Bryce James agrees with the rest of Lakers Nation, liking a pic that says the Lakers should trade their two first-rounders.

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their second defeat of the 2022-23 NBA season at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers . Following a bad performance against the defending champions, Golden State Warriors , the Lakers made their home debut against the Clippers, but their fate wasn't that different from the first game.

They put up a good fight against the Clips and even took the lead of the game at some point in the 3rd quarter. However, the Clips caught up with them and took the win, getting the first dub of the season against the 17-time NBA champion.

Lakers fans are still asking the front office to make some moves and bring some shooters, but they aren't that interested in that unless a good trade finds its way to SoCal.

Bryce James Caught Liking 'F**k Them Picks' Meme That Shows His Father LeBron James

Meanwhile, everybody's trying to send the same message to the Lakers' front office, as they want to have new players even if that means getting rid of their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks. After Bleacher Report shared a meme of LeBron James with the caption 'f**k them picks' (a reference to Michael Jordan 's famous 'f**k them kids' meme), everybody reacted to that.

Besides regular fans, somebody close to the situation and the player in the pic also reacted. Bryce James liked the Instagram post, making it clear that the team's faithful wants some real changes no matter who or what has to go for the Lakers to land shooters.

The next game is scheduled for this Sunday, as they take on the Portland Trail Blazers . The Lakers know they need to start winning or things will get really difficult for them. Anthony Davis has played at a good level, and LeBron James has had ups and downs, just like Russell Westbrook. It seems like consistency and shooting are what this team needs to become a real threat in the West.