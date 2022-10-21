ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

COVID mandate: Nearly 50 fired Mass. state workers could be rehired

Roughly 50 state workers who lost their jobs last year over Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been offered the opportunity to return to their posts, a state official told MassLive Tuesday evening. The disclosure comes hours after the Baker administration had confirmed a “small number of positions”...
More letters to state workers fired over COVID vaccine mandate offering their jobs back not expected, spokesperson says

A Baker administration spokesperson said Tuesday morning that officials do not plan to send out more letters offering reinstatement to former state employees who were fired from their jobs because they did not comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Two separate letters obtained by MassLive offer former Massachusetts Department of...
Mass. hospitals struggle with rising cases of RSV in children

A surge of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in Massachusetts and across the country has health experts concerned about overwhelming hospitals in the following months. Doctors are saying viruses more common in the winter are arriving earlier this year, with RSV and similar respiratory viruses sending children to pediatric intensive units at unprecedented rates for early fall, according to the Boston Globe and other outlets reporting on the trend.
CHD celebrates 50th anniversary of serving Western Massachusetts

CHD, the Center for Human Development, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala on Oct. 20 at the MassMutual Center. Diana Chao, founder of the youth-to-youth mental health nonprofit, Letters to Strangers, shared the story of her personal journey. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 13, Chao, who turned to writing to help with her healing, created what is now the largest such nonprofit in the world.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday

A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
LINCOLN, NH
Springfield, MA
