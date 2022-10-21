ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, OH

Bernice "Bea" (Bessler) Friend

Bernice “Bea” (Bessler) Friend, 87, passed away at her home after a brief illness on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born Dec. 22, 1934, in Cleveland to Wanda (Urbanowicz) Bilski Bessler and Andrew Harold Bilski Bessler, she graduated from Madison High School in 1953 after moving from Cleveland in 1950.
Richland County commissioners OK contract with Cleveland law firm

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners agreed Tuesday to retain a Cleveland law firm for unspecified legal services. The trio voted unanimously to contract with the law firm of Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis at the rate of $180 per hour, similar to an agreement the county has with Fishel Downey Albrecht & Riepenhoff from Columbus.
