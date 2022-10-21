Read full article on original website
WBKO
VIDEO: Bowling Green author launches first children’s book
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Local author Tonya L. Matthews will be signing and selling the first of her Children’s Books on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 1-6 p.m. at The Club at Olde Stone located at 950 Village Way in Bowling Green. The event is open to the public,...
WBKO
Magnolia Street Halloween house brings freakshow to town
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you’ve been on Magnolia Street this October, you’ve probably seen the new freakshow in town. The clowns and chaos are all part of Melanie Chaffin’s Halloween house. “We kind of do the cemetery and everything and then in the end, on...
WBKO
Bowling Green celebrates pride at 2022 BG Pride Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sixth-annual Bowling Green Pride Festival took place earlier today. It was a showcase of love, equality, and of course, pride, for everyone of all backgrounds. Typically, Pride Festivals are held in June during National Pride Month, but the community of Bowling Green gathered together...
WBKO
A Much Cooler Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time in nearly two weeks, widespread rain returned to South-Central KY Tuesday! Some places picked up more than .50″ of rain. While that won’t end our drought, it will put a nice dent in it. Expect drier, cooler conditions Wednesday.
WBKO
Breezy and Warm Monday, Rain Likely Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Our weekend concluded with breezy, warm conditions. That kind of weather continues Monday along with more sunshine before a frontal system arrives Tuesday with MUCH-needed rainfall!. Monday will feature a mix of sun and high clouds ahead of a system arriving Tuesday. This front brings...
WBKO
Resurfacing project expected to begin on the U.S. 31-W Bypass tonight
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to resurface the U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street is expected to begin tonight. Motorists should expect nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting. Crews are expected to begin...
WBKO
Video: Bowling Green pediatrician talks about RSV and what symptoms to watch for
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Children’s hospitals in parts of the U.S. are seeing a surge in a common respiratory illness that can cause severe breathing problems for babies and some older adults with certain health conditions. RSV cases fell dramatically two years ago as the pandemic shut down...
WBKO
VIDEO: WKU groups to collect donations for Hurricane Ian victims
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU organizations, the WKU Social Work Student Union and WKU NAACP, are taking donations for relief from Hurricane Ian. Donations are being accepted Monday through Friday until the end of October.
WBKO
Showers and storms likely later, some could be on the strong side!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front arrives later today, bringing showers and embedded thunderstorms along and ahead of it - mainly from 2-7pm. Main impacts include locally strong winds, small hail, and periods of heavy downpours. A couple of storms could be strong later this afternoon, with a...
WBKO
Local waste management shows it’s easy being green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some say it isn’t easy being green, but local waste management organizations are hoping to change that. First there’s Recylops, an uber-esque recycling service that was announced last month as the new recycling service for Warren County. “We are focused on providing recycling...
WBKO
Much-Needed Rain for Tuesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Breezy and unseasonably warm conditions rolled over into our Monday. But changes are coming Tuesday...changes that include our best shot at rain across the board in nearly two weeks!. A cold front arrives late Tuesday, bringing showers and embedded thunderstorms along and ahead of it....
wnky.com
Lane closures expected on section of U.S. 31-W Bypass
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Drivers should expect lane closures on 31-W Bypass starting tonight. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says closures will be due to a resurfacing project of U.S. 31-W Bypass from KY 234 Fairview Avenue to U.S. 68 Kentucky Street. Closures will last from 8 p.m. to 6...
WBKO
Widener blood runs deep in Bowling Green Soccer
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After returning to the head coaching position, Craig Widener has led the Bowling Green Purples back to the Boys’ Soccer State Tournament. But he isn’t the only Widener on the team this year. Widener stepped down from the head coaching position for Bowling...
WBKO
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day – CoCo
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is CoCo! She is a little timid and might take some time to warm up to you but all she needs is a little loving and a good home. Be sure to adopt CoCo from the...
WBKO
Henkel identified as a source of Lost River suds, what’s next?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s been months since an investigation began into the mysterious suds at Lost River Cave. “In the last 12 months, the number of incidents and the volume of suds really dramatically increased,” said Lost River Cave Executive Director, Rho Lansden. “All really culminating in July, when we had about eight feet of soapsuds in the entrance of the cave.”
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
WBKO
UPDATE: Man killed in Bowling Green shooting identified
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police have identified the victim in an overnight shooting on Butler Way. Police said Marcus D. McCathren, 40, of Bowling Green was pronounced dead at the scene of a 100 block of Butler Way Monday morning. “We are aggressively working to locate...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY
Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
