ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Patriots-Bears live stream, TV, time, how to watch online

The New England Patriots face off with the Chicago Bears on Monday, Oct. 24. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). A victory Monday night for New England’s Bill Belichick would be the 325th of his career — including the playoffs — and break a tie with Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins by a head coach in NFL history. Hall of Famer Don Shula at 347 is the only coach with more.
CHICAGO, IL
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa returns in Miami Dolphins’ victory

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to NFL action on Sunday night for the first time since suffering a concussion on Sept. 29. The former Alabama All-American helped the Dolphins end a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Tagovailoa didn’t give any indication that the frightening scene in Cincinnati 24 days ago had made him skittish about the rigors of the NFL.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
201K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy