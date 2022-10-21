MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners agreed Tuesday to retain a Cleveland law firm for unspecified legal services. The trio voted unanimously to contract with the law firm of Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis at the rate of $180 per hour, similar to an agreement the county has with Fishel Downey Albrecht & Riepenhoff from Columbus.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO