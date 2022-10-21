ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodburn, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green celebrates pride at 2022 BG Pride Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sixth-annual Bowling Green Pride Festival took place earlier today. It was a showcase of love, equality, and of course, pride, for everyone of all backgrounds. Typically, Pride Festivals are held in June during National Pride Month, but the community of Bowling Green gathered together...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

A Much Cooler Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in nearly two weeks, widespread rain returned to South-Central KY Tuesday! Some places picked up more than .50″ of rain. While that won’t end our drought, it will put a nice dent in it. Expect drier, cooler conditions Wednesday.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Breezy and Warm Monday, Rain Likely Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend concluded with breezy, warm conditions. That kind of weather continues Monday along with more sunshine before a frontal system arrives Tuesday with MUCH-needed rainfall!. Monday will feature a mix of sun and high clouds ahead of a system arriving Tuesday. This front brings...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Showers and storms likely later, some could be on the strong side!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front arrives later today, bringing showers and embedded thunderstorms along and ahead of it - mainly from 2-7pm. Main impacts include locally strong winds, small hail, and periods of heavy downpours. A couple of storms could be strong later this afternoon, with a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Local waste management shows it’s easy being green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that. First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County. “We are focused on providing recycling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Much-Needed Rain for Tuesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Breezy and unseasonably warm conditions rolled over into our Monday. But changes are coming Tuesday...changes that include our best shot at rain across the board in nearly two weeks!. A cold front arrives late Tuesday, bringing showers and embedded thunderstorms along and ahead of it....
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Lane closures expected on section of U.S. 31-W Bypass

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers should expect lane closures on 31-W Bypass starting tonight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says closures will be due to a resurfacing project of U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Widener blood runs deep in Bowling Green Soccer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After returning to the head coaching position, Craig Widener has led the Bowling Green Purples back to the Boys’ Soccer State Tournament. But he isn’t the only Widener on the team this year. Widener stepped down from the head coaching position for Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day – CoCo

Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is CoCo! She is a little timid and might take some time to warm up to you but all she needs is a little loving and a good home. Be sure to adopt CoCo from the...
MORGANTOWN, KY
WBKO

Henkel identified as a source of Lost River suds, what’s next?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been months since an investigation began into the mysterious suds at Lost River Cave. “In the last 12 months, the number of incidents and the volume of suds really dramatically increased,” said Lost River Cave Executive Director, Rho Lansden. “All really culminating in July, when we had about eight feet of soapsuds in the entrance of the cave.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WBKO

UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Butler Way. Police said Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene of a 100 block of Butler Way Monday morning. “We are aggressively working to locate...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
BEAVER DAM, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy