Richard L. Brown, Jr., 66, of Skaneateles, died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Oct. 18, 2022, after a long, courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis, a double lung transplant, and cancer. Born and raised in Skaneateles, he was the son of Richard L. Brown Sr. and Betty Jane Briggs. Rich was a graduate of Skaneateles Central School, class of 1974 where he met his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Karen. He went on to graduate from the State University of New York at Canton and had a long, successful career in sales and marketing in the packaging industry. He was extremely passionate about his work and made long lasting friendships with his peers and customers across the industry.

A storyteller by nature, Rich could hold an audience like no other. He could walk into any room and come out with a new friend. He enjoyed golf, hunting, cooking, history, hockey, Byrne Dairy Ice Cream and the many dogs he had throughout his life – especially Louie, who stayed by his side until the very end. He was extremely patriotic and loved his country. He was the most loyal friend, always putting others first. Even at the worst of times, he had the most amazing attitude. He was a proud “Laker” and coached youth hockey, baseball and softball teams. He was a board member of the Skaneateles Country Club, a son of the Skaneateles American Legion Post 239 and a member and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church of Skaneateles.

His friends and family meant the world to him. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen (Folk), son, Major Richard Brown III, U.S Army (Joia) of Tilton, NH, daughter, Katie Andrianos (Luke) of Fairfield, CT, grandchildren Adam and Cole Andrianos, sister, Linda Tucker (Kevin), sister, Susan Jones, sister-in-law, Dale Folk, sister-in-law, Robin Boyd (Ted), and several nieces, nephew, and grandpuppies. He also had many, many friends whom he considered family.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, 49 Jordan St. in Skaneateles.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St. in Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cleveland Clinic Lung Transplant Foundation (give.ccf.org – Lung Transplant) or the Hope Lodge of Cleveland (cancer.org/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge/cleveland/suphttps://www.cancer.org/support-programs-and-services/patient-lodging/hope-lodge/cleveland/support-us.htmlport-us.html)

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.