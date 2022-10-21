Read full article on original website
BBC
Ryan Kirkpatrick murder: Killers Kane Hull and Liam Porter jailed
Two killers who murdered man on a night out and then fled the UK have been jailed. Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, was repeatedly stabbed by a masked attacker in front of horrified crowds at a bar in Carlisle on 18 September 2021. Kane Hull, 29, and Liam Porter, 33, had denied...
BBC
Tribute to boy, 15, who died in Liverpool restaurant collapse
A 15-year-old boy who died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool was "a caring boy with an infectious personality", his family have said. Euan McNamara was with his friends and family when he fell ill in Browns in the city centre on Saturday evening. The teenager, from Sefton, was...
BBC
Lady Leshurr assaulted ex-girlfriend, court hears
Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and her new partner in east London, a court has heard. The 34-year-old artist - real name Melesha O'Garro - allegedly assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea around 05:00 BST on Saturday. The women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital and have since...
BBC
Patrick Kpozo: Ghanaian eyes Manchester United scalp with Sheriff Tiraspol
Five years ago, Patrick Kpozo signed for Graham Potter's Ostersunds FK and the Englishman told his new left-back he believed he could play in the Premier League one day. After several false dawns, the Ghanaian defender demonstrated some of that early promise with a fine showing for Sheriff Tiraspol against Manchester United in the Europa League in September.
BBC
Birmingham men jailed for London supply of heroin and cocaine
Three men have been jailed after police said they caught them discussing their large drugs supply operation on the EncroChat network. Rayal Eastwood, Dakarai Thomas and Zadengel Raphael were described by police as "very significant players in pumping large quantities of Class A drugs into our communities". The trio admitted...
BBC
Family home infested with 'sewage', flies and rats
Two children had to leave their home after a blocked drain left their garden covered with "raw sewage" and flies and rats infested their rooms. Their mother Yaneysi Brito said when it rains, water falls near the electricity sockets in their home in New Cross. Their neighbour reported similar concerns.
BBC
Manchester United: Raphael Varane out until World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo back in squad for Europa League
France centre-back Raphael Varane will be out of action until the World Cup, while Cristiano Ronaldo returns to the squad for Manchester United's Europa League game against Sheriff Tiraspol. Varane suffered a leg injury during United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Saturday, while Ronaldo was dropped after he left Old...
BBC
Tower Hamlets: Man found strangled named
A man who was found dead in Tower Hamlets last week has been named by police as Darren Ammon. The 47-year-old, from Bethnal Green, was discovered at about midnight on Wednesday 19 October in Kirton Gardens. A post mortem examination was carried out on Friday and gave a cause of...
BBC
Escaped Essex serpent gives woman shock in bedroom
A woman was shocked to wake up from a nap and see a snake trying to slither into her room through an open window. She took a photo of it, then ran out of her bedroom in Basildon, Essex, and called the RSPCA. Animal rescue officer Enola Evans searched the...
BBC
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
BBC
Taylor Wessing Prize: Lockdown laundry portraits win photography award
Images of an elderly woman hanging out her washing during Covid lockdown have won the prestigious Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2022. Two of Clémentine Schneidermann's portraits from her series Laundry Day documented the daily life of her neighbour in south Wales, while navigating quarantine. She will receive £15,000...
BBC
Australia 55-54 England: Donnell Wallam scores winner after sponsorship row
Donnell Wallam said it had been "one of the toughest weeks of her life" after scoring a last-minute winner as Australia beat England 55-54 in the first of their three-match series. Wallam, 28, is the first Indigenous player to feature for the Diamonds in more than two decades. But the...
BBC
Kickstart students placed at convicted paedophile's firm
Students on a government-funded work scheme were placed at a firm run by a convicted paedophile. Darren Kavanagh, 46, got thousands of pounds for his company via Kickstart to take on students aged 16 to 24 on Universal Credit. He moved to Somerset during the pandemic after being jailed in...
BBC
Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'
As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...
BBC
Family traumatised by death of Bath schoolboy on exchange trip
The death of a 15-year-old schoolboy has left his family with a "hole in the heart", an inquest was told. Max McMullen died after falling from the seventh-floor window of his host family's apartment on an exchange trip in Córdoba, Spain, on 19 October 2019. In a statement, his...
BBC
Lady Leshurr charged with assault over Leyton fight
Rapper Lady Leshurr has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of a fight on Knotts Green Road in Leyton, east London, at about 05:10 BST on Saturday. Two women, both aged 27, were taken to hospital...
