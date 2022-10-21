Read full article on original website
Anne Hathaway admits hosting Oscars with James Franco in 2011 didn't go well: 'We sucked'
Anne Hathaway and James Franco hosted the 83rd annual Academy Awards ceremony. She told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" that their gig wasn't a success.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Herald & Review
Mandy Moore welcomes second child
The This Is Us actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced in June that they were expecting another baby, a sibling for their 20-month-old son August. The This Is Us actress and her husband Taylor Goldsmith announced in June that they were expecting another baby, a sibling for their 20-month-old son August. On Saturday, Mandy took to Instagram to share that she had recently welcomed a little boy named Oscar. Following the happy news, a number of Mandy's celebrity friends offered her congratulatory messages.
How Stevie Nicks Knew Her Dog Lily Was ‘the One’
Stevie Nicks has adored animals for most of her life, and she recently explained how she knew her dog Lily was the perfect companion.
