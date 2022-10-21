Read full article on original website
Related
Selena Gomez Can’t Get Enough … Money! Behold the A-Lister’s Impressive Net Worth
When it comes to successful young women in Hollywood, Selena Gomez most definitely tops the list. Following her success as a child star, plus her music and movie careers, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has amassed a staggering net worth of $95 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Bustle
The Meaning Of Taylor Swift’s “High Infidelity” & April 29 Lyrics
On “High Infidelity,” one of Taylor Swift’s bonus tracks on the surprise “3 a.m. edition” of Midnights, Swift broaches the topic of cheating and leaving a loveless relationship, specifically singing that April 29 was a major turning point. However, the 11-time Grammy winner didn’t specify what year, leading curious fans to track down what may have happened that day to her, and they’ve connected the dots back to one person: Calvin Harris, whom Swift reportedly dated for 15 months before splitting in mid-2016.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Bustle
Bustle Newsletter: October 24, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on October 24, 2022. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. “When Will My Married Boyfriend Leave His Wife For Me?”. “Despite his words, this man’s actions could not make...
Bustle
Every Single Makeup Product Taylor Swift Wore In Her “Bejeweled” Video
Best believe Taylor Swift is still bejeweled when she walks into any room. But for her second music video from her latest album Midnights, Swift shined bright with the help of makeup queen herself: Pat McGrath. “It was such an honor to play the queen with the fabulous Taylor Swift...
Bustle
People Who Have Had Miscarriages Are Relating To Taylor Swift’s Song About Loss
One of Taylor Swift’s new songs about grief after loss is resonating with a particular group of people. On “Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” one of the bonus tracks on her Midnights album, Swift sings about someone grieving a premature loss or someone being gone too soon. Though it’s not entirely clear what the song is about, some fans believe it’s touching on pregnancy loss — with people who have experienced miscarriages gravitating toward the heartbreaking lyrics.
Bustle
Alexa PenaVega’s Children Gave Spy Kids A Bad Review
Some kids would be impressed to see their mom in a beloved children’s movie — but not Alexa PenaVega’s. The former child actor told E! on Oct. 20 that her little ones are not into her most famous film. “They don’t like Spy Kids,” she said.
Bustle
Victoria Beckham Revealed Her Favourite Ever Spice Girls Song
Despite famously skipping the iconic girl band’s reunion tour back in 2019, Victoria Beckham proved she still has a lot of love for all things the Spice Girls. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 24, Beckham (aka Posh Spice) was asked to list her top five favourite Spice Girls songs of all time — and she loves one particular track so much that she listed it not once, but twice.
Bustle
Taylor Swift’s “Vigilante Shit” May Be Her Revenge Plot Against Scooter Braun
Taylor Swift warned us on her 2010 album Speak Now albm that there is nothing she does better than revenge. Twelve years later, on her new trap-inspired “Vigilante Shit,” Swift is at it again, telling a revenge story for the ages. She teases that she’s been dressing for revenge — and looking great while doing it. “I don't start shit, but I can tell you how it ends,” she sings. “Don’t get sad, get even.” Although she doesn’t name her target (as usual), Swifties think all roads her lead back to Scooter Braun, who bought the masters for Swift’s pre-2019 catalog as part of his deal to acquire her former record label Big Machine — much to the singer’s disapproval.
Bustle
Joey Essex Is Rumoured To Be Dating A Love Island Favourite
Having appeared in the likes of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Ex on the Beach, and the show that kick-started his career, The Only Way is Essex, reality TV star Joey Essex is no stranger to sharing his life on camera. Naturally, Essex’s love life has also become a source of great intrigue among fans, especially after enjoying multiple celebrity romances in the public eye. But, who is Joey Essex dating?
Bustle
Bachelor In Paradise?
The Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast shake-up promised to deliver drama, and that proved especially true during the Oct. 24 episode. Newcomer Kate Gallivan and Logan Palmer paired up this week, though they both had preexisting connections with other people — Kate with Jacob Rapini and Logan with Sarah Hamrick. The love quadrangle complicated things (as Johnny DePhillipo put it, it’s Geometry Beach!), but Logan and Kate quickly decided to end their respective flings for each other. “After our talk, like, I’m sure of it,” Logan told Kate. “I want you ... [I’m] ready for, like, whatever comes with that.”
Bustle
How To Make Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie
Erewhon Market, the natural grocer beloved by residents of Los Angeles and beyond, is all about celeb smoothies. Following the launch of Hailey Bieber’s wildly popular Strawberry Glaze Smoothie is Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s own creation, aptly called the Poosh Potion Detox Smoothie. Poosh, of course, is Kardashian Barker’s...
Olivia Wilde Dances For Harry Styles At His LA Concert Amid Drama With Ex Jason Sudeikis
Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, 38, showed up to her boyfriend, Harry Styles’ concert to put all the drama with her ex, Jason Sudeikis, 47, on hold as she danced her troubles away. The mom-of-two was spotted by fans dancing and singing along to several of the 28-year-old’s hit songs throughout the night on Oct. 23. One of the songs that Olivia was seen throwing her arms in the air to was Harry’s “As It Was”, which a fan recorded and posted to Twitter.
Bustle
What To Expect From Beyoncé’s 2023 Tour For Her Renaissance Era
Get ready for your soul (or at least your bank account) to be broken, because Queen Bey is coming to a city near you soon. Three months after releasing Renaissance, her first solo studio album in six years, “CUFF IT” singer Beyoncé has finally confirmed — in a very low-key way — that she’s embarking on a 2023 world tour to promote her seventh studio album.
Bustle
How To Use TikTok's Photo Mode To Make Video Photo Dumps
It’s no secret that social media apps often blatantly borrow from each other’s popular features. Just as TikTok began to blow up for its short-form video content, Instagram conveniently released a nearly-identical feature we now know as Reels. After that, it didn’t take long for TikTok to make its own version of BeReal called TikTok Now. And, of course, do you remember that the Snapchat story existed long before the Instagram story?
Bustle
How The October New Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign's Love Life
If you’ve been feeling confused or stagnant in your love life, the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse, which rises on Oct. 25, will offer some much-needed clarity — but don’t expect these revelations to be gentle. La luna is headed for intense Scorpio territory, prompting hidden desires and well-kept secrets to arise. This will make the start of eclipse season feel like a chaotic cocktail of drama and catharsis. But ultimately, the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse may mark a fated moment in your relationship or singlehood — so it makes sense why you’d want to know how this powerful eclipse will affect your zodiac sign’s love life.
Comments / 0