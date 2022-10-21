Washington voters have until Nov. 8 to mail in or drop off their ballot. You can find a list of ballot drop boxes here. During the primary election, nearly one-third of voters have serious doubts about the election process, stating they have little or no trust in the state’s vote by mail system, according to a WA poll. Though more than 40% of the responders have high trust in the system, it never hurts to learn more about the process.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO