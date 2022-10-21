Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Periods of rain
More rain developing across Illinois and Missouri is going to ride northward into Wisconsin later today. Divers are working to remove the vehicle from the water. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More rain, more seasonable temps. Updated: 13 hours ago. Temperatures will fall Tuesday to the 50s, back to where they should...
First responders describe daring night-time cliff rescue
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WBAY) - A daring rescue off a cliff at Peninsula State Park in Door County this weekend saved a woman’s life. She was in stable condition Monday after the difficult task of getting her safely off the cliff. Multiple agencies responded to make this rescue mission...
Update on Pulaski bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re learning more and new information about the recoveries of some bonfire explosion victims from the Pulaski area. Some of the teenagers who were transported to Milwaukee are back home while others still need more rehabilitation. But families are celebrating the little things, like walking, eating, and greeting visitors.
Door County supper club owner heartbroken over fire
JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a popular Door County supper club is heartbroken after a fire heavily damaged his business. As we first reported, the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon at Mr. G’s Supper Club, just south of Jacksonport. Firefighters responded to Mr. G’s on Sunday after a passerby spotted smoke and called 911.
Suspected drunk driver drives car into Lake Winnebago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Divers spent Tuesday morning in the choppy waters of Lake Winnebago after a suspected drunk driver ended up in the lake. At about 4:16 a.m., rescue teams and divers were called to a report of a car in the water off Faro Springs Road on the Calumet County side. The vehicle was submerged in 8-12 feet of water.
Mandela Barnes, Eric Toney campaign in Northeast Wisconsin
Jack-O'-Lanterns weren't hit by inflation, but growers saw customers tightening their wallets. People experiencing homelessness can find donated essentials and comfort items at the public library. Pharmacies cutting hours. Updated: 4 hours ago. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Here comes...
Michels wants changes to Wisconsin parole system
WEST BEND, Wis. (AP) - Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says that he doesn’t want to pause all paroles, but he does want to appoint a chair of the Wisconsin Parole Commission whose goal will not be reducing the prison population. Michels has made the parole process, and...
Pharmacies cutting hours
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Supply chain and staffing issues are hitting many industries in Wisconsin, including your neighborhood pharmacy. Health care workers and pharmaceutical technicians are in high demand right now. Pharmacists at Streu’s Pharmacy in Green Bay say they’re seeing consistent, high turnover with pharmaceutical technicians. They believe...
Things to know about in-person absentee voting in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In-person absentee voting starts Oct. 25 in Wisconsin ahead of November’s general election. Clerks can issue ballots at their offices or designated locations. Each municipal clerk’s office sets its own schedule for in-person absentee voting. CLICK HERE to find your clerk’s office and hours.
In-person absentee voting begins
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - In-person absentee voting in Wisconsin began Tuesday, giving voters another option to cast their vote in time for the general election. With two weeks until election day, voting officials say now is the time to figure out how you plan to vote for the Nov. 8 election.
