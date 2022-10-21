Read full article on original website
Trial Over Georgia’s Restrictive Abortion Law To Begin
(AP) — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy is set to begin in an Atlanta courtroom. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony starting Monday in a lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law. The lawsuit by doctors and advocacy groups argues the law violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.” The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it impacts another “human life.”
Governor Abbott Comes To South Texas To Rally GOP Voters
Governor Abbott is rallying Republican voters in South Texas. The governor appeared at an event in Harlingen Monday on the first day of early voting across the state. Abbott told those attending that Republicans have a chance to win races across the Rio Grande Valley, where voters have typically elected Democrats.
Hurricane Ian Deaths Reach 114
The death toll from Hurricane Ian is still rising in Florida. The state Department of Law Enforcement announced on Friday that the state’s Medical Examiners Commission has confirmed at least 114 storm-related fatalities in the state. Lee County has the most with 55. That’s where the hurricane made landfall...
Police: 2 Men Suspected In Florida Shooting Caught In Texas
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two suspects in a shooting outside a Florida bar that left one person dead and six wounded earlier this month have been arrested in Texas. Tampa police say the U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Josue Clavel and Damaso Bravo on Monday in Brownsville, Texas. In the early hours of Oct. 9, police say, Clavel and Bravo got into a fight with several people at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge in downtown Tampa. The fight moved outside, and officials say Clavel and Bravo fired multiple shots, striking seven people and killing one.
Arizona Governor Puts More Containers Along Mexican Border
(AP) — Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move was announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday. He posted photos of containers being moved into place in southeastern Arizona’s Cochise County. The action came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had ordered placed along the border near the southwestern Arizona community of Yuma to slow migrants. Ducey sued in federal court last week, asking a court to allow the state to keep the double-stacked containers topped with razor wire near Yuma in place. The suit also mentions Forest Service land where the new barricades are being installed hundred of miles to the east.
Michigan Teen Pleads Guilty To Fatal School Shooting
(AP) — A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting. Four students were killed and more were injured in the shooting nearly a year ago at Oxford High School. The investigation put an extraordinary focus on Ethan Crumbley’s home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. The 16-year-old Crumbley pleaded guilty Monday to 24 charges in the Oakland County court. On the day of the shooting, school staff discovered violent drawings and desperate messages created by Crumbley. But his parents declined to take him home and he was allowed to stay in school. James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They’re accused of making a gun accessible at home and ignoring Ethan’s mental health needs.
New Facebook Scam Reported in the Valley
The Better Business Bureau of South Texas is alerting consumers of a new scam that’s circulating on Facebook. The scam — which also extends to fake emails and text messages — features a message from a friend that reads, “Guess who died?” When the link is clicked, nothing appears but the single click gives the thief access to personal information.
Texas Scores Drop In Report Card, Ranking Still Improves
Despite a drop in test scores, Texas is moving up in the Nation’s Report Card. Based on the results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, Texas fourth graders are 33rd in reading and 14th in math, while eighth graders are 41st in reading and 25th in math. Like...
CA State Officials Monitoring Aftermath Of 5.1 Earthquake
Officials in California are monitoring the aftermath of a 5.1 earthquake that hit near San Jose today. No damage or injuries have been reported. The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services tweeted it’s working with local officials and watching the situation. The USGS said the quake was followed by...
Rio Grande Valley Leads The Nation In Flu Activity
The Rio Grande Valley right now has the highest number of flu cases in the country. That’s according to the current Walgreens Flu Index. The index identifies four cities – Brownsville, McAllen, Harlingen, and Weslaco – as where the flu virus is especially active. Local health officials...
