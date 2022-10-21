ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

CDC puts 29 Pennsylvania counties at medium COVID-19 community level. See latest data

By Meredith Howard
Centre Daily Times
Centre Daily Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIYig_0ihxeWLX00

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated only one Pennsylvania county at a high COVID-19 community level in its Thursday update, down from three high counties last week.

As of Oct. 21, Crawford County was at a high COVID-19 community level for the second consecutive week, and 29 Pennsylvania counties were at a medium level. Medium level counties included Clinton, Union, Snyder, Juniata, Mifflin, Huntingdon and others.

Centre County was at a low community level , along with much of the commonwealth’s western region.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community levels are updated every Thursday and based on metrics from the past seven days, including new hospital admissions per 100,000 people, average percent of staffed, inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients and new cases per 100,000 people.

The federal agency advises people in high community level areas to wear a mask indoors and on public transportation, and people at a higher risk of severe illness should consider precautions in medium level areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9dBh_0ihxeWLX00
Here are the latest COVID-19 community levels in Pennsylvania, from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

COVID-19 in Centre County and across Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 10,750 new COVID-19 cases statewide between Oct. 11 and Oct. 17, the most recent day for which data were available. The agency reported 12,868 new cases from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11.

The CDC reports the commonwealth’s weekly case rate per 100,000 residents was 103.5 as of Oct. 19, the most recent day for which data were available. The federal agency also reported 119 COVID-19 deaths over the same 7-day period.

Hospitalization numbers are up slightly from last week. PDOH reported Wednesday 1,228 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the commonwealth, including 154 adults in intensive care units and 64 people on ventilators. The state agency reported last week 1,183 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

PDOH reports 20.7% of adult ICU beds are available and just 9.9% of pediatric ICU beds are open, while 24.2% of pediatric non-ICU beds are available.

The CDC reports Centre County’s weekly case rate per 100,000 people is 80.06, down from 87.45 last week. The seven-day rolling new hospital admissions number is 9.5 per 100,000 individuals, and 3.6% of the county’s staffed inpatient beds are in use by patients with COVID-19.

Test positivity is at 11.75% in Centre County, according to the CDC, and the rate of tests performed has increased by 6.82% over the last seven days.

Bivalent boosters in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s Department of Health reports 777,334 commonwealth residents have received a bivalent COVID-19 booster shot since Sept. 2. In Centre County, the state agency reports 14,434 people have opted for the bivalent booster so far.

Federal authorities have approved the use of bivalent booster shots for children starting at 5 years old, provided they have completed their primary vaccination series and it has been at least two months since their last shot.

Bivalent booster shot appointments are available in Centre County at certain Rite Aids, Weis Pharmacy locations, CVS and more health care providers. Most pharmacies allow you to make online appointments in advance.

Where to get your COVID-19 booster shot in State College, plus the latest on eligibility

Comments / 10

Related
WTAJ

Centre County doctors hold “Real Doctors Against Oz” event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A press conference led by Dr. David Werner, MD who was joined by a group of doctors from across Centre County. The press conference was held on Monday, Oct. 24 to highlight inconsistencies in Oz’s career, including his stance on abortion and how he supported debunked supplements on his television […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Geisinger offers flu shots, boosters at State College Nov. clinic

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Following recent guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Geisinger is now offering single booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine for children age 5 to 11. Parents can their bring children to a mass vaccination clinic […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Is it RSV or COVID? Respiratory illnesses in children on the rise

Williamsport, Pa. — The dreaded sneezing, coughing, runny nose... it's back. Respiratory illnesses, such as RSV and rhinovirus, are on the rise both nationally and in the northcentral Pa. region, according to Ashley Pence, DO, with UPMC Pediatrics. Doctors are concerned about how early RSV and other respiratory illnesses are showing up. Typically these types of illnesses are more common in November, December, and January. "We don't normally see the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania business leaders push for unemployment compensation tax exemption bill

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvania Chamber of Commerce leaders are urging the Pennsylvania General Assembly to support a bill that would exempt Pennsylvania employers from facing potential a tax increase. According to the Department of Labor and Industry, there are an estimated 2,700 Pennsylvania employers who will have their Unemployment Compensation (UC) tax rates […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

DEP declares Sunday a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in the Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York, and the Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County, which includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough and Port Vue Borough.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
foxwilmington.com

Pennsylvania Woman Rescued After Falling Over Mt. Washington Hillside

A Pennsylvania woman was rescued and taken to the hospital after falling down part of the Mt. Washington hillside. The woman was riding her bicycle on East Sycamore Street when her brakes failed and she hit the median, propelling her over the hillside, said Pittsburgh Public Safety officials, according to CBS News.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily Times

Centre Daily Times

State College, PA
4K+
Followers
208
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

The hometown media outlet for Pennsylvania State University, one of the most well-known and largest universities in the country with more than 45,000 students attending the University Park campus. The Nittany Lions fuel much of this attention. Penn State University is Centre County's largest employer. The region is evenly divided among rural, primarily farm, communities and the urban, university town. It is also divided among conservatives and liberals, Penn State-related and non-Penn State families. It is a particular challenge to balance reporting so that all feel represented. Education – both public and university – is a hot topic, as are conservation of the many acres of woodlands and preserving the quality of low-crime rural life.

 https://www.centredaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy