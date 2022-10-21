Taylor Swift warned us on her 2010 album Speak Now albm that there is nothing she does better than revenge. Twelve years later, on her new trap-inspired “Vigilante Shit,” Swift is at it again, telling a revenge story for the ages. She teases that she’s been dressing for revenge — and looking great while doing it. “I don't start shit, but I can tell you how it ends,” she sings. “Don’t get sad, get even.” Although she doesn’t name her target (as usual), Swifties think all roads her lead back to Scooter Braun, who bought the masters for Swift’s pre-2019 catalog as part of his deal to acquire her former record label Big Machine — much to the singer’s disapproval.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO