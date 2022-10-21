Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson’s Biggest Problem Revealed by Analytics
The Denver Broncos are struggling because the offense is struggling. The floundering can be placed right at the feet of Russell Wilson. There is no doubt that Wilson has not been himself throwing the football. There are opinions as to why he is not performing to his standard. By way...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Surge Past Chargers In Los Angeles Despite Metcalf Injury
Coming off of a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Seattle Seahawks entered their Sunday matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers, looking to start a winning streak. And after yet another explosive offensive outburst, that is exactly what happened, as the Seahawks surged past the...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss
The Houston Texans came into Week 7 rested and filled with momentum after picking up their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9. But in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Texans' momentum didn't hold up for all four quarters, as Houston stumbled to a 38-20 loss.
Tri-City Herald
How players-only meetings have U-turned Seahawks’ defense and season, who’s leading them
Quandre Diggs and Al Woods, Jordyn Brooks and Ryan Neal, they’d had enough. They were what much of the Pacific Northwest was: Fed up. The Seahawks were last in the NFL in yards allowed and rushing defense. They had given up 84 points and 946 yards in consecutive games, at Detroit and New Orleans.
Tri-City Herald
Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Wild Finish Leads to Jaguars’ Fourth-Consecutive loss
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars continue to find new ways to lose. No matter what changes about the coaching staff, the schemes, the locker room, or even the smallest of details, the Jaguars find a new way to lose each week. This week it came via a self-inflicted 23-17 loss at the hands of the New York Giants, dropping the Jaguars to 2-6 and extending their four-game losing streak.
Tri-City Herald
Rashod Bateman Dealing With Dropped Passes for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is tied with Brandin Cooks and Jaylen Waddle for the league lead in dropped passes with five, according to Pro Football Focus. However, Bateman has a drop rate of 25.8 percent, compared to 15.2 percent for Cooks and 12.8 percent...
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Rodgers: What’s Wrong with Packers QB? Bills Coach Leslie Frazier Responds
The high-flying Buffalo Bills welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to Highmark Stadium on Sunday night in what is a true marquee matchup. Green Bay (3-4) has struggled mightily without receiver Davante Adams and has failed to win games, but defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier isn’t taking the underperforming Packers lightly. Simply because of their quarterback.
Tri-City Herald
Bright Side: Nearing Midseason Texans in Line for Two Top NFL Picks
It's hard being a fan of the Houston Texans right now, and difficult for the coaches and players working so hard without seeing results in the win column. But there's hope on the horizon. Not only is Houston coach Lovie Smith optimistic about quarterback Davis Mills, but the team also...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Release Former Second-Round Draft Pick
It's been a difficult week for the first two picks of the Atlanta Falcons' 2020 draft class. Just two days after first-round pick and All-Pro cornerback A.J. Terrell suffered a hamstring injury that has his status as "week-to-week," the Falcons released defensive lineman Marlon Davidson, who was selected No. 47 overall.
Tri-City Herald
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Tri-City Herald
NFC Playoff Picture: Conference Standings Update Heading Into Week 8
Seven weeks into the 2022 season, the Vikings have put themselves in a good spot. Not only are they 5-1 thanks to some late-game magic under new head coach Kevin O'Connell, the division and conference around them is notably weak. The Packers, who won the NFC North in each of...
Tri-City Herald
Newest WR Used to Being a Voice of Experience
At least this time Chris Conley has some help. The last time he left the Kansas City Chiefs and joined a team in the AFC South, he became easily the most experienced wide receiver on the roster. With the Tennessee Titans, Conley will be one of two at that position...
Tri-City Herald
Josh McDaniels: CB Room Prepares Like Starters
The injury bug is showing signs of its mid-season form, as the Las Vegas Raiders are challenged yet again with replacing a frequent starter, this time being in the secondary. Cornerback Nate Hobbs was placed on the Injured/Reserve list during the bye week when it was revealed he would be missing time with a broken hand.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos’ Lack of Coaching Experience is Costing Team Big Time
There's no way to sugarcoat it: The 2-5 Denver Broncos do not have the makings of a playoff team. Despite having a top NFL defense, the injuries continue to plague the Broncos, and, more importantly, the offense is one of the worst in the NFL — as evidenced by the team's 16-9 loss to the New York Jets.
Tri-City Herald
Brandin Cooks A ‘Trade Target’; Should Houston Texans Deal WR?
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks has long been the center of trade talks - or, at least, trade gossip - and his name is once again surfacing to the top of the rumor mill with the NFL trade deadline slated for Nov. 1. We have written in this space...
Tri-City Herald
First Complete Game Fired Up by Bears Defense
The Bears had been 12th in scoring defense and have played the pass well almost all season. Yet, safety Jaquan Brisker said something was missing. The missing element was a complete defensive effort, and they finally got one Monday night in a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. "It...
Tri-City Herald
Anatomy of a Back-Breaking Drive: How Geno Smith, Seahawks Put Away Chargers
Leading 24-14 in the early stages of the third quarter, Geno Smith and the Seahawks looked to be in total command of their Week 7 road matchup with the Chargers. After racing out to an 17-point lead in the first quarter, they had led throughout the first two-plus quarters and dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Honoring 1972 Team as Achievement Gets Progressively Better
Halftime of the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers won't be the first time the organization has honored its 1972 team for achieving the only perfect season in NFL history. But each new celebration comes with two undeniable aspects, one sad, one really good. The sad part,...
Tri-City Herald
Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett
The chance to win was there until it wasn’t. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a nasty concussion but weren’t quite able to finalize their drives as multiple late interceptions were thrown by Kenny Pickett. Miami pulled out the win 16-10.
