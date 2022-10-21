ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Havre De Grace, MD

Cape Gazette

For me, it's costume time all the time

Surprisingly, I was never really into party or holiday costumes. Other people seem to enjoy them, especially for Halloween, but I love fashion and I can either be found in my painting rags (sometimes I even turn my clothes inside out for this messy endeavor and forget to turn them back), or I am dressed up with the same care as my idol, the artist Frida Kahlo, who wore indigenous Mexican costume every day. She would often choose starched petticoats, woven Tehuana shirts and heavy Mexican jewelry.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
northeastmd.org

Shipwrecked Halloween Celebration (All Ages) – October 31, 2022

Monday, October 31 from 6-8pm Join us on Main Street in North East, Maryland for a pirate-themed Halloween Celebration! On Halloween Night, Monday, October 31 from 6–8pm. We’ll have trick-or-treating, live music, a pirate ship on “The Green” (by the Santa House), and more. After the...
NORTH EAST, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore Weekend Events: Great Halloween Lantern Parade, Harbor Harvest Festival, Fall Home and Garden Show, and more

Halloween is right around the corner, and Baltimore is embracing the spookiness. From family-friendly happenings like the annual lantern festival and parade at Patterson Park, to events catering to adults like the Fright Night music performances, there’s a little something for everyone this weekend. If you’re not in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
whatsupmag.com

Fresh Italian at Bella Italia Annapolis

Lino Chiaro knows you can’t stay static in the restaurant business. That’s one reason he dined in fine establishments in different places around the world last year in search of new dishes for his menu. And that’s why first-time and returning customers will find some intriguing surprises next time they eat at Bella Italia Annapolis.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Letter to Editor: Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs

Whoever You Are, Please Stop Stealing “Reset Lakeside” Yard Signs. This letter is sent in frustration, due to the high number of Reset Lakeside yard signs that are being removed-stolen is the word-every night from almost every part of the County. I am a TIP volunteer who has helped get these signs distributed, and I hate to consider the donated money and the volunteer time and effort that is being destroyed with every such act of vandalism.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo prepares its grizzly bears for winter hibernation

BALTIMORE - As temperatures drop, Maryland Zoo provided WJZ with a sneak peek into how they're preparing their grizzly bears for hibernation.Before the Maryland Zoo says goodnight to their grizzly bears, Emilee Orndorf helps those furry sisters bulk up."We are tossing some chow and some peanuts to our grizzly bears," Orndorff said.Twins Nita and Nova are getting ready to sleep the winter away, but not before zoo staff help the pair really fatten up ahead of hibernation."Five pounds is nothing for them," Orndorff said. "They can do that in a day."The 6-year-old sumo-sized bears roam around sleepily as their habitats...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Sparrows Point residents protest new development over bald eagle protection

BALTIMORE - As bulldozers work at Sparrows Point, protestors rally support across the street.Local residents say new development at Sparrows Point poses a threat to a family of bald eagles in the area, and they want to see the site preserved. Historians point out the Penwood Fields is the only truly green part of Sparrows Point without any history of industry. Development, though, has picked up in recent days.Longtime residents say the fields mean a lot to the community. For at least a decade, locals say they've been home to multiple eagles."This was a sensitive piece of property with the history,...
SPARROWS POINT, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Avelo Airlines to open Wilmington base, 5 routes to Florida

Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines is betting big on New Castle’s Wilmington Airport (ILG), announcing a new east coast base with five destinations. The base will begin operations in February. Destinations include: Orlando (MCO) — Special Inaugural Flight Wednesday, February 1, 2023 — Effective February 3, 2023 — Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays Fort Lauderdale (FLL) — Effective February 2, 2023 – ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Chester County Couple Makes Discovery Tracing Family History

Find out how a local couple’s genealogy search uncovered ties to one of the nation’s founding fathers. Get answers to FAQs regarding COVID and seniors from Dr. Larry Doroshow. Meet Jadzia Axelrod, the creator of the first trans superhero for DC Comics. Visit Harry’s World, a reincarnated South Street shop that attracts mystics and healers.
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING WILMINGTON MAN- DAVID BELL￼

(Wilmington, DE 19805) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for David Bell of Wilmington (33). On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 5:00AM officers were dispatched to the unit block of Hickory Road – Wilmington in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that David left his residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
WILMINGTON, DE

