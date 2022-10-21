Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Monroe, Ohio Locals Can Avoid Checkout LinesCadrene HeslopMonroe, OH
Ohio police officer records multiple hovering amber-colored UFOsRoger MarshWilmington, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 34-year-old Wilmington male for alleged assault at 1:53...
wnewsj.com
STORY UPDATED: WPD: 1 person arrested, 1 sought after stolen items found in Truesdell house
WILMINGTON — Some stolen candy and tools started a chain of events leading to the long-awaited end of a longtime “problem house” and “eyesore” according to city officials. One person was arrested and another suspect is being sought after a burglary followed by the execution...
wnewsj.com
‘Problem house’ on Truesdell officials say contained stolen items, now condemned as ‘filthy’, unfit/unsafe to live in
WILMINGTON — Some stolen candy and tools started a chain of events leading to the long-awaited end of a longtime “problem house” and “eyesore” according to city officials. One person was arrested and another suspect is being sought after a burglary followed by the execution...
wnewsj.com
WPD executes search warrant Sunday
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police Department officers surround a house while a search warrant is executed inside at the 100 block of East Truesdell Street at Charles Street Sunday afternoon into evening. The scenes pictured took place just before 7 p.m. More details are expected to be available from WPD...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
2 indicted for multiple charges of fraud, theft, and unlawful securities practices in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County’s grand jury has indicted two men on multiple counts of securities fraud, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced. Aaron Pitman, 34, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, have been indicted with the following:. Four counts of aggravated theft. Three counts of unauthorized...
sidneyoh.com
Man Barricades Himself during Narcotics Search Warrant Service
On Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:45 AM Tactical Officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police Departments attempted to serve a narcotics search warrant at 219 Doering St, Sidney. Upon making contact at the residence and breaching the door the Tactical Officers were met with verbal threats by a male occupant, identified as John Hoying age 60, telling officers he had a gun. Upon hearing the verbal threat officers pulled back from the interior of the residence and surrounded it. Tactical Officers attempted to verbally engage Hoying to come out but the commands went unanswered.
wnewsj.com
Former Yellow Springs physician facing 50 felony charges
YELLOW SPRINGS — A former physician from Yellow Springs was indicted by a grand jury on 50 felony charges following a year-long investigation involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), and other entities. Donald A. Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21 by the...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Arrested at Scene of Overdose Death
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after refusing to ID herself after first responders showed up to an overdose death in the City. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a possible deceased suspect on 10/21/22 at 2:45 pm. in the area of 242 W Water Street. When first responders arrived they met with an unidentified female that took them to a man upstairs on a bed that was reported to have been given four doses of Narcan. First responders on the scene reported the man deceased.
wnewsj.com
No hazard found after bomb threat at Fayette County Starbucks
FAYETTE COUNTY — Several businesses at the US 35/Interstate 71 intersection were evacuated Monday afternoon due to a bomb threat called into Starbucks that was later determined to be a hoax. At around 2:30 p.m., the threat was made by a call from an unidentified number, according to authorities....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into an apparent murder-suicide in Adams Co.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating what is being called a “murder-suicide.”. According to initial reports, the incident happened Saturday morning. WLWT in Cincinnati reports that dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a...
Woman arrested, accused of shooting man in Butler Township
According to authorities, Butler Township police and fire crews responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Gaywood Place just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.
Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
Greene County man identified as victim of deadly crash in Clinton County Monday morning
GREENE TWP., Clinton County — State troopers identified a Jamestown man as the victim of a deadly crash on state Route 73 in Clinton County Monday morning. >>3 dead, including suspected gunman, in St. Louis school shooting. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was identified as the man killed in...
Fox 19
Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student was arrested after allegedly making threats to go on a “parents shooting spree” during the school’s Family Weekend. Paul James Walker Jr., 20, is accused of posting the threat on social media on Oct. 22 while he was in his dorm room, according to Butler County court records.
WKRC
Father charged in connection with young son's fatal shooting
MADISONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a young boy in Madisonville Sunday. Police were called to Roe Street near Whetsel Avenue at about 5:30 p.m. The three-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died. Deangelo Davis is charged with...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bomb scare leads to mass evacuations in Fayette Co.
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — A bomb scare in Fayette County has led to mass evacuations. According to the Jefferson Township Fire Department, a bomb threat was called into the Starbucks along Old Route 35 near the Outlet Mall. Officials say nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time, and...
peakofohio.com
12-year-old Urbana boy charged with felonious assault
A 12-year-old Urbana boy was charged with felonious assault after he threw a pair of scissors at a teacher Friday afternoon. The Bellefontaine Police Department responded to Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center and made contact with the boy. He told officers he got upset during class for having to do some work...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Union Township fire
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and one is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Clermont County home Monday night, according to Union Township Fire Chief Stan Deimling. Union Township Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story fire with heavy smoke on Mapleport Way,...
Sheriff McGuffey revokes male inmates' tablets after months of broken windows
Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey permanently revoked computer tablets from all male inmates more than a month ago because of repeated damage to jail windows.
Comments / 0