Taney Avenue).
arlnow.com
Major road closures planned as Marine Corps Marathon returns for first time since 2019
The Marine Corps Marathon — along with its extensive road closures — is back this weekend. The marathon, which is in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic, is being held on Sunday, Oct. 30. It will again start between the Pentagon and Rosslyn, winding...
Metro News
Weekend fire damages closed recycling business in Berkeley County
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A weekend fire at the closed Entsorga waste-to-fuel plant in Martinsburg had at least six fire companies on the scene. Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cory Roberts reported a heavy fire in the facility’s pit Saturday morning when they arrived. As many as seven...
loudounnow.com
Letter: Ramesh Seetaram, Paeonian Springs
Editor: Approximately 44,000 acres of prime agricultural soils are at risk of being developed under the Cluster Subdivision Ordinance, now being reviewed by the Zoning Ordinance Committee. Prime agricultural soils are considered one of the most at risk “natural resources” in the Commonwealth of Virginia and are officially classified as...
drugstorenews.com
Giant Food launches Loop in Washington metro area
Regional grocery chain Giant Food has launched a new platform that allows local shoppers to purchase a selection of products in reusable packaging. Under the new partnership between Giant Food and Loop, the circular reuse platform developed by TerraCycle, customers can now walk into any of the 10 local participating Giant supermarkets and purchase more than 20 products from consumer brands, all packaged in reusable containers instead of single-use packaging.
bethesdamagazine.com
Elrich promotes White Flint development deals during forum; Sullivan criticizes job losses, rising crime in county
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has reached two key agreements to further economic development efforts in White Flint, the Democrat announced during an election forum Sunday in Rockville. His Republican opponent, Reardon Sullivan, faulted the county’s job losses, rising crime and the worsening of public education, alleging the MS-13 gang was “taking over” Gaithersburg and Germantown and that the precepts of critical race theory (CRT) were being taught in elementary schools.
bethesdamagazine.com
Opinion: Apartments may come to your neighborhood of single-family homes if the County Council approves Thrive Montgomery 2050
A developer may soon be able to tear down that house next door and replace it with multifamily apartments or condos and you couldn’t stop it, under the new comprehensive plan labeled Thrive Montgomery 2050. The plan is poised to take effect for much of Montgomery County if the County Council votes to approve it Tuesday.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax County Board formally opposes Youngkin’s policy on transgender students
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors is formally opposing Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed model policies that would limit the rights of transgender and other gender-nonconforming students. In a letter approved at a board meeting today (Tuesday), board chairman Jeff McKay said that the policies would have a negative effect...
One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia
The start of September may signify to some that fall is coming, but Mike Ortmeier looks forward to a different type of fall – the fall of acorns from native trees. For Ortmeier, the sight of the first acorn on the ground means it’s time for him to break out his broom and dustpan and […] The post One man has collected more than 8,000 pounds of acorns for Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WTOP
Loudoun Co. school board set to begin name change reviews for 9 schools
Virginia’s Loudoun County School Board is set to vote on a new school naming policy, and undergo a review of nine current schools’ names that local researchers say have Confederate and segregationist ties. The school board on Tuesday is expected to approve a new policy for naming school...
Dozens of car windows smashed in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Dozens of cars were recently found with smashed windows in Arlington, Virginia. One of them belonged to Julia Armstrong. She tells WUSA9 she woke up Friday around 5 a.m. and walked to her car to find "what looked to be a bullet hole." She says she didn't find a bullet but when she opened the door everything shattered.
WJLA
'We have grave concerns': Battle brewing over how to best widen Route 15 in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — It’s only a 6.5-mile drive up Route 15 from the city of Leesburg north to the quaint Village of Lucketts, but this bucolic stretch of road lined with produce stands, antique shops, and burgeoning subdivisions stands at the center of a bitter battle pitting conservationists, residents, and business owners over how each prioritizes progress.
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Bay Net
Charles County Passes In-District Voting On Narrow Vote After Packed Public Hearing
LA PLATA, Md.– The Charles County Commissioners hosted a public hearing on October 19 to consider the proposed Bill 2022-08 County Commissioner Elections, which changes the code of Charles County to require district commissioners to be elected only by residents of that district. Along with requiring district commissioners to...
WJLA
Traffic Alert: Water main break closes road, affects others in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — A water main break Sunday closed a road and affected several others in Alexandria, Va. Sanger Avenue westbound is closed from Knole Court to North Van Dorn Street, according to Alexandria police. One lane of Sanger Avenue eastbound is open from Knole Court to North...
One injured in Fairfax County shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Little River Turnpike on Monday afternoon. Police said that the victim had an injury in his lower body. They believe the injury is non-life-threatening. Residents were asked to continue avoiding the 6200 block of […]
Comments / 0