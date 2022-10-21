Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Two Nurses Shot and Killed at Methodist Hospital Dallas Labor & Delivery Unitjustpene50Dallas, TX
2 Hospital Employees Killed in Dallas Methodist Hospital ShootingLarry Lease
Dallas Radio Personality Sentenced on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Russell Wilson’s Biggest Problem Revealed by Analytics
The Denver Broncos are struggling because the offense is struggling. The floundering can be placed right at the feet of Russell Wilson. There is no doubt that Wilson has not been himself throwing the football. There are opinions as to why he is not performing to his standard. By way...
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
Seahawks Surge Past Chargers In Los Angeles Despite Metcalf Injury
Coming off of a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Seattle Seahawks entered their Sunday matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers, looking to start a winning streak. And after yet another explosive offensive outburst, that is exactly what happened, as the Seahawks surged past the...
Report: Chiefs Making Major Changes in Starting Backfield
The Kansas City Chiefs' run game got off to a hot start this season but in recent weeks, things haven't been nearly as smooth in the backfield. As a result, some changes are being made as the team heads into a Week 7 outing against the San Francisco 49ers. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, rookie running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to be the team's starting running back on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers: What’s Wrong with Packers QB? Bills Coach Leslie Frazier Responds
The high-flying Buffalo Bills welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to Highmark Stadium on Sunday night in what is a true marquee matchup. Green Bay (3-4) has struggled mightily without receiver Davante Adams and has failed to win games, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier isn’t taking the underperforming Packers lightly. Simply because of their quarterback.
Patriots-Jets Week 8 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Jets won their fourth consecutive road game both straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) in Week 7 at Denver, but the victory came at great costs. New York lost dynamic rookie running back Breece Hall (ACL), as well as offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker (triceps) for the season. Robert...
Was Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans chatting an official over golf lessons? One insider says so
The NFL has determined that a pair of gameday officials did not request an autograph from Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans Sunday following a game against the Carolina Panthers. “After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lamberth, Tripp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph,” the NFL said Tuesday in a statement. “Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday – including during the pregame and postgame time periods.”
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Looking Ahead to Vikings’ Matchup With Cardinals
The Vikings were off this weekend, but it was still a productive Sunday of football for them. The Packers lost their third consecutive game, expanding Minnesota's lead in the NFC North. As an added bonus, the Buccaneers, 49ers, and Falcons also fell to 3-4, which could be relevant for seeding purposes or if the Vikings fall off and end up in the wild card mix at the end of the year.
Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss
The Houston Texans came into Week 7 rested and filled with momentum after picking up their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9. But in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Texans' momentum didn't hold up for all four quarters, as Houston stumbled to a 38-20 loss.
How players-only meetings have U-turned Seahawks’ defense and season, who’s leading them
Quandre Diggs and Al Woods, Jordyn Brooks and Ryan Neal, they’d had enough. They were what much of the Pacific Northwest was: Fed up. The Seahawks were last in the NFL in yards allowed and rushing defense. They had given up 84 points and 946 yards in consecutive games, at Detroit and New Orleans.
Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?
Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line. Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game. Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last...
Rashod Bateman Dealing With Dropped Passes for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is tied with Brandin Cooks and Jaylen Waddle for the league lead in dropped passes with five, according to Pro Football Focus. However, Bateman has a drop rate of 25.8 percent, compared to 15.2 percent for Cooks and 12.8 percent...
Falcons Release Former Second-Round Draft Pick
It's been a difficult week for the first two picks of the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 draft class. Just two days after first-round pick and All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury that has his status as "week-to-week," the Falcons released defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, who was selected No. 47 overall.
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Broncos’ Lack of Coaching Experience is Costing Team Big Time
There's no way to sugarcoat it: The 2-5 Denver Broncos do not have the makings of a playoff team. Despite having a top NFL defense, the injuries continue to plague the Broncos, and, more importantly, the offense is one of the worst in the NFL — as evidenced by the team's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets.
Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Wild Finish Leads to Jaguars’ Fourth-Consecutive loss
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to find new ways to lose. No matter what changes about the coaching staff, the schemes, the locker room, or even the smallest of details, the Jaguars find a new way to lose each week. This week it came via a self-inflicted 23-17 loss at the hands of the New York Giants, dropping the Jaguars to 2-6 and extending their four-game losing streak.
J.J. and Kealia Watt announce birth of first child, Koa
One of football's biggest families just got a little bit bigger. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and his wife, Chicago Red Stars midfielder Kealia Watt, announced Tuesday the arrival of their son Koa James Watt, who was born on Sunday. Fortunately for J.J., the Cardinals were playing "Thursday Night Football" last week.
Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
Anatomy of a Back-Breaking Drive: How Geno Smith, Seahawks Put Away Chargers
Leading 24-14 in the early stages of the third quarter, Geno Smith and the Seahawks looked to be in total command of their Week 7 road matchup with the Chargers. After racing out to an 17-point lead in the first quarter, they had led throughout the first two-plus quarters and dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football.
