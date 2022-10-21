BALTIMORE - As bulldozers work at Sparrows Point, protestors rally support across the street.Local residents say new development at Sparrows Point poses a threat to a family of bald eagles in the area, and they want to see the site preserved. Historians point out the Penwood Fields is the only truly green part of Sparrows Point without any history of industry. Development, though, has picked up in recent days.Longtime residents say the fields mean a lot to the community. For at least a decade, locals say they've been home to multiple eagles."This was a sensitive piece of property with the history,...

SPARROWS POINT, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO