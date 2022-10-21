Detroit grandmother accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in head facing child abuse, assault charges

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
fox2detroit.com
Suspect charged after man killed during workplace dispute outside Hazel Park LG factory
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly killed a man during a workplace dispute outside the Hazel Park LG factory. Malik Lashawn Dixon-Lynch, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, and two counts of felony firearm in connection with the shooting Friday. He was denied bond.
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old charged with killing his Lyft driver in Pontiac
The passenger, 19-year-old Kemarrie Phillips, is charged with open murder. Police say he shot his driver, 49-year-old Dina May Terrell - a breast cancer survivor - in the head.
fox2detroit.com
Southfield woman sentenced to prison for 2019 hit-and-run that killed woman crossing Telegraph
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2 - A woman will spend time in prison for a 2019 hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on Telegraph in Redford Township. Chirin Kudeimati, 51, of Southfield, was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault causing death and moving violation causing death.
fox2detroit.com
Crumbley parents trial set for January as Ethan pleads guilty
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of Oxford High School shooter Ethan, will head to trial in January. On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
fox2detroit.com
Homicide suspect remains at large after escaping Detroit Police stand-off
DETROIT - A 23-year-old Detroit man remains at large after fatally shooting a woman and escaping police following a barricade inside his home. Keyon Fields should be considered armed and dangerous after he went missing Monday morning following a standoff with Detroit police. By the time a police drone was flown inside the home on Santa Rosa Street, the suspect had disappeared.
fox2detroit.com
Grandma accused of stabbing 2-year-old grandson in her Detroit apartment arraigned Sunday
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit grandmother was arraigned Sunday on charges related to the non-fatal stabbing of her two-year-old grandson. 56-year-old Alisha Carver allegedly stabbed her 2-year-old grandson multiple times in the head with a knife. He was non-fatally injured. On Oct. 20 around 1:39 a.m., police responded...
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 6 shot to death at Detroit motel leaves family desperate for justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for homicide suspect who escaped barricade
It was an active Monday morning for Detroit police and the job is not done yet after a suspect escaped a barricade following a double shooting that left one woman dead and another injured. The suspect, 23-year-old Keyon Fields remains at large.
fox2detroit.com
Shooting suspect Keyon Fields sought by Detroit police after escaping barricaded situation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Shooting suspect Keyon Fields is on the run and considered armed and dangerous after escaping a barricaded standoff early Monday morning. He's wanted for homicide and attempted murder in a double shooting. Detroit police say he shot two people early Monday morning - fatally wounding a...
fox2detroit.com
Lawsuit by Black resident alleges violent mistaken arrest by police in Farmington Hills
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Farmington Hills man is suing the city's police department after his violent arrest. "Guess what, city of Farmington Hills Police Department, all Black people do not alike," said attorney Dionne Webster Cox. Cox is spearheading a federal lawsuit filed against Farmington Hills police...
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley in court Monday for expected plea of 24 charges including murder, terrorism
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The alleged mass shooter Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts charged against him Monday. The 16-year-old was in court for an 8:45 a.m. hearing in Oakland County. He's been incarcerated since 2021 where he gunned down four teenagers and wounded several others. Crumbley...
fox2detroit.com
West Detroit police standoff updates: Suspect escapes police at one scene, another killed by officers
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are managing multiple active situations that escalated from separate barricaded gunmen scenes on the city's west side. A suspect at one scene escaped police during a standoff after fatally shooting a woman and non-fatally shooting another. It unfolded at a multi-family home on Santa Rosa Drive. He's identified as Keyon.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for Keyon Fields for double shooting that left one dead
Shooting suspect Keyon Fields is on the run and considered armed and dangerous after escaping a barricaded standoff early Monday morning. He's wanted for homicide and attempted murder in a double shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Police: armed man barricaded inside Detroit home, holding girlfriend hostage
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are at the scene of a barricaded gunman situation on Detroit's west. The situation is unfolding Sunday night in the area of Schaefer & Vassar. Detroit police say they responded to the location for a family dispute. A 58-year-old man was arguing with his girlfriend and brandished a firearm at some point.
fox2detroit.com
Mother of six murdered at Detroit motel • A looming 'tridemic' • Attorney says Ethan Crumbley is remorseful
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A 42-year-old mother of six was murdered in a Detroit motel, leaving a grieving family desperate for closure, and police, for answers,. Stacie Ball’s body was discovered at the Travel Inn on Harper Road last Tuesday. "You didn't have to her like that, you didn't,"...
fox2detroit.com
Prosecutor comments on Oxford school mass shooter's guilty plea
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said the plea hearing of Ethan Crumbley was the result of months of work between her and her assistant prosecutors and included no reductions or agreements in the charges. The 16-year-old pled guilty to 24 counts and was the first mass shooter ever to be convicted on state charges of terrorism.
fox2detroit.com
Family, community rally for justice one month after Detroit teen fatally shot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Family and community members gathered Sunday for a justice rally following the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Nataja Boleware on Detroit's east side. "This is not a game; that sister should be here. She could have been the cure for cancer. The first black female president." The...
fox2detroit.com
Smash and grab attempts on Detroit's east side include suspected marijuana grow operation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thieves made a big mess at two locations on Detroit's east side that police say might be connected after smash and grab attempts occurred at both sites within minutes of one another. One building that was hit was a clothing store on Jefferson Avenue near Dickerson....
fox2detroit.com
Chief James White gives update on two active barricaded gunman scenes in west Detroit
Two active barricaded scenes in west Detroit are prompting major police responses at separate homes. One suspect who fatally shot a woman and injured another is on the run while a separate suspect assaulted his girlfriend before threatening police he would not go back to prison.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
Comments / 0