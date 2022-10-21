ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to compete for the title of Ms. Wheelchair Iowa

By Calyn Thompson
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

WHO 13 NEWS – Ms. Wheelchair Iowa is looking for its next titleholder.

Iowa women who use wheelchairs and are at least 21 years old can apply to be a contestant. There is no beauty or talent portion. Instead, the winner is selected for her ability to communicate and advocate for change.

Organizers say the winner must be a spokesperson for people with disabilities, and the hope is that Iowans see beyond the crown.

“I want them to see the person for who they are, and see what they’ve accomplished, and where they’re going to go with what they want to fight for,” Tasha DeGroote, state coordinator of Ms. Wheelchair Iowa, said.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Oct. 24. To apply, contact DeGroote through the Ms. Wheelchair Iowa Facebook page , email at tashaswheels@gmail.com or by phone (319) 464-7574.

This year’s contest will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Cedar Falls.

