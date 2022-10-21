(AP) — Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren’t covered by a border wall. The move was announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday. He posted photos of containers being moved into place in southeastern Arizona’s Cochise County. The action came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had ordered placed along the border near the southwestern Arizona community of Yuma to slow migrants. Ducey sued in federal court last week, asking a court to allow the state to keep the double-stacked containers topped with razor wire near Yuma in place. The suit also mentions Forest Service land where the new barricades are being installed hundred of miles to the east.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO