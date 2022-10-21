ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Reward offered for information on suspect in parking lot punching

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

SAN DIEGO — San Diego police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help identify a man who punched another man from behind, knocking him out and breaking his jaw.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 1, an 18-year-old man who was standing in the parking lot of Señor Pancho Fresh Mexican Grill at 5089 College Avenue was punched from behind by another man.

The victim fell to the floor and was knocked unconscious, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital with a broken jaw and other injuries to his head and hip.

Crime Stoppers has released surveillance footage of the attack.

Police say the suspect got into a white 2018 or newer Dodge Charger with dark window tint and no front license plate and left the area after the attack.

Man dies after fight in East County

The suspected attacker was described as a Black man with dreadlocks, standing between 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing between 200-220 pounds.

The circumstances that led to the punch are still under investigation.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information on the suspect or his vehicle was asked to call SDPD’s Eastern Division at 858-495-7955 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 6

Jason Bonsangue
4d ago

Be aware of what and who is around you. Situational awareness is a skill that everyone should be working on...especially at 11:45 at night. nothing good happens after 9 pm. these days.

Reply(2)
13
