What TV channel is Texans-Raiders on today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders face off on Sunday, Oct. 23. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders spent their bye weeks in similar fashion. The AFC’s only one-win teams had extra time to...
Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Patriots-Bears live stream, TV, time, how to watch online
The New England Patriots face off with the Chicago Bears on Monday, Oct. 24. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). A victory Monday night for New England’s Bill Belichick would be the 325th of his career — including the playoffs — and break a tie with Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. Hall of Famer Don Shula at 347 is the only coach with more.
Phillies-Astros World Series Game 1 tickets going for $400
The World Series is set after both the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros stamped their ticket to the Fall Classic on Sunday. There are tickets for Game 1 available as low as $433 each, thanks to Vivid Seats. Other options include StubHub and SeatGeek. Bryce Harper’s home run in the...
Tua Tagovailoa returns in Miami Dolphins’ victory
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to NFL action on Sunday night for the first time since suffering a concussion on Sept. 29. The former Alabama All-American helped the Dolphins end a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tagovailoa didn’t give any indication that the frightening scene in Cincinnati 24 days ago had made him skittish about the rigors of the NFL.
