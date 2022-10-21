ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnsville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

Viewer Photos: Fall color in all its glory

ASHEVILLE, N..C — Fall in Western North Carolina did not disappoint in 2022. Viewers from all over the area sent in hundreds of photos featuring nature's color show. Experts say the best weeks to get out and enjoy the fall foliage are the second and third weeks of October. During the second week, you need to go up into the higher elevations. In the third week, leaves are usually peaking in mid-elevations.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Planners to use survey to preserve historic character of Asheville neighborhood

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A survey of buildings and streetscapes is helping planners devise ways to preserve the look and feel of a historic Asheville neighborhood. The Burton Street Architectural Survey is looking at the buildings in the community with the goal of making new construction fit in with the look and character of what's there.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Retail store pOpshelf opens in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Bargain hunters, get ready to shop. A store that is right up your alley has opened in Asheville. pOpshelf is a retail outlet that features many items priced at $5 or less. Products include home décor, beauty, party, specialty foods, electronics and more. The...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville Red Cross storage container damaged in fire

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fire damaged a storage container at the Red Cross off Edgewood Road about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Asheville Fire Department officials said no injuries were reported and no other buildings were damaged. Red Cross officials said they were aware of the fire but would not make...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Halloween child car-seat and costume safety

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Here’s a Halloween warning you’ve probably never thought about: Your child’s bulky or puffy costume might pose a serious safety hazard when riding in his or her car seat! Consumer Reports explains how to keep your child safe from this and other Halloween costume dangers.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

NC Forest Service releases cause of Chocolate Drop fire near US-74 in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have released the cause of the Chocolate Drop fire that shut down a portion of US-74 westbound in Columbus on Friday, Oct. 21. North Carolina Forest Service Ranger Ryan Searcy told News 13 on Sunday, Oct. 23 that the fire was caused by an 18-wheeler truck tire blowout. The blowout ended up sparking five brush fires along a 1-mile stretch of US-74.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Authorities ask public to be on the lookout for teenager missing from Asheville area

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing juvenile from the Asheville area of Buncombe County. Authorities say Nathaniel Vance, 15, is described as a male, approximately 5’ 6” and 130 pounds with brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Nathaniel was last seen on Oct. 21, 2022 at his residence in Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top 5 Plays of Week 10

Asheville — (WLOS) The viewers stole the show in week 10. Two fan-submitted plays took the top spots in our week ten Top Five Plays, including a game-sealing interception and a walk-off field goal block returned for a touchdown.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Authorities say Jaylynn Teresa Watts was last seen Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies believe she may be in the Asheville area. After two separate shootings in recent weeks, the resident’s association from the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

NAEP report card: COVID takes big toll on WNC students' scores

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, an educational report was released that quantified the declines in classroom learning since the COVID-19 pandemic. The report, often referred to as the Nation's Report Card, is the National Assessment of Educational Progress. The current report looks at the 2020-21 school year and measures samples of students in the fourth and eighth grades in how they performed in reading and math.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Update: Missing 12-year-old Henderson County girl found safe

BUNCOMBE, HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. Henderson County authorities confirm that 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been found safe. Authorities are trying to locate a 12-year-old missing from Henderson County. Officials say 12-year-old Jaylynn Teresa Watts has been missing from Henderson County since Oct. 23, 2022. She may...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy