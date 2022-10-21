ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tina Broome
4d ago

Psalms 37:12-4012 The wicked make evil plans against good people. They grind their teeth at them in anger.13 But the Lord laughs at the wicked, because he sees that their day is coming.14 The wicked draw their swords and bend their bows to kill the poor and helpless, to kill those who are honest.15 But their swords will stab their own hearts, and their bows will break.16 It is better to have little and be right than to have much and be wrong.17 The power of the wicked will be broken, but the Lord supports those who do right.18 The Lord watches over the lives of the innocent, and their reward will last forever.19 They will not be ashamed when trouble comes. They will be full in times of hunger.20 But the wicked will die. flowers of the fields; they will disappear like smoke.

Mark B
3d ago

And DeSantis’ Uncle Tom doctor is now making appearances on Q-Anon conspiracy podcasts! But let’s talk crap about a man that devoted his life to fighting diseases and doing his best to help mankind, you know… like a Christian would.

Larry Dennin
4d ago

Just got another booster, no Covid in my whole family thanks to the guidance of Dr. Fauci! Thank you sir!

Related
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Over 540,000 New Republicans Have Registered To Vote in Florida Since 2018 – Another Sign That Ron DeSantis Will Win?

Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. As Florida's gubernatorial election draws near, there are a number of signs emerging that Republican Governor Ron DeSantis may feel comfortable about winning another term in office. A recent poll suggested that his lead over Democrat Charlie Crist has extended to 11% from a margin of just 3% in late summer.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

87,000 IRS agents are ‘worst thing’ of Biden’s presidency, says Jared Moskowitz, congressional candidate. They’ll ‘be turned on the middle class.’

Jared Moskowitz, a Democratic candidate for Congress, said Thursday the worst thing that’s happened during President Joe Biden’s time in office is a new law adding “87,000 more” Internal Revenue Service agents. Moskowitz said the new IRS agents will target the middle class. Democrats in Congress,...
FLORIDA STATE

