This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga tells Salem "No Soup For You" in shutout
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Salem, resulting in a 5-0 shutout on October 24 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Chesterland West Geauga drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Salem after the first half.
richlandsource.com
Bernice "Bea" (Bessler) Friend
Bernice “Bea” (Bessler) Friend, 87, passed away at her home after a brief illness on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Born Dec. 22, 1934, in Cleveland to Wanda (Urbanowicz) Bilski Bessler and Andrew Harold Bilski Bessler, she graduated from Madison High School in 1953 after moving from Cleveland in 1950.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Chagrin Falls renders Aurora's offense pointless
No worries, Chagrin Falls' defense took care of business on Monday, keying a 1-0 shutout of Aurora during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. The first half gave Chagrin Falls a 1-0 lead over Aurora.
richlandsource.com
Akron Hoban paints near-perfect picture in win over Gates Mills Hawken
Akron Hoban flexed its muscle and floored Gates Mills Hawken 10-1 for an Ohio girls soccer victory on October 24. Recently on October 19, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Akron Coventry in a soccer game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Orrville hands Gates Mills Hawken a shutout
Orrville's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Gates Mills Hawken 3-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. Recently on October 15, Gates Mills Hawken squared off with Aurora in a soccer game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Edgewood refuses to yield in shutout of Struthers
Ashtabula Edgewood sent Struthers home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 3-0 decision in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on October 22. Recently on October 12, Ashtabula Edgewood squared off with Ashtabula St. John in a volleyball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Kirtland tames Warren Champion's offense
A vice-like defensive effort helped Kirtland squeeze Warren Champion 3-0 in a shutout performance in Ohio girls volleyball action on October 22. Recently on October 13, Kirtland squared off with Cortland Lakeview in a volleyball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Richland County commissioners OK contract with Cleveland law firm
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners agreed Tuesday to retain a Cleveland law firm for unspecified legal services. The trio voted unanimously to contract with the law firm of Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis at the rate of $180 per hour, similar to an agreement the county has with Fishel Downey Albrecht & Riepenhoff from Columbus.
