Orange, OH

Cleveland.com

National groups flood race for 13th congressional district seat with millions in ads. Here’s who is spending the most

WASHINGTON, D. C. – With control of the U.S. House of Representatives up for grabs in November’s election, airwaves in the handful of congressional districts around the country deemed winnable by either political party are being swamped with ads from outside political groups hoping to tilt the race towards their favored candidates.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Attorney General Dave Yost, election opponent Jeff Crossman trade attacks on abortion, redistricting

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview Tuesday with the cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board. Crossman, an attorney and a state representative from Parma, accused Yost of “legal malpractice” for saying...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

More questioning sought of Trump aide in Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is seeking to again question an associate of Donald Trump who was seen on security camera footage moving boxes of classified records at the former president’s Florida estate, according to a person familiar with the matter. Walt Nauta has already been interviewed...
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Vote “no” on statewide Issue 2

Given the demise of nuance in political discussion these days, I fully expect that Ohio Issue 2, barring noncitizens from voting in local and state elections, will resoundingly pass in the upcoming election. This will be codified in the Ohio Constitution. What comes to my mind are the large communities of Marshallese immigrants who reside in our country, performing essential services, especially in food production.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial

No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will

Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

DraftKings Ohio promo code: score $200 before market opens

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The new year will usher in online sports betting excitement, and the DraftKings Ohio promo code offer adds to it with a $200...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Colder weather returns: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio - What a difference a day makes. After sunshine and highs in the 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday’s highs will top out in the upper 50s. The National Weather Service’s forecast says showers are likely throughout the day with moderate breezes. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 40s. Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the low 50s.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio man charged after 3-year-old son shot by loaded gun left unattended

CINCINNATI, Ohio — A 3-year-old boy was killed Sunday after he was shot by a gun that had been left out,, leading to the arrest of the boy’s father. WLWT Channel 5 reports a police report does not indicate who fired the gun. But police arrested DeAngelo Davis, 37, saying he had left the loaded gun where it was accessible to his son and another child, age 6. Davis is charged with endangering children.
OHIO STATE
