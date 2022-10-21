ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Wilmington male for alleged assault at 1:53...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

WPD executes search warrant Sunday

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police Department officers surround a house while a search warrant is executed inside at the 100 block of East Truesdell Street at Charles Street Sunday afternoon into evening. The scenes pictured took place just before 7 p.m. More details are expected to be available from WPD...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
sidneyoh.com

Man Barricades Himself during Narcotics Search Warrant Service

On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 AM Tactical Officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police Departments attempted to serve a narcotics search warrant at 219 Doering St, Sidney. Upon making contact at the residence and breaching the door the Tactical Officers were met with verbal threats by a male occupant, identified as John Hoying age 60, telling officers he had a gun. Upon hearing the verbal threat officers pulled back from the interior of the residence and surrounded it. Tactical Officers attempted to verbally engage Hoying to come out but the commands went unanswered.
SIDNEY, OH
wnewsj.com

Former Yellow Springs physician facing 50 felony charges

YELLOW SPRINGS — A former physician from Yellow Springs was indicted by a grand jury on 50 felony charges following a year-long investigation involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), and other entities. Donald A. Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21 by the...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Arrested at Scene of Overdose Death

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after refusing to ID herself after first responders showed up to an overdose death in the City. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a possible deceased suspect on 10/21/22 at 2:45 pm. in the area of 242 W Water Street. When first responders arrived they met with an unidentified female that took them to a man upstairs on a bed that was reported to have been given four doses of Narcan. First responders on the scene reported the man deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
wnewsj.com

No hazard found after bomb threat at Fayette County Starbucks

FAYETTE COUNTY — Several businesses at the US 35/Interstate 71 intersection were evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat called into Starbucks that was later determined to be a hoax. At around 2:30 p.m., the threat was made by a call from an unidentified number, according to authorities....
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into an apparent murder-suicide in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating what is being called a “murder-suicide.”. According to initial reports, the incident happened Saturday morning. WLWT in Cincinnati reports that dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Father charged in connection with young son's fatal shooting

MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a young boy in Madisonville Sunday. Police were called to Roe Street near Whetsel Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. The three-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died. Deangelo Davis is charged with...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

12-year-old Urbana boy charged with felonious assault

A 12-year-old Urbana boy was charged with felonious assault after he threw a pair of scissors at a teacher Friday afternoon. The Bellefontaine Police Department responded to Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center and made contact with the boy. He told officers he got upset during class for having to do some work...
URBANA, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Union Township fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and one is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Clermont County home Monday night, according to Union Township Fire Chief Stan Deimling. Union Township Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story fire with heavy smoke on Mapleport Way,...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

