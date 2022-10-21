Read full article on original website
Abortion, inflation top issues for Washington state voters, WA Poll says
SEATTLE — A majority of Washingtonians polled said the U.S. Supreme Court is out of touch with the values and beliefs of most Americans as abortion ranks as their top issue in the midterm election, according to WA Poll results. Candidates only have two more weeks to make their...
Watch: Rep. Adam Smith, challenger Doug Basler debate in race for Washington's District 9
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Longtime U.S. Representative Adam Smith is running against Doug Basler for Washington state's Congressional District 9. Smith, who has served in Congress since 1997, is hoping to retain the seat for the Democrats. District 9 includes areas of King and Pierce counties, including portions of Seattle...
Differences between Sen. Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley made clear during US Senate debate
SPOKANE, Wash. — When it comes to some of the most important issues to Washington voters this election season, US Senate incumbent Patty Murray and challenger Tiffany Smiley showed a clear division during a debate Sunday night. The two answered questions that included inflation, abortion and crime. Murray, a...
Washington voters concerned about democracy, think vote-by-mail should expand: WA Poll
SEATTLE — Republicans in Washington state said US democracy is "weakening and may collapse" as Democrats in the state said it's "holding firm but being threatened" amid a contentious midterm election cycle nationwide, according to WA Poll results. The midterm elections are less than three weeks away, marking a...
Gov. Inslee's job approval rating unchanged since July, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washingtonians haven't changed their opinions much when it comes to how well Gov. Jay Inslee is doing his job. Inslee has a net job approval of -2, according to recent WA Poll results. That's unchanged from a similar poll done in July. Of the 719 registered...
'A failure': How Washington’s cannabis program shut out Black business owners
SEATTLE — Washington state's retail cannabis program shut out minority business owners and now Black business owners are demanding change. The vast majority of cannabis retailers in Washington state aren’t owned by people of color, and just 4% are Black-owned, according to 2021 data from the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB).
Where's my ballot? Here's how to track it as votes are counted
Washington voters have until Nov. 8 to mail in or drop off their ballot. You can find a list of ballot drop boxes here. During the primary election, nearly one-third of voters have serious doubts about the election process, stating they have little or no trust in the state’s vote by mail system, according to a WA poll. Though more than 40% of the responders have high trust in the system, it never hurts to learn more about the process.
Murray leads Smiley in US Senate race, but gap narrowed, WA Poll shows
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Incumbent Democratic Senator Patty Murray is leading by eight points in the race for re-election, but Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley has gained ground since the primary election, according to WA Poll results. Murray was leading by 18 points among Washington voters in a poll taken in...
Police association calls on Rep. Johnson to retract comment that police 'go around killing people'
CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Some Washington state law enforcement leaders are calling on Rep. Jesse Johnson to retract a comment made on Twitter that they call "inflammatory, dangerous and divisive." It's part of an ongoing dispute between law enforcement and the state Legislature rooted in policing laws. In response...
WA Cares Fund projected to be solvent through 2098 in new analysis
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state’s long-term care program - known as the WA Cares Fund - is projected to be solvent through June 2098, according to a new study published by the Office of the State Actuary. The WA Cares Fund will begin collecting premiums in July 2023,...
Washington general election ballots must be mailed to voters by Friday
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state voters should have their ballots for the general election soon if they haven't received them already. Oct. 21 marks the start of the 18-day voting period. Ballots are mailed at least 18 days before each election. Voters in King County can expect their ballots...
Washington paid family leave program could hit $8.7 million deficit
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The payroll premiums on workers' wages to pay for Washington state's paid family and medical leave program will increase on Jan. 1. The state's Employment Security Department announced Thursday that the rate will increase from 0.6% to 0.8% of wages to keep pace with the number of people using the program, with most of the share continuing to be paid by employees.
Gov. Jay Inslee tours Tacoma Public Schools' Healthcare Academy
TACOMA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee took a tour of Mount Tahoma High School Wednesday morning to look at how Tacoma Public Schools (TPS) is bringing healthcare resources directly to students, thanks to a partnership with Multicare. The district partnered with Multicare to open up a healthcare clinic on...
‘The suffering here is egregious’: Massive backlog of mentally ill defendants waiting in jail for treatment
SEATTLE — The state of Washington is experiencing a self-described “crisis” with the biggest backlog in state history of mentally ill defendants sitting in jails waiting for court-ordered access to medical help. Record-breaking wait times behind bars for people with serious mental illness – defendants deemed unable...
Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?
SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack
TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
Seattle to see more rain this weekend than past four months combined
SEATTLE — The fall season started nearly a month ago but it has felt more like summer over the past few weeks. This past weekend was one of the warmest on record with Sunday's temperature at Sea-Tac of 88 degrees registering as the second warmest October day in the 130 years of data recording and the warmest this late in the year.
Preparations underway for flooding, landslides before rain returns to western Washington
RENTON, Wash. — Much of western Washington is looking forward to forecasted rains heading into the weekend, hopeful that it will give some relief from wildfire smoke. But the rain also marks the start of a season that carries potential flood and landslide hazards, which emergency managers are preparing for, especially in areas scarred by fires.
First Winter Weather Advisory of the season: Tracking next storm system in western Washington
SEATTLE — After a slow start to the fall season, we are locked and loaded with storm system after storm system lined up to deliver lowland rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to western Washington. Western Washington will see a brief break from the rain Sunday with an area...
New trial program asks ships coming into the Puget Sound to slow down for whales
SEATTLE — Some commercial vessels will soon take part in a voluntary "trial slowdown” under the umbrella of Quiet Sound, a program working to better understand and mitigate the impacts of shipping on Southern Resident killer whales. “The Southern Residents are fish eaters which means they use echolocation...
