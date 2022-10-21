The New England Patriots face off with the Chicago Bears on Monday, Oct. 24. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). A victory Monday night for New England’s Bill Belichick would be the 325th of his career — including the playoffs — and break a tie with Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. Hall of Famer Don Shula at 347 is the only coach with more.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO