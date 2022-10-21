Read full article on original website
Diehl challenges Healey to anti-vaccine mandate pledge for Mass. kids
Geoff Diehl, the Donald Trump-backed Republican gubernatorial nominee, challenged his Democratic opponent Attorney General Maura Healey this week to make a pledge to not require COVID-19 vaccine mandates for Massachusetts children. Individual students and parents should have the latitude to decide “whether vaccination is the right decision for them,” Diehl...
Baker heads to Washington, D.C. Tuesday to promote his new book
Just two days after returning from an out-of-state trip, Gov. Charlie Baker is on the road again Tuesday as he heads to Washington, D.C., to promote his recently published book. Baker’s office said the governor was heading to the nation’s capital Tuesday afternoon to participate in a conversation with American...
Gov. Baker signs law to help military families expedite licensing, ease school transitions
Gov. Charlie Baker formally signed into law a law that will make it easier for military spouses to expedite the transfer of professional licenses if they move to Massachusetts because their husband or wife is transferred to a base here. The law also helps families by granting them “in-state” status...
Cambridge becomes 5th municipality in Mass. to ban fur sales
The Cambridge City Council voted unanimously to approve a local ordinance to forbid the sale of new fur products in the city — becoming the fifth municipality in Massachusetts to do so. At its Monday, Oct. 24 meeting, the council made its decision, joining the likes of Wellesley, Weston,...
COVID mandate: Nearly 50 fired Mass. state workers could be rehired
Roughly 50 state workers who lost their jobs last year over Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate have been offered the opportunity to return to their posts, a state official told MassLive Tuesday evening. The disclosure comes hours after the Baker administration had confirmed a “small number of positions”...
‘We want to talk’ to state workers fired over COVID mandate, Baker says
Just over a year after Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect for more than 40,000 Executive Department employees, the governor confirmed Tuesday his administration is providing some flexibility to workers who were terminated for refusing to get the shot after seeking medical or religious waivers. Scores of...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Lynn
There was a $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery prize claimed in Lynn on Monday. The winning scratch-off ticket for the game ‘Millions’ was sold at a tobacco shop — Cal’s News Store. There were 679 winning lottery tickets worth at least $600 sold or claimed in Massachusetts...
Owl Shop closing in downtown Worcester after 76 years, reopening in New Hampshire
After 76 years on Main Street in Worcester, Owl Shop will be closing at the end of the year and moving its business to New Hampshire. The tobacco shop’s owner Zack Photakis said Tuesday the decision to close the Main Street store that his grandfather George opened in 1946 was “heartbreaking.”
RMV ends free extra months on Mass. inspections next week: What to know
Come Nov. 1, forgetting to get your car inspected in Massachusetts will carry a small new consequence. Vehicles have historically been affixed with an inspection sticker displaying the month their last inspection occurred. Beginning next week, the number on the sticker will signify the month the last inspection expired. For...
Here are some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts
The souls of the damned are fabled to have their presence still lingering in several Massachusetts places with a blood-stained macabre history. Brave Bay Staters searching for paranormal activity this Halloween can look no further than MassLive’s list of some of the most haunted places in Massachusetts — readers beware.
More letters to state workers fired over COVID vaccine mandate offering their jobs back not expected, spokesperson says
A Baker administration spokesperson said Tuesday morning that officials do not plan to send out more letters offering reinstatement to former state employees who were fired from their jobs because they did not comply with a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Two separate letters obtained by MassLive offer former Massachusetts Department of...
Mass. Rep. Auchincloss comes out against ‘diplomatic push’ with Russia
Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss derided an effort Monday by 30 of his House Democratic colleagues urging President Joe Biden to shift his strategy on the Ukraine-Russia war, labeling their call to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin “an olive branch to a war criminal.”. Auchincloss, the first-term representative of...
Mass. hospitals struggle with rising cases of RSV in children
A surge of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, in Massachusetts and across the country has health experts concerned about overwhelming hospitals in the following months. Doctors are saying viruses more common in the winter are arriving earlier this year, with RSV and similar respiratory viruses sending children to pediatric intensive units at unprecedented rates for early fall, according to the Boston Globe and other outlets reporting on the trend.
Square One receives $993K grant to provide locally grown food to children and families
SPRINGFIELD — Square One is receiving nearly $1 million in state funding for a program that will help purchase locally grown food to be distributed to children and families served by the nonprofit that offers daycare and various family services. “We’re excited with the funding,” said Kristine Allard, Square...
CHD celebrates 50th anniversary of serving Western Massachusetts
CHD, the Center for Human Development, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a gala on Oct. 20 at the MassMutual Center. Diana Chao, founder of the youth-to-youth mental health nonprofit, Letters to Strangers, shared the story of her personal journey. Diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 13, Chao, who turned to writing to help with her healing, created what is now the largest such nonprofit in the world.
Powerball: $200,000 winning ticket sold Monday at Mass. Shell gas station
There were no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night for the $625 million prize, but three Massachusetts lottery players did win big prizes from the game. A $200,000 Powerball ticket was sold on Monday at Holbrook Food Mart, located in a Shell gas station, in Holbrook at 855 South Franklin St.
11 Mass. universities ranked among world’s best in new rankings
Eleven Massachusetts universities were ranked among the best in the world in terms of academic performance and global and regional reputation — including the top 1 and 2 spots — according to a new report released by U.S. News & World Report on Tuesday. Out of 2,000 colleges...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
Pride Convenience stores set to be acquired by national chain ARKO for $230 million
ARKO Corp., a Virginia-based, Fortune 500 company that is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and fuel wholesalers nationwide, has agreed to acquire the 31 Pride Convenience stores in Western Massachusetts and Connecticut for $230 million. “Our agreement to acquire Pride highlights ARKO’s continued focus on creating long-term...
Fellow hikers tried to save Mass. man who died in White Mountains Saturday
A 57-year-old man from Massachusetts died while hiking a trail in the White National Forest in Lincoln, N.H. on Saturday, officials said. New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officers were notified of a hiker suffering from a medical emergency on the Cedar Brook Trail around 11:45 a.m. by an emergency beacon in a section of the trail with no cellphone service, according to NH Fish and Game.
