Stephen Robinson will leave it late to finalise St Mirren side

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Stephen Robinson will leave it to closer to kick-off to finalise his St Mirren squad for the visit of Dundee United in the cinch Premiership.

The Buddies boss has a couple of players nursing knocks and bruises and they will be assessed.

Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe.

United will be at full strength for the trip to Paisley.

But head coach Liam Fox has hinted he will freshen up the side following Tuesday’s cup defeat at Kilmarnock, which was their second midweek game in succession.

The likes of Steven Fletcher, Charlie Mulgrew, Ian Harkes and Craig Sibbald are pushing for recalls.

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

