Campbell County, VA

WSET

Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — James Frith, a 22-year-old man from Union Hall, Virginia, died Saturday after a crash with his motorcycle and a truck in Franklin County, Virginia State Police said. On Saturday evening around 7 p.m. Frith was traveling on Old Franklin Turnpike at a high rate...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. According to the Roanoke Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 5th St. NW and Shenandoah Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Three adults and...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Oct 22) at 6:54 p.m. on Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705 in Franklin County. A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 40 at a high rate of speed, when the motorcycle struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was making a left turn onto Route 40 from Route 705.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Bedford County fatal hit and run

The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022. Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Car believed to be used in chases found abandoned in Hollins

HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Area police agencies converged on a Hollins neighborhood Tuesday (10/25) afternoon after a car they believe was used to take them on multiple pursuits Tuesday was found abandoned. The late model Bentley was found parked on Brookview Road near Clearwater Avenue. Police are searching for...
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WDBJ7.com

No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota Monday. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co. crash

PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. Friday along Route 626 in Pittsylvania County. According to State Police, the crash was three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. Troy Lee Neal III, 59 of Dry Fork, was driving a Chevy...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Truck hits tree in Pittsylvania Co. fatal crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in which they say a car struck a tree. According to Troopers, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626 just north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet truck was traveling south when it […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Dry Fork man killed in one car accident

Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry Fork was killed Friday night when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three tenths of a mile north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County.
DRY FORK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

