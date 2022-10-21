Read full article on original website
baltimorefishbowl.com
BMore Flea Market pop-up shopping events showcase one-of-a-kind vintage goods and crafts
Each weekend a group of creatives gathers to sell vintage clothing, collectables, handmade crafts, and one-of-a-kind goods at the BMore Flea Market. The vintage and craft market, which began outside of Penn Station in 2013, focuses on small and creative curators, artists and crafters in Baltimore. Held every Saturday —...
New store sells luxury outdoor kitchen items including grills and smokers
A new store selling grills and other outdoor kitchen items has opened in York County. Outdoor American Kitchens has opened at 322 Industrial Road in Springfield Township, York County near Glen Rock. The store sells high-end outdoor kitchen grills, smokers, outdoor kitchen islands, refrigerators, drawers and doors. The store also...
Cape Gazette
For me, it's costume time all the time
Surprisingly, I was never really into party or holiday costumes. Other people seem to enjoy them, especially for Halloween, but I love fashion and I can either be found in my painting rags (sometimes I even turn my clothes inside out for this messy endeavor and forget to turn them back), or I am dressed up with the same care as my idol, the artist Frida Kahlo, who wore indigenous Mexican costume every day. She would often choose starched petticoats, woven Tehuana shirts and heavy Mexican jewelry.
northeastmd.org
Shipwrecked Halloween Celebration (All Ages) – October 31, 2022
Monday, October 31 from 6-8pm Join us on Main Street in North East, Maryland for a pirate-themed Halloween Celebration! On Halloween Night, Monday, October 31 from 6–8pm. We’ll have trick-or-treating, live music, a pirate ship on “The Green” (by the Santa House), and more. After the...
'It's a big vision': Edmondson Village Shopping Center long overdue for makeover
It's an area with a lot of room for improvements and additions, the Edmondson Shopping Center, but covenants dating back over 70 years may be standing in the way.
Women’s clothing retailer to open next month at Park City Center
Another clothing store is coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster. is coming to the mall and that the store will be located in the JCPenney wing of the shopping center. The store will be located next to Books-A-Million. The women’s clothing retailer has several stores in Pennsylvania and...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Great Halloween Lantern Parade, Harbor Harvest Festival, Fall Home and Garden Show, and more
Halloween is right around the corner, and Baltimore is embracing the spookiness. From family-friendly happenings like the annual lantern festival and parade at Patterson Park, to events catering to adults like the Fright Night music performances, there’s a little something for everyone this weekend. If you’re not in the...
whatsupmag.com
Fresh Italian at Bella Italia Annapolis
Lino Chiaro knows you can’t stay static in the restaurant business. That’s one reason he dined in fine establishments in different places around the world last year in search of new dishes for his menu. And that’s why first-time and returning customers will find some intriguing surprises next time they eat at Bella Italia Annapolis.
Bertha's Mussels closing after 50 years in Fells Point
Fells Point mainstay Bertha's Mussels, known for its minimalistic "Eat Bertha's Mussels" stickers, announced it is closing.
worldatlas.com
6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland
When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
PhillyBite
Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland
- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
Garage and contents engulfed in flames Friday in Carroll County
A couple and their dog are safe following a garage fire that erupted in Carroll County Friday. The fire started just before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Old New Windsor Pike in Westminster.
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs
Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs. This letter is sent in frustration, due to the high number of Reset Lakeside yard signs that are being removed-stolen is the word-every night from almost every part of the County. I am a TIP volunteer who has helped get these signs distributed, and I hate to consider the donated money and the volunteer time and effort that is being destroyed with every such act of vandalism.
Maryland Zoo prepares its grizzly bears for winter hibernation
BALTIMORE - As temperatures drop, Maryland Zoo provided WJZ with a sneak peek into how they're preparing their grizzly bears for hibernation.Before the Maryland Zoo says goodnight to their grizzly bears, Emilee Orndorf helps those furry sisters bulk up."We are tossing some chow and some peanuts to our grizzly bears," Orndorff said.Twins Nita and Nova are getting ready to sleep the winter away, but not before zoo staff help the pair really fatten up ahead of hibernation."Five pounds is nothing for them," Orndorff said. "They can do that in a day."The 6-year-old sumo-sized bears roam around sleepily as their habitats...
Sparrows Point residents protest new development over bald eagle protection
BALTIMORE - As bulldozers work at Sparrows Point, protestors rally support across the street.Local residents say new development at Sparrows Point poses a threat to a family of bald eagles in the area, and they want to see the site preserved. Historians point out the Penwood Fields is the only truly green part of Sparrows Point without any history of industry. Development, though, has picked up in recent days.Longtime residents say the fields mean a lot to the community. For at least a decade, locals say they've been home to multiple eagles."This was a sensitive piece of property with the history,...
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet store remains closed days after a vehicle crashed into the front of the store
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet said that one of its stores will remain closed until further notice. The store at 1019 Baltimore St. in Penn Township, York County near Hanover remains closed almost six days after a vehicle crashed into the front of the store. Late Thursday night around 11 p.m.,...
Hollywood Comes To Maryland: Casting Call Issued For 'Romantic Office' Filming In Hunt Valley
A casting call has been announced for "Romantic Office," a short fictional film about the lives several single, divorced individuals dedicated to their work but found love while at it, set to film in Hunt Valley, according to Backstage. The shoot is scheduled for the second week of November, with...
Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida
Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
Chester County Couple Makes Discovery Tracing Family History
Find out how a local couple’s genealogy search uncovered ties to one of the nation’s founding fathers. Get answers to FAQs regarding COVID and seniors from Dr. Larry Doroshow. Meet Jadzia Axelrod, the creator of the first trans superhero for DC Comics. Visit Harry’s World, a reincarnated South Street shop that attracts mystics and healers.
nccpdnews.com
GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON MAN- DAVID BELL￼
(Wilmington, DE 19805) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for David Bell of Wilmington (33). On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:00AM officers were dispatched to the unit block of Hickory Road – Wilmington in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that David left his residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
