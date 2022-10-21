Read full article on original website
All Lanes Reopened After I-35 Crash Near Guthrie
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has reopened all lanes of southbound I-35 near Guthrie after a crash Tuesday morning. Authorities responded to a crash that happened around 6:55 a.m. on southbound I-35 approximately two miles north of State Highway 33. According to ODOT, southbound I-35 had been narrowed to one...
Lane Reopened After I-44 Wreck In NW OKC
All lanes have been reopened after wreck that happened at around 12:30 p.m. Monday blocked one lane on westbound I-44 near Lake Hefner Parkway. According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, at least one vehicle, a waste management truck, was involved and blocked the left lane, and forced traffic to a single lane.
Severe Storms Produce Brief Tornado In Central Oklahoma
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down Monday morning near Mustang. It was a tornado shown live on News 9 This Morning as it moved eastward across the Oklahoma City metro area. The tornado and the storms associated with it caused damage like downed power lines and...
2 Arrested In Connection With Deadly Motel Shooting, Victim Identified
The United States Marshals Service and Oklahoma City police tracked down two fugitives last week wanted in connection to a murder on city's southeast side. Law enforcement arrested Jarrett Johnson, 30, and Carion Lenox, 28, on Friday following the fatal shooting. Police released the victim’s name on Monday as 51-year-old Samuel Grisby. Police said the suspects were quickly identified by their street names and car tag number.
Wind Advisory Issued For Several Oklahoma Counties
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Wind Advisory for several counties in Oklahoma on Tuesday morning. According to the NWS, the advisory is currently in effect for Atoka, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Comanche, Cotton, Garvin, Grady, Hughes, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, McClain, Murray, Oklahoma, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Stephens counties until 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
James Halligan, Former Oklahoma State University President, Dead At 86
Former Oklahoma State University President James Halligan has died, the school announced Tuesday. Halligan was the OSU president until 2002 and he led the university through tragedy when a plane crash killed ten members of the Oklahoma State basketball family. Halligan retired and then represented Stillwater in the Oklahoma Senate...
OSU Extensions Offering Help To Farmers, Ranchers As Drought Conditions Continues
Oklahoma State University is offering farmers and ranchers a helping hand amid the ongoing drought. Farmers and ranchers will have a chance to test their water and feed at a reduced rate. Dr. Amy Hagerman with the OSU extension office joined News On 6 to talk more about how this will help the agriculture industry in our state.
Former Norman Mayor Appearing In Court Monday
Former Norman Mayor Breea Clark will be in court Monday after her husband, Michael, filed a protective order against her. Clark was served with papers on Oct. 18, and the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Clark, a democrat, was elected as the mayor of Norman in 2019, and served...
