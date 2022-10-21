ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Five alleged gang members indicted in connection to murder of Columbus man in June 2021

By Jolyn Hannah
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZImz_0ihxdZ1v00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Five alleged gang members operating in the Muscogee County area have been indicted on dozens of charges by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office in connection to the shooting of a Columbus man in June 2021.

The news release for Attorney General Chris Carr listed Corey Troupe, Jr., Elysia Cooley, Davion Dupas, Jaheim Davis, and Mike Brown, Sr. as defendants in the indictment.

ALSO ON WJBF: One dead following fiery crash on Glenwood Drive in Aiken County

Carr said the defendants, who are facing a total of 52 charges, are members of the Insane Crips (IC) gang.

According to Carr, “the Insane Crips (IC) is a set of the larger criminal street gang known as the Crips. Insane Crips was founded and is based in Long Beach, California, with a presence in Georgia. Insane Crips has various subsets and cliques in Georgia, including the Young Foundation Crew (YFC) and Young Demon Crew (YDC).”

“Our Gang Prosecution Unit is partnering with law enforcement across the state to dismantle the dangerous street gangs that are terrorizing our most vulnerable communities,” said Carr.

Charges against the defendants are listed below:

Corey Troupe, Jr. (also known as “Lil Pop”)

  • 6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count
  • 2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count
  • 1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison
  • 1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison
  • 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Elysia Cooley (also known as “Big E”)

  • 6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count
  • 2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count
  • 1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison
  • 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Davion Dupas (also known as “Yungdemon Dee”)

  • 6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count
  • 2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count
  • 1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison
  • 1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison
  • 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Jaheim Davis (also known as “Zhg Jah”)

  • 8 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count
  • 3 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count
  • 1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison
  • 1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison
  • 1 count of Possession of Firearm by Felon – maximum sentence of five years in prison
  • 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison

Mike Brown, Sr. (also known as “Pop”)

  • 4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count

“We will not tolerate this type of violent activity in Georgia, and we will leave no stone unturned when it comes to keeping people safe,” said Carr. “Our top priority is to protect our fellow Georgians, and that is what we will continue working to do each day.”

The case against the defendants was investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly Cantrell Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, Joseph Patrick Kelly, age 30, was found on the front porch of his Cantrell Drive home late Saturday night, having been shot. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced Kelly dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional, at 11:39 p.m. Bryan […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

LaGrange man charged with aggravated assault by strangulation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police issues arrest warrant after man assaults ex-girlfriend in LaGrange. According to the LaGrange police, officers responded to a residence on Piney Woods Drive about an assault. When authorities arrived at the scene, the victim reported her ex-boyfriend, Shamiya Cameron, assaulted her by punching, kicking and...
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shots fired near Lakebottom Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking into a possible shots fired incident near Lakebottom Park. When WRBL arrived on the scene at about 10:10 p.m., around five police vehicles were monitoring the area. This is a developing case. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we continue to gather information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus High School placed on short lockdown after nearby gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus high school was placed on lockdown during an after-school play following nearby gunfire. Columbus police are on the scene at Columbus High School investigating a shooting at Lake Bottom Park. Parents say there was a one-act play held at the school. After gunshots were...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Alabama man arrested for woman’s body found in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a woman’s body found in Phenix City. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22, officers discovered the body of 41-year-old Rachael Marie Mixson on the side of Cutrate Road. On Oct. 24, police arrested 40-year-old Jason...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Tuskegee man arrested after police said they recovered two stolen firearms

On Saturday, Auburn police arrested a Tuskegee man after police said they recovered two stolen firearms. Marcus Savon Wilson, 41, was arrested on felony warrants charging him with two counts of receiving stolen property second degree. Police said the APD received a call from a victim who reported that a...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police trying to identify female killed by truck on I-85

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Coroner and Opelika police need your help identifying a female pedestrian killed early Saturday morning along Interstate 85. On October 22 at approximately 2:35 a.m., Opelika Dispatch received a call regarding a traffic crash on I-85 South involving a pedestrian. Officers located a female victim who had been […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Attorney General’s Office weighs in on 2021 gang-related murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Attorney General’s Office responded to the indictments of five alleged gang members reportedly connected to the dangerous Los Angeles street gang, Crips. The crew faces more charges after evidence was presented to a grand jury in Muscogee County. “Based on the information we collected...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus’ first “Loving Thy Neighbor” event in Oakland Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There has been a decrease in recent crime numbers across the city of Columbus and now events like “Loving Thy Neighbor” hosted by RCG Media LLC, the Mayor’s Commission on Health, Columbus Police Department and Muscogee County Sheriff’s office are making efforts to help those numbers stay on the decline.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Weekend shootings leave 2 dead, 14-year-old in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A violent weekend across Columbus resulted in two separate shootings that left two people dead and a teenager seriously injured. Neighbors along Delray Drive say there were about 50 shots fired, and a 19-year-old died in the shooting. A woman who says she tried to save the teenager’s life spoke with News Leader 9 about what happened.
COLUMBUS, GA
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Friday October 21st

Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WTVM

Hearing rescheduled for Columbus mother accused of killing infant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus woman charged in the death of her 3-month-old was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 20 for a bond hearing. 27-year-old Tanyankia Roberts is charged with the March 2021 death of her infant son, Jamier Roberts. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says an...
COLUMBUS, GA
WJBF

WJBF

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy