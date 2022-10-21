ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 1

Related
KING 5

Where's my ballot? Here's how to track it as votes are counted

Washington voters have until Nov. 8 to mail in or drop off their ballot. You can find a list of ballot drop boxes here. During the primary election, nearly one-third of voters have serious doubts about the election process, stating they have little or no trust in the state’s vote by mail system, according to a WA poll. Though more than 40% of the responders have high trust in the system, it never hurts to learn more about the process.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Washington paid family leave program could hit $8.7 million deficit

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The payroll premiums on workers' wages to pay for Washington state's paid family and medical leave program will increase on Jan. 1. The state's Employment Security Department announced Thursday that the rate will increase from 0.6% to 0.8% of wages to keep pace with the number of people using the program, with most of the share continuing to be paid by employees.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Gov. Jay Inslee tours Tacoma Public Schools' Healthcare Academy

TACOMA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee took a tour of Mount Tahoma High School Wednesday morning to look at how Tacoma Public Schools (TPS) is bringing healthcare resources directly to students, thanks to a partnership with Multicare. The district partnered with Multicare to open up a healthcare clinic on...
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Wildfire smoke FAQ: When will the air quality improve?

SEATTLE — Air quality across the Puget Sound region has worsened this week, as multiple wildfires continue to burn across the state. Is there relief in sight? And what health effects can prolonged exposure to wildfire smoke cause?. We have the answers to your popular wildfire smoke questions. Why...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

MultiCare employee information taken in ransomware attack

TACOMA, Wash. — A Washington state healthcare organization said sensitive employee information was impacted after one of its partners was the subject of a ransomware attack in June. Kaye-Smith, a business solutions company, confirmed it was the subject of a ransomware attack involving several of its partners, including MultiCare....
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Seattle to see more rain this weekend than past four months combined

SEATTLE — The fall season started nearly a month ago but it has felt more like summer over the past few weeks. This past weekend was one of the warmest on record with Sunday's temperature at Sea-Tac of 88 degrees registering as the second warmest October day in the 130 years of data recording and the warmest this late in the year.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy