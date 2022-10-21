ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown Central Catholic football goes to the air to beat Pocono Mountain East in Thursday night special

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ZicO_0ihxbCu200
Allentown Central Catholic's Tamlin Ferguson (6) threw three TD passes in his team's 35-0 win over Pocono Mountain East Thursday night at J. Birney Crum Stadium. April Gamiz/The Morning Call/TNS

Through its first eight games of the 2022 Eastern Pennsylvania Conference football season, Allentown Central Catholic had thrown just one touchdown pass.

With its rivalry game against Bethlehem Catholic and the District 11 4A playoffs looming, the Vikings wanted to showcase a passing attack in their home regular-season finale at J. Birney Crum Stadium Thursday night.

Mission accomplished as Central quarterbacks Tamlin Ferguson and Kyle Fleshman combined for four TD passes in a 35-0 win over Pocono Mountain East.

The Vikings improved to 5-4 and moved closer to securing a postseason berth while the Cardinals fell to 1-8.

“We didn’t want to get [running backs] Caiden [Shaffer] and Travis [Foster} banged up, especially with Nate [Schultz] being out,” said ACCHS coach Tim McGorry. “So, the passing game was a point of emphasis. We wanted to get better in practice at throwing the football. With Pocono Mountain running the triple option and taking the play clock down to one second, we wanted to maximize our possessions and get good, quality reps.”

Ferguson completed 9 of 15 passes for 115 yards and three TD passes. He hit Jareel Calhoun for scores covering 7 and 21 yards and found Armonie Torres for a 38-yard touchdown.

Fleshman, a sophomore, was 7 for 10 in the air for 102 yards and hit Calhoun for a 13-yard score to kick in the mercy rule with 10:18 left in the third quarter.

Shaffer ran for 84 yards on 8 carries and had a 17-yard touchdown run while Foster ran in a two-point conversion.

“We can’t go where we want to go by being one-dimensional,” McGorry said. “So, we needed to get some confidence and practice some things in the pass game tonight. We need to develop some depth and that was an important thing. We wanted to get some guys some rest and other guys some meaningful reps.”

ACCHS will play at Bethlehem Catholic to close the regular season in what will be a challenge for the Vikings according to McGorry. The Golden Hawks (4-4) play Freedom Friday night.

“They’re an extremely talented team and they may have some turmoil over there, but Chuck Sonon, Gene Legath, Rich Gierula [three Becahi coaches] have been around a long time and have coached in big games,” McGorry said. “I am sure they’ll be prepared and they’re very talented, especially on the perimeter.”

Scoring summary

Pocono Mountain East 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 — 0

Allentown CCHS 7 - 20 - 8 - 0 — 35

FIRST QUARTER

CC: Caiden Shaffer 26 run (Tamlin Ferguson kick), 0:32

SECOND QUARTER

CC: Jareel Calhoun 7 pass from Ferguson (Ferguson kick), 7:48

CC: Calhoun 21 pass from Ferguson (Ferguson kick), 4:49

CC: Armonie Torres 38 pass from Ferguson (kick failed), 2:35

THIRD QUARTER

CC: Calhoun 13 pass from Kyle Fleshman (Travis Foster run), 10:18

Individual Stats

RUSHING

Pocono Mt. East (28-65): Rasu Wearing-Poindexter 11-19; DJ Kelley 10-32; Dan Buddin 3-3; Christian Otto 1-1; Ian Stiles 1-6; Keenan Beckford 1-(-1); Connor Triano 1-5.

Central Catholic (20-101): Caiden Shaffer 8-84, TD; Tamlin Ferguson 3-13; Travis Foster 2-22; Jaeden Bueno 2-4; Michael Restino 2-4; Kyle Fleshman 2-(-20); Griffin Patridge 1-(-6).

PASSING

Pocono Mt. East: Rocco DelGuidice 1-2-0, 0 yards.

Central Catholic: Ferguson 9-15-0, 115 yards, 3 TDs; Fleshman 7-10-0, 102, TD.

RECEIVING

Pocono Mt. East: James Boyd 1-0.

Central Catholic: Armonie Torres 5-90, TD; Jareel Calhoun 4-47, 3 TD; Aidan Sorrentino 3-43; Griffin Patridge 2-10; Ethan Hosak 1-6; Harry Stewart-Smith 1-21.

