Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Pizza in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
For Cleveland Guardians, Small Ball Might Not Be the Best Fall BallIBWAACleveland, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Related
FirstEnergy’s power and influence have evaporated, with fewer lobbyists and less dark money: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FirstEnergy has stopped using “dark money” in Ohio after agreeing to disclose future contributions, ending the controversial spending tactic critical to the House Bill 6 corruption. We’re talking about cutting off contributions to Ohio-based nonprofit entities that spend outside money to support politicians on Today...
Nothing Bundt Cake opens in Mentor, sixth bakery in Northeast Ohio
MENTOR, Ohio -- Janette Looney, co-owner of four Nothing Bundt Cakes in Northeast Ohio, had never tasted a Bundt cake until she was in her 30s. That’s when she wandered into a Nothing Bundt Cake bakery in Las Vegas. She fell in love with the rich, moist cake and signature cream cheese frosting.
FirstEnergy stops its use of “dark money,” disclosures show: Capitol Letter
Dark money no more? Disclosures show FirstEnergy has cut off its use of “dark money” in Ohio – a controversial political spending tactic that was a critical cog in the largest bribery scandal in state history, Jake Zuckerman reports. The company’s political spending has slowed to a crawl across the board in Ohio, but it’s still spending in other states.
Why we now call these warm fall days ‘second summer’: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. This year, fall ousted summer as surely as mums replaced geraniums on Northeast Ohio porches. We dug out our wool hats, bundled up for football games, groused about the wind on dog...
Why are warm fall days now called second summer, rather than ‘Indian summer?’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Northeast Ohio is in the middle of a warm spell following our first snow last week, a phenomenon we call second summer. However, this weather was once commonly known as “Indian summer.” Is there a difference between the two terms?. Not really. It’s more about...
National groups flood race for 13th congressional district seat with millions in ads. Here’s who is spending the most
WASHINGTON, D. C. – With control of the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs in November’s election, airwaves in the handful of congressional districts around the country deemed winnable by either political party are being swamped with ads from outside political groups hoping to tilt the race towards their favored candidates.
Attorney General Dave Yost, election opponent Jeff Crossman trade attacks on abortion, redistricting
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview Tuesday with the cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board. Crossman, an attorney and a state representative from Parma, accused Yost of “legal malpractice” for saying...
Ohio House candidate owes $1.3 million from 2014 fraud judgement, plaintiff says
A Columbus area GOP candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives told the state’s ethics commission this month that he failed to disclose a pair of creditors who say he owes them $1.3 million. Ohio ethics laws require House candidates to disclose their sources of income, plus their debtors...
Former Ohio National Guard member pleads guilty to making, selling ‘ghost’ guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man who was once a member of the Ohio National Guard and also is accused of making antisemitic threats has pleaded guilty to charges that he made and sold “ghost guns,” and also sold parts that would illegally convert firearms into automatic weapons.
More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president’s Florida estate, according to a person familiar with the matter. Walt Nauta has already been interviewed...
Vote “no” on statewide Issue 2
Given the demise of nuance in political discussion these days, I fully expect that Ohio Issue 2, barring noncitizens from voting in local and state elections, will resoundingly pass in the upcoming election. This will be codified in the Ohio Constitution. What comes to my mind are the large communities of Marshallese immigrants who reside in our country, performing essential services, especially in food production.
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan undecided on vote for state Issues 1 and 2
COLUMBUS, Ohio – U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, said Tuesday he still has not decided how he will vote on a pair of state ballot issues that will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. State Issue 1, a proposed amendment to the state constitution,...
DraftKings Ohio promo code: score $200 before market opens
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The new year will usher in online sports betting excitement, and the DraftKings Ohio promo code offer adds to it with a $200...
Colder weather returns: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - What a difference a day makes. After sunshine and highs in the 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday’s highs will top out in the upper 50s. The National Weather Service’s forecast says showers are likely throughout the day with moderate breezes. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 40s. Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the low 50s.
Suspicious visitor is homicide suspect: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a Grafton Road home at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7 regarding a man on the caller’s property acting suspiciously and stating that he had been injured in a traffic crash. The man was treated by EMS and reportedly gave police two different birth dates. He was...
Ohio man charged after 3-year-old son shot by loaded gun left unattended
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 3-year-old boy was killed Sunday after he was shot by a gun that had been left out,, leading to the arrest of the boy’s father. WLWT Channel 5 reports a police report does not indicate who fired the gun. But police arrested DeAngelo Davis, 37, saying he had left the loaded gun where it was accessible to his son and another child, age 6. Davis is charged with endangering children.
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022; jackpot $625 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Powerball lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for a jackpot estimated at $625 million. The numbers are 18-23-35-45-54 Powerball 16 Power Play 4x. There was no overall winner, so the jackpot increases to an estimated $680 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Ohio Super 25: St. Edward finishes regular season at No. 1, but how does the rest of the state stack up?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With its decisive 41-20 win Friday against Archbishop Hoban, St. Edward not only moves back into the No. 1 spot of the cleveland.com area Top 25 but also in the statewide Super 25 that ranked all of Ohio’s high school football teams, regardless of division.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0