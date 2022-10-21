Read full article on original website
WSET
Crash near Russel Woods Drive in Campbell County is cleared: VDOT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on US 29 is causing some traffic for drivers on Tuesday evening. According to VDOT, the crash is north in Campbell County near Russell Woods Drive. As of 5:49 p.m. traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles and the south left lane...
WSET
Motorcyclist dies in crash with truck in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — James Frith, a 22-year-old man from Union Hall, Virginia, died Saturday after a crash with his motorcycle and a truck in Franklin County, Virginia State Police said. On Saturday evening around 7 p.m. Frith was traveling on Old Franklin Turnpike at a high rate...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Franklin County Saturday night. James Dean Frith, 22 of Union Hall, died at the scene of the crash along Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Police say Frith...
WSLS
26-year-old man dies in fatal Bedford County hit-and-run last month
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A 26-year-old man is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Bedford County at the end of last month, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said the incident happened on Sept. 21 at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460 just west of Route 811 in Bedford County.
wfxrtv.com
Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. According to the Roanoke Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 5th St. NW and Shenandoah Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Three adults and...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Saturday, (Oct 22) at 6:54 p.m. on Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705 in Franklin County. A 2004 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling east on Route 40 at a high rate of speed, when the motorcycle struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, which was making a left turn onto Route 40 from Route 705.
timesvirginian.com
State Police investigating recent hit and run crash that killed Concord man
Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday, Sept 21 at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound...
wfirnews.com
Bedford County fatal hit and run
The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022. Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007...
wfxrtv.com
Car believed to be used in chases found abandoned in Hollins
HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Area police agencies converged on a Hollins neighborhood Tuesday (10/25) afternoon after a car they believe was used to take them on multiple pursuits Tuesday was found abandoned. The late model Bentley was found parked on Brookview Road near Clearwater Avenue. Police are searching for...
WHSV
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
WDBJ7.com
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota Monday. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WSET
Possible shooting on Amethyst Lane in Amherst County: Deputies
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There is a heavy police presence in Amherst county. Deputies said they responded to an incident on Amethyst Lane to what could be a shooting. Major Eric Elliott from the Amherst County Sheriff's Office talked with ABC13. Major Elliott said that they got a...
wakg.com
Fatal Crash in Pittsylvania County Being Investigated by Virginia State Police
The Chevrolet was driven by Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry Fork, Va. Mr. Neal was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Pittsylvania County: Dry Fork man dies in single-vehicle crash on Friday
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality in Pittsylvania County on Friday. A 1993 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling south on Route 626 at 7:15 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. The Chevrolet was driven...
WDBJ7.com
At least one dead after Franklin Co. crash
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A death has been confirmed by Virginia State Police in a crash Saturday night between a truck and a motorcycle. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, the call reporting the crash was at 6:56 p.m. along VA-40 (Old Franklin Turnpike). The crash was...
WDBJ7.com
Driver dies after hitting tree in Pittsylvania Co. crash
PITTSYLVANIA Co. Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash around 7:15 p.m. Friday along Route 626 in Pittsylvania County. According to State Police, the crash was three-tenths of a mile north of Route 928. Troy Lee Neal III, 59 of Dry Fork, was driving a Chevy...
Truck hits tree in Pittsylvania Co. fatal crash
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash in which they say a car struck a tree. According to Troopers, the crash happened on Friday, Oct. 21 at 7:15 p.m. on Route 626 just north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County. A Chevrolet truck was traveling south when it […]
chathamstartribune.com
Dry Fork man killed in one car accident
Troy Lee Neal III, 59, of Dry Fork was killed Friday night when his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The Virginia State Police is investigating the crash, which occurred on Friday, Oct. 21, 7:15 p.m. on Route 626, three tenths of a mile north of Route 928 in Pittsylvania County.
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
WSLS
Virginia State Police identify victim of fatal motorcycle crash in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. Virginia State Police has released more information on a Franklin County crash that left one person dead. Authorities say the crash happened Saturday (Oct. 22) shortly before 7 p.m. on Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Investigators told 10 News that a...
